Town hall meeting draws huge crowd

Williamson County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County Expo Center Aug. 3
A series of improvements at the Williamson County Expo Center that broke ground in February will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County representatives, including Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County...
Council approaches resolution on 12th Street conflict, but neighbors still dissatisfied
The city came close to settling a monthslong dispute over East 12th Street last week, postponing updates to the Urban Renewal Plan and Neighborhood Conservation Combining District perhaps one last time. With a valid zoning protest petition filed and Council Member Vanessa Fuentes off the dais, Council opted to table...
Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming: both Jacob's Well and now Blue Hole. The Garcia family from McAllen was one of the few who pulled into the parking lot at Blue Hole Regional Park Tuesday to see find out it was closed.
San Gabriel Fire burns 445 acres in Williamson County
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Fire officials have released the final details on the San Gabriel Fire that burned for five days in Williamson County in late July. The fire burned a total of 445 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. An investigation by Williamson County ESD No. 4...
Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs area this summer
A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Storm Rider Fire, has burned through an estimated 200 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. Approximately three hours after original reports came in, the forest service was still reporting 0% containment (last updated at 4:13 p.m.).The cause of the burn is still under investigation, according to the Incident Information System.
Lake levels bring questions forward about drought plans across Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The triple-digit temperatures are sticking around this August, and so is stage one of Austin's drought contingency plan. As of August 1, Lake Travis is 53% full and Lake Buchanan is 65% full. "Hopefully we'll get some rains into September, and October to bring those lake...
Blue Bluff Fire rekindles in east Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - A wildfire in east Travis County that first broke out last week, sparked up again and threatened buildings on Tuesday. Fire crews have been busy working and monitoring the burn. The fire was on FM 973 and 969. It’s the same fire that started Friday, was deemed...
Water capacity to remain above drought stage 2 trigger, LCRA predicts
HUTTO, Texas - With Hutto now in Stage 3 restrictions, attaching a sprinkler to a hose is no longer allowed. The option of watering from a handheld hose remains, but is limited under the new restrictions. This means a dry August and dry yard for homeowners like Thomas Elam. "I...
From the Capitol to now: Austin's tallest towers through the years
Austin’s friendly and magnetic personality shines through in the architecture that’s been a long time in the making. It’s not the high rises of Manhattan or the blend of Victorian and modern architecture seen in San Francisco, but we have a mix of charming, sleek and tall. Of course, being the tallest in any region is one of the main bragging rights, so we rounded up a list of some of the buildings with impressive heights over the years. As coming towers make their entry to downtown, the Domain and other booming areas, here’s a look back at where it all began. (Earl McGehee/CC)
Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas
Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN's viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here's what we know about those fires.
Seven Oaks Apts tenants & activists protest outside owner’s Austin offices
Austin – Renters and activists brought signs, a megaphone, and a small crowd to the Austin offices of a San Antonio apartment complex’s heavily-criticized landlord. Tenants of the Seven Oaks Apartments on the Northwest Side and members of the Texas Organizing Project have been pushing against what they sees as “unfair” eviction notices and subpar conditions at the apartment complex, such as air conditioning issues, a lack of hot water, water damage, and roaches. San Antonio Code Enforcement has issued 24 citations for the property so far.
City of Hutto moves into Stage 3 water restrictions
HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions. This comes just two weeks after the move to Stage 2. The city says the main difference between Stage 2 and Stage 3 is hose-end sprinklers can't be used and watering by hand can only be done on certain days.
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
Homes being evacuated near fire in Blanco County
Agencies responded to a wildfire in Blanco County near the Hays County line Tuesday. It's being called the Smoke Rider Fire. It's not clear what started that fire, but there are mandatory evacuations in place.
Swimming suspended at Blue Hole due to bacteria
WIMBERLEY, Texas — Swimming at Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley will be closed until at least Aug. 15 due to bacteria concerns, the City of Wimberley said on Monday. If bacteria and visibility conditions remained the same, swimming will be suspended for another two weeks. “We are unable...
Neighbors help neighbors as Smoke Rider Fire engulfs 600 acres of land
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The fire danger continues across Central Texas. Multiple wildfires sparked in the Austin area on Tuesday. The Smoke Rider Fire burned on the Hays/Blanco County line. The fire prompted evacuations and at last check, it is 600 acres and 10 percent contained. The wildfire started around noon on Tuesday.
Oaks 35 Apartments coming soon to San Marcos
A new complex called Oaks 35 Apartments is slated to open at 1635 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new complex called Oaks 35 Apartments is slated to open Aug. 15 at 1635 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. The complex will have 100 studio units at...
Families could start getting money from city’s guaranteed income pilot program next month
Struggling families or individuals could start receiving payments from the City of Austin's guaranteed income pilot program as soon as September, according to a Monday city memo.
Neighbors want safety upgrades for SH-45 intersection in southwest Austin
Some residents in one southwest Austin neighborhood are calling for improvements at a highway intersection before someone could lose their life.
Three kid-friendly Hill Country bars for parents to grab an ice cold pint
Need one more day trip before school starts? Check these places out
