Why Did NASCAR Not Penalize Bubba Wallace at Indianapolis for Shortcutting the Course After Punishing Him a Year Earlier for Making a Similar Move?
Bubba Wallace cut off a portion of the Indianapolis Road Course Sunday but didn't receive a penalty. It was a far different outcome from a year ago when he made a similar move and got penalized. The post Why Did NASCAR Not Penalize Bubba Wallace at Indianapolis for Shortcutting the Course After Punishing Him a Year Earlier for Making a Similar Move? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Must Be Shaking His Head Over the Latest JGR Development
Joe Gibbs Racing announced a key sponsorship deal on Thursday, but it's of no help to Kyle Busch. The post Kyle Busch Must Be Shaking His Head Over the Latest JGR Development appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Should Be Embarrassed by Its Unintentionally Cheeky Tweet
It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but NASCAR misfired on Twitter regarding Michael McDowell. The post NASCAR Should Be Embarrassed by Its Unintentionally Cheeky Tweet appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate
Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
Ford Is Backing Brad Keselowski’s Unexpected Message to NASCAR About Cheaters
Brad Keselowski is applauding NASCAR's get-tough policy on improper changes to cars. The post Ford Is Backing Brad Keselowski’s Unexpected Message to NASCAR About Cheaters appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ryan Blaney crashes Daniel Suarez after the finish at Indianapolis (Video)
Watch the video of the post-race altercation at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. The 14-turn Indianapolis Road Course hosted the Verizon 200 and it was a drama filled show. Watch the Ryan Blaney vs Daniel Suarez video below. With three laps...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
North Wilkesboro Speedway is back. And so is Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he will drive a JR Motorsports late model Chevrolet in the scheduled CARS Tour race at NWS Aug. 31. The car will be numbered 3 and will carry sponsorship from long-time Earnhardt family associate...
Ryan Blaney Confirms He’s Not Participating in NASCAR’s Experiment of Drivers Wearing Mouthpieces to Measure Crash Severity
Ryan Blaney confirmed in an interview that multiple NASCAR Cup Series drivers are wearing mouthpieces to measure the intensity of crashes in the Next Gen car, and he's not happy about it. The post Ryan Blaney Confirms He’s Not Participating in NASCAR’s Experiment of Drivers Wearing Mouthpieces to Measure Crash Severity appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joey Logano Defends Driving Like an ‘Idiot’ and Being ‘Forced to Make Bad Decisions’ on Indy Road Course
Joey Logano isn't going to make a lot of drivers happy with his latest remarks, suggesting that his late move at Indy was because he is being "forced to make bad decisions" and drive like an "idiot." The post Joey Logano Defends Driving Like an ‘Idiot’ and Being ‘Forced to Make Bad Decisions’ on Indy Road Course appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton broke an Indy 500 record
In the Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke a Formula 1 record that goes back to the days when the Indy 500 was a part of the world championship. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton haven’t found themselves at the front too often during the 2022 Formula 1 season, with the W13 seemingly the third strongest car behind the challengers of Red Bull and Ferrari.
NASCAR Dodged a Bullet (This Time) In a Bizarre Scene at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASCAR dodged a bullet when a pop-up tent rolled onto the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The post NASCAR Dodged a Bullet (This Time) In a Bizarre Scene at Indianapolis Motor Speedway appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RFK Racing: Auction (NASCAR Cars For Sale)
For 2022, Brad Keselowski signed to drive for RFK Racing. He also became a co-owner of the newly named Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. NASCAR has gone a new direction for 2022. The Next Gen car is a spec chassis, identical from team to team. The change rendered full fleets of cars unusable to NASCAR teams.
Michigan Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Brooklyn, Michigan. The 2-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway below. Michigan. Qualifying Order. NASCAR Cup Series. Pos | Driver...
Tyler Reddick returning to Richard Childress Racing in 2023, evaluating long-term options for No. 8 car
Tyler Reddick will still return to the No. 8 car for the 2023 NASCAR season, according to Richard Childress. Who may replace Reddick in the No. 8 car for 2024?
Indianapolis race winner Alexander Rossi found in violation of Indycar rules
The Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted a double-header weekend featuring INDYCAR and NASCAR. The NTT Indycar Series took the stage on Saturday. View the Indycar penalty report below. On Wednesday, Indycar released a penalty report. Andretti Autosport has been fined $25,000 and penalized the team 20 entrant/driver points. The issue was...
North Wilkesboro Results: August 3, 2022 (Racetrack Revival)
Fans pack the North Carolina short track; NASCAR drivers take on North Wilkesboro Speedway. Tonight, Asphalt Modifieds unload in North Wilkesboro, NC. It’s night two of Racetrack Revival as the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway makes it’s return. View North Wilkesboro Speedway results below. Matt Hirschman and Max McLaughlin...
Who Has the Most Wins on Every Track of the Current NASCAR Cup Series Schedule?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series victories on every track of the current schedule. The post Who Has the Most Wins on Every Track of the Current NASCAR Cup Series Schedule? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR TV Ratings: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 2022)
The Indianapolis Road Course was the most-watched sporting event of the weekend. Over the weekend, NASCAR, INDYCAR and ARCA invaded Indianapolis. Races were hosted on the Indianapolis Road Course as well as the Indianapolis Raceway Park short track. View the NASCAR tv numbers for Indianapolis below. Friday’s ARCA race at...
Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Road America?
A look at the drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Road America. The post Who Has the Most NASCAR Cup Series Wins at Road America? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2022 NASCAR at Michigan odds, picks, TV channel: Model shares 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 predictions
Less than a month after capturing his first career victory in the NASCAR Cup Series, Tyler Reddick captured win No. 2 last week on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Now the talented youngster will carry lots of momentum into the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. Reddick is up to 11th in the standings and has clinched his spot in the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs with his second win, but would love to continue his success on the two-mile d-shaped oval in Southeastern Michigan. The 2022 NASCAR at Michigan green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday on NBC (stream now on FuboTV).
