Bayport, NY

Corey Beach in Bayport and Benjamin Beach in Bayport Closed to Bathing

suffolkcountyny.gov
 4 days ago
suffolkcountyny.gov

suffolkcountyny.gov

Sayville and Blue Point Beaches Closed to Bathing

Sayville Marina Park Beach and Corey Beach in Blue Point are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.
BLUE POINT, NY
PIX11

American alligator surrendered to Long Island authorities

LONG ISLAND, New York (PIX11) — A 5-foot American alligator was surrendered to Suffolk County officials by an owner no longer able to care for the wild reptile, authorities said Thursday. The gator, dubbed Zachary, was turned over to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police and the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NY1

Active shark fishing season arrives in Queens

Multiple shark sightings have forced beaches to close in the Rockaways this summer, but it’s also welcome news for fishing charters that specialize in shark fishing. Open ocean fishing excursions happen not only off the coast of Florida. The excursion also happens six miles off the coast of Rockaway Beach.
QUEENS, NY
TBR News Media

Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown

A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
SMITHTOWN, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.3.22

• We’re expecting sunny skies today, with a high temperature near 87 degrees and a north wind around 6 miles per hour, becoming west in the afternoon. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 71. Thursday will be sunny, with a high near 91 and heat index values as high as 95. Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

The Worst Place to Visit In New York State

New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
suffolkcountyny.gov

COVID-19 UPDATE - August 4, 2022

5,830 COVID-19 PCR tests were received. 8,018,944 total tests have been administered since March 2020. 653 new first-time cases were reported. (Please refer to notes at bottom of the NYSDOH COVID page for further explanation.) 44.1 cases per 100k; 35.7 on a 7-day average (includes reported PCR and antigen tests)
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Nappi’s Nook Opens in Nesconset

Getting high praise for its service and food, Nappi’s Nook is the newest spot for brunch in Nesconset. The menu is loaded with savory dishes like their Avo BST omelet, which is avocado, bacon, spinach, tomato, and cheddar cheese ($16.50), the Nappi Frittata, with sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and basil drizzle ($16.50), the San Fran, made from plant-based eggs, vegan mozzarella, avocado, roasted peppers, homefries, and multigrain panini ($16), and the staff favorite Poor Man Steak & Egg, made with brisket, short rib, chuck burger, egg, bacon, cheese, and shrimp hash ($19).
NESCONSET, NY
fox29.com

Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach

ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
ISLIP, NY
townofbabylon.com

Town of Babylon 2022 Beach Blast

The summer season if flying by and that means its almost time for the Town of Babylon Parks Department annual Beach Blast at Overlook Beach!. Supervisor Rich Schaffer, Deputy Supervisor and Parks & Recreation Chairman Tony Martinez and the Babylon Town Board are excited to see you at our annual Beach Blast on Saturday, August 13th. (Rain date: August 14th).
BABYLON, NY
midislandtimes.com

Local business closes after 50 years in community

Assemblyman John Mikulin (R,C-Bethpage) honored a local business this week as they closed their doors for the last time. Swan Prime Meats and Italian Specialties was presented with an Assembly Proclamation by the assemblyman for their decades of distinguished service to the Bethpage community and greater Nassau County as they served their last customers the last week of July, having decided to close after 50 years in business.
BETHPAGE, NY
NBC New York

Doorknock Leaves Long Islander Dead in Entryway to Own Home: Police

A 23-year-old Long Island man was shot to death when he answered a knock at his front door early Tuesday, authorities say. Byron Martinez answered the door at his Fifth Avenue home in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m., according to police. He was shot immediately and pronounced dead in the entry of his own residence a short time later, officials said.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
NBC New York

Sisters Die in Vacation Rental Home Fire in Southampton

Two sisters died when a raging fire engulfed a Southampton home that their family had apparently been renting for a summer vacation, authorities say. The young women were staying at a home on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, with their parents -- Lewis Wiener, 60, and Alisa Wiener, 52 -- and 23-year-old brother, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

