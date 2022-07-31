ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp

Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why

Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
EUGENE, OR
Commitment Date Set for Four-Star RB Dylan Edwards

Derby (Kan.) high school four-star running back Dylan Edwards is ready to make his next and final commitment. The one-time Kansas State commit in the class of 2023 opened up his recruitment last week and won't wait long to make his college decision. On Saturday, Aug. 6, the 5-9, 165-pounder...
MANHATTAN, KS
Jett Howard describes the conversation with Juwan that brought him to Michigan

It might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jett Howard would commit to playing college basketball with his brother at the program coached by their father. Though he ultimately chose the Wolverines, forming part of a top-10 class that arrived on campus this summer, Howard seriously considered Rick Barnes and Tennessee. He even left a visit to Ann Arbor with the Volunteers remaining his favorite. But one “heart-to-heart” conversation with Juwan Howard sold him on Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
'24 WR Jack Ressler talks new offer from Boise State

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior wide out Jack Ressler visited Boise State over the weekend and picked up an offer from the Broncos. Ressler had a solid sophomore season on the Monarchs National Championship team a year ago. He was part of a loaded receiver corp but still caught 33 balls for 310 yards and three touchdowns.
BOISE, ID
Hoops notebook: Matthew Mayer back injury unconcerning for Underwood; Perrin impressing at U18s

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois coach Brad Underwood doesn’t sound concerned about Matthew Mayer. The transfer from Baylor joined the Illinois men’s basketball team in July — a shorter summer session compared to the rest of the team — but was limited by a back injury early on. Underwood isn’t concerned about any long-term issues for the talented forward who is using his last year of eligibility in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
BTN analysts offer thoughts on Huskers during trip to Lincoln

The Big Ten Network and its team of analysts kicked off their annual road trip across the conference on Thursday in Lincoln, checking out Nebraska's morning practice. There is plenty of new players and coaches around the Husker program this fall, and Dave Revsine and Gerry Dinardo made sure to point out the new faces at Nebraska -- highlighting Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Trey Palmer among others on the trip.
LINCOLN, NE
Decision Day Preview, Prediction: LB Jaiden Ausberry

It’s just about time for Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry to announce his commitment. He will do exactly that Thursday night at 7:30 pm ET live on the 247Sports YouTube page. The finalists include some heavy-hitters. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Auburn, Texas A&M and Notre...
BATON ROUGE, LA

