Tennessee's embrace of conservative Michigan college sours

Michigan leaders react to primary election results
MICHIGAN, USA — With results from the Aug. 2 primary election coming in, Michigan leaders are reacting, including Republican gubernatorial candidates and the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In the race for the GOP gubernatorial spot, Tudor Dixon won with 41% of the votes, and will face Gov. Whitmer...
Primary takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens' collapse, Trump candidates win Michigan
WASHINGTON — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican congressman who...
Michigan Primary Election | Many millages pass throughout West Michigan
From broadband internet to veterans services, there were plenty of millage efforts on the ballot this primary election. Here are the ones that have passed.
VERIFY: Is Lake Michigan the most dangerous lake?
Is Lake Michigan the most dangerous U.S. lake? Let's verify.
New West Michigan semi-pro soccer team set to begin league play in September
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — West Michigan soccer fans have an awesome reason to be excited. A new team is coming to the area. It's United West Football Club and they're just about ready to hit the pitch. Team founder Rogelio Giron, graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School before moving...
Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As a low-pressure system tracks over West Michigan, showers and storms will develop from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will be strongest from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with threats of damaging winds, localized flooding, hail and an isolated tornado. Here is a projected...
About $2 million worth of cocaine washes ashore in Florida Keys
KEY LARGO, Fla. — When some people saw a large package wash ashore along the Florida Keys, they gave the authorities a call. The bundle, it turned out, contained a bunch of smaller bricks — and they later tested positive for cocaine, all 126 pounds of it, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
