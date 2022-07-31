247sports.com
Related
DrummBeat: Sooners VIP recruiting notes | VIP team notes | Inside LeBlanc's recruitment | More
What a July for the Sooners, right?! And how about that start in the month of August after Oklahoma landed 2023 four-star EDGE Colton Vasek?
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Top-100 QB Jayden Bradford reviews Penn State visit
It was his third visit to Happy Valley. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp
Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
Commitment Date Set for Four-Star RB Dylan Edwards
Derby (Kan.) high school four-star running back Dylan Edwards is ready to make his next and final commitment. The one-time Kansas State commit in the class of 2023 opened up his recruitment last week and won't wait long to make his college decision. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the 5-9, 165-pounder...
Jett Howard describes the conversation with Juwan that brought him to Michigan
It might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jett Howard would commit to playing college basketball with his brother at the program coached by their father. Though he ultimately chose the Wolverines, forming part of a top-10 class that arrived on campus this summer, Howard seriously considered Rick Barnes and Tennessee. He even left a visit to Ann Arbor with the Volunteers remaining his favorite. But one “heart-to-heart” conversation with Juwan Howard sold him on Michigan.
'24 WR Jack Ressler talks new offer from Boise State
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior wide out Jack Ressler visited Boise State over the weekend and picked up an offer from the Broncos. Ressler had a solid sophomore season on the Monarchs National Championship team a year ago. He was part of a loaded receiver corp but still caught 33 balls for 310 yards and three touchdowns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Titus Toler Returns to the Badgers
After nearly two seasons away from the program, Wisconsin safety Titus Toler will return to the team in 2022.
Jordan Walsh embracing grind as Arkansas eyes another deep run
Jordan Walsh is one of the headliners for Arkansas' No. 2-ranked signing class, and the five-star freshman wing has embraced the grind of summer practices with the goal of making steady improvements across the board as he hopes to help lead the Razorbacks to another deep postseason run. At 6-7,...
Arkansas basketball: Eric Musselman previews Hogs' foreign tour, details Nick Smith Jr.'s injury
Eric Musselman is taking Arkansas basketball abroad. The Hogs will travel to Italy and Spain from Aug. 6-16 to play four games. Musselman and the Arkansas coaching staff will get a much-needed look at a brand new roster. Arkansas is returning just 14.4% of its points, 16.7% of its rebounds...
Hoops notebook: Matthew Mayer back injury unconcerning for Underwood; Perrin impressing at U18s
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois coach Brad Underwood doesn’t sound concerned about Matthew Mayer. The transfer from Baylor joined the Illinois men’s basketball team in July — a shorter summer session compared to the rest of the team — but was limited by a back injury early on. Underwood isn’t concerned about any long-term issues for the talented forward who is using his last year of eligibility in Champaign.
BTN analysts offer thoughts on Huskers during trip to Lincoln
The Big Ten Network and its team of analysts kicked off their annual road trip across the conference on Thursday in Lincoln, checking out Nebraska's morning practice. There is plenty of new players and coaches around the Husker program this fall, and Dave Revsine and Gerry Dinardo made sure to point out the new faces at Nebraska -- highlighting Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Trey Palmer among others on the trip.
Decision Date, Finalists Set for Safety Ben Minich
The time has come for West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West class of 2023 safety Ben Minich to announce his commitment. The 5-11, 185-pounder has over 20 offers to his name, but he knows where he wants to play his college ball. On Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 pm ET, Minich...
Whipple, Joseph encouraged by how Husker offensive staff blend is coming
Mickey Joseph has been part of a national championship staff in recent years, one of the most prolific offenses there has been in college football. So it's not like the assistant on the 2019 LSU staff is low on current credentials when it comes to offensive ideas. Still, when he...
Decision Day Preview, Prediction: LB Jaiden Ausberry
It’s just about time for Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry to announce his commitment. He will do exactly that Thursday night at 7:30 pm ET live on the 247Sports YouTube page. The finalists include some heavy-hitters. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M and Notre...
Comments / 0