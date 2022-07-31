PHOTOS: 2022 Douglas County Fair wraps up with races, games and more

www2.ljworld.com
Related
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to hold adult swim night at Outdoor Aquatic Center
The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting an adults-only swim night at the outdoor pool in downtown Lawrence. The adult swim night will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Outdoor Aquatic Center, 727 Kentucky St. No pre-registration is required, but participants must be 18 to participate.
LJWORLD
United Way of Douglas County announces plans to merge with United Way of Greater Topeka
The United Way of Douglas County and the United Way of Greater Topeka announced Wednesday that the two nonprofit organizations planned to merge. The resulting organization, the United Way of Kaw Valley, would serve four counties: Shawnee, Jackson, Jefferson and Douglas. Leaders from both organizations, which are about 30 miles from one another, announced Wednesday morning that the two organizations are in the final stages of authorizing the merger.
LJWORLD
Primary election results for secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer; few contested House races in Douglas County area
Kansas voters cast primary ballots on a number of state-level offices on Tuesday night, including for secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer. With about 74% of precincts reporting at approximately 10:30 p.m., Republican Scott Schwab, of Overland Park, had 56% of the vote to be the party’s nominee for secretary of state, while Republican challenger Mike Brown, also of Overland Park, had 44%. Schwab is seeking a second term as secretary of state. There is no contested Democratic primary for secretary of state. Jeanna Repass, of Overland Park, is the lone Democrat to file for the position.
LJWORLD
Weekend events in and around Lawrence: Vinland Fair, art exhibits, bierock sale and more
The Vinland Fair runs through Saturday at 1736 North 700 Road near Baldwin City with homemade food, competitions, exhibits and live music. See vinlandfair.com for more details. Other events coming up include vocal music, new art, theater auditions, skateboarding, a book signing and an opportunity to work on a state park trail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
No county was more opposed to abortion amendment than Douglas; a look at other elections stats, including Republicans who voted No
For today’s Town Talk, let’s do a news and notes election edition:. • While the outcome was clear when we went to press Tuesday night, the total vote count was not for the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment that would have eliminated a constitutional right to an abortion in the state. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office posted complete totals on Wednesday. They are: No, 534,134 votes, or 59%; Yes, 374,611 votes, or 41%. The results don’t become official until Aug. 15, but this didn’t end up being a particularly close race. The results aren’t going to change in any meaningful way, and the Value Them Both supporters of the amendment did concede defeat on Tuesday night.
LJWORLD
Lawrence Parks and Recreation to offer skateboarding classes this fall; open house set for this weekend
The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting an open house with information about upcoming skateboarding classes this fall from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Centennial Park, 700 Rockledge Road. The open house will introduce the new program and serve as an opportunity for potential skateboarders to...
LJWORLD
Douglas County clerk: Turnout in 2022 primary was ‘off the charts’
Despite turnout far heavier than even many general elections, Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said voting went smoothly during the Tuesday, Aug. 2 primary. Not long after the polls closed Tuesday night, Shew said he estimated turnout may well have reached around 40,000 ballots cast, roughly half of the county’s 81,117 registered voters. Nearly half of them were advance ballots cast in-person or mailed ahead of Aug. 2.
LJWORLD
Lawrence business proposes city reconsider current restrictions on downtown bars
A business that has struggled to adhere to the City of Lawrence’s limits on downtown alcohol sales is proposing the city make changes to its code to essentially allow additional bars downtown under certain conditions. A city ordinance that dates back to 1994 requires new downtown drinking establishment licensees...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Vinland Fair returns this weekend with 3 days of old-fashioned fun
Even though the Douglas County Fair ended last weekend, it’s still fair time in southern Douglas County, as the annual Vinland Fair will be returning this weekend. The Vinland Fair will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the southern Douglas County hamlet of Vinland, and it’s a smaller and more old-fashioned event than the big county fair. It was founded by the local Grange organization in 1907 and has only been canceled once — in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And Vinland Fair board member Julie Craig said the formula has always been the same: letting visitors make their own fun through hands-on contests and games.
LJWORLD
City leaders to further discuss results of homeless needs study as part of strategic plan
The City of Lawrence will be digging deeper into the findings of a recently completed study on homelessness and incorporating some of the issues raised into efforts related to its strategic plan. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission received the 2022 Douglas County Homelessness Needs Assessment...
LJWORLD
Plans filed for a new Lawrence Starbucks on Sixth Street; taco chain to close on south Iowa Street
Plans have been filed for a new Starbucks drive-thru coffee shop on Sixth Street, as the competition for Lawrence’s coffee dollars appears to be heating up. A plan filed at City Hall shows Starbucks is interested in building about a 2,200-square-foot coffee shop with a drive-thru at the southwest corner of Sixth Street and Crestline Drive.
LJWORLD
Community Blood Center drive set for next week at local church
A Lawrence church will host a blood drive benefiting the region’s local blood supplier next week. The drive will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house at 3655 W. 10th St. in Lawrence next Thursday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. It will benefit the Community Blood Center, which is the primary provider of blood donations to more than 70 hospitals and medical centers in the greater Kansas City region, including LMH Health.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LJWORLD
John Turcotte
John ‘Jack’ Lawrence Turcotte, age 71, of Topeka, Kansas, went to be home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 30th, 2022 after a long battle with heart failure. Jack was born in Burlington, Vermont on March 17th, 1951 to John Caldwell Turcotte and Virginia (Chase)...
LJWORLD
Lawrence woman charged with 9 counts of identity theft; she’s accused of stealing from coworkers at dentist’s office
A Lawrence woman has been charged with multiple counts of identity theft after police alleged that she charged thousands of dollars to 18 people’s bank accounts. Billie Jean Peterson, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at around 1:20 p.m. at Lawrence police headquarters, 5100 Overland Drive. On Wednesday, she was formally charged in Douglas County District Court with nine counts of identity theft, according to court documents.
LJWORLD
Regardless of role, Kansas’ Jason Bean focused on ‘moving in the right direction’
By all accounts, Jason Bean was productive throughout six weeks of spring practice, continued to develop on his own during the summer months and had a crisp opening session of preseason training camp on Tuesday. That Kansas coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday he still expected junior Jalon Daniels to be...
LJWORLD
All signs pointed to Kansas for 4-star combo guard Chris Johnson
Long before new Kansas basketball commitment Chris Johnson could drive, former Texas Longhorns star T.J. Ford would pick him up and take him to whatever gym he needed to go to. The two are from the same neighborhood in the Houston area, and Ford, who has long been a basketball...
LJWORLD
Shelby McCoy
Services for Shelby Len McCoy, 52, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died July 31, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Kansas coach Lance Leipold expects quarterback Jalon Daniels to start in Week 1
Kansas coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday that he is planning for Jalon Daniels to be the starting quarterback when the season opens — a role that has seemed likely for Daniels since the final month of last season. Daniels, a junior, has been battling fifth-year senior Jason Bean in...
LJWORLD
William Sneed
William Wayne Sneed, 67, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Bill will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Christ The King Catholic Church. Cremation will follow and private inurnment will take place at a later date.
LJWORLD
Kansas QB Jalon Daniels: Starting can ‘show more people what I’m able to do’
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels said that being named the starting quarterback by coach Lance Leipold won’t affect his preparation throughout preseason training camp. Leipold said Tuesday morning, after the Jayhawks completed their first practice, that he expects Daniels to be the starting quarterback for the season opener against Tennessee Tech at home on Sept. 2.
Comments / 1