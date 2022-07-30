Rotherham United 1-1 Swansea City: Darling's debut goal cancels out Obgene opener

Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City will challenge for the title despite the attritional effort required to be champions in four of the past five years. Guardiola’s squad has a core of 12 players who have all been part of at least three triumphant teams since the 2016-17 campaign: Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte, João Cancelo, Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO