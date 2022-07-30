Rotherham United 1-1 Swansea City: Darling's debut goal cancels out Obgene opener

www.bbc.co.uk
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
MLS・
Erik Ten Hag Appoints New First Team Coach at Manchester United
Manchester United have made a new staff signing by recruiting a former Ajax player to coach alongside Erik ten Hag.
Pep Guardiola backs Manchester City to be ready for Premier League defence
Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City will challenge for the title despite the attritional effort required to be champions in four of the past five years. Guardiola’s squad has a core of 12 players who have all been part of at least three triumphant teams since the 2016-17 campaign: Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte, João Cancelo, Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.
BBC
Marcus Tavernier: Bournemouth sign Middlesbrough midfielder on five-year deal
Premier League newcomers Bournemouth have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier for an undisclosed fee, reported to be about £10m. The 23-year-old scored 18 goals in 155 games for Boro, having made his debut for the club in 2017. Tavernier, who has signed a five-year deal, can play in midfield,...
BBC
Cesc Fabregas: Midfielder joins Italian Serie B side Como on free transfer
Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has joined Italian club Como on a two-year deal. The 35-year-old arrives at the Serie B side on a free transfer after his contract with Monaco expired in June. Fabregas joined Monaco from Chelsea in January 2019 when his former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry was...
ESPN
Christian Eriksen: 'I could have joined Man United three times while at Tottenham'
Christian Eriksen says his move to Manchester United has been years in the making after revealing he almost joined the club on three separate occasions while he was at Tottenham Hotspur. Eriksen signed a three-year contract at Old Trafford this summer and made his first start for Erik ten Hag's...
MLS・
ESPN
Nice sign former Juventus, Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey
Nice have signed Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday. Details of the deal were not disclosed. Ramsey, 31, recently left Serie A club Juventus after they terminated the former Arsenal player's contract by mutual agreement. He became the youngest-ever captain of...
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno completes £8m transfer to Fulham from Arsenal
The German international keeper Bernd Leno has completed his move to promoted Fulham from Arsenal after signing a three-year contract. The Cottagers, who have the option of a further 12 months, have agreed a deal reportedly worth up to £8m for the 30-year-old, for whom the Gunners paid around £20m when they signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in June 2018.
Football has ‘challenges’ after Chelsea sale, says Premier League’s Richard Masters
Richard Masters, the chief executive of the Premier League, said the owners’ and directors’ test will be strengthened
UEFA・
A Leeds Domino's pizza shop rebranded itself after one of England's European championship winners who used to work there
Lucy Bronze worked as a chef at Domino's in Headingley while studying at Leeds Beckett University in the early-2010s.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England beat Uganda 56-35 to advance to netball semi-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Unbeaten defending champions England secured a netball semi-final spot at the Commonwealth Games with...
