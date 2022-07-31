ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

PHOTOS: 2022 Douglas County Fair wraps up with races, games and more

 5 days ago
LJWORLD

City of Lawrence to hold adult swim night at Outdoor Aquatic Center

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting an adults-only swim night at the outdoor pool in downtown Lawrence. The adult swim night will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Outdoor Aquatic Center, 727 Kentucky St. No pre-registration is required, but participants must be 18 to participate.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

United Way of Douglas County announces plans to merge with United Way of Greater Topeka

The United Way of Douglas County and the United Way of Greater Topeka announced Wednesday that the two nonprofit organizations planned to merge. The resulting organization, the United Way of Kaw Valley, would serve four counties: Shawnee, Jackson, Jefferson and Douglas. Leaders from both organizations, which are about 30 miles from one another, announced Wednesday morning that the two organizations are in the final stages of authorizing the merger.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Primary election results for secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer; few contested House races in Douglas County area

Kansas voters cast primary ballots on a number of state-level offices on Tuesday night, including for secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer. With about 74% of precincts reporting at approximately 10:30 p.m., Republican Scott Schwab, of Overland Park, had 56% of the vote to be the party’s nominee for secretary of state, while Republican challenger Mike Brown, also of Overland Park, had 44%. Schwab is seeking a second term as secretary of state. There is no contested Democratic primary for secretary of state. Jeanna Repass, of Overland Park, is the lone Democrat to file for the position.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

No county was more opposed to abortion amendment than Douglas; a look at other elections stats, including Republicans who voted No

For today’s Town Talk, let’s do a news and notes election edition:. • While the outcome was clear when we went to press Tuesday night, the total vote count was not for the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment that would have eliminated a constitutional right to an abortion in the state. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office posted complete totals on Wednesday. They are: No, 534,134 votes, or 59%; Yes, 374,611 votes, or 41%. The results don’t become official until Aug. 15, but this didn’t end up being a particularly close race. The results aren’t going to change in any meaningful way, and the Value Them Both supporters of the amendment did concede defeat on Tuesday night.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County clerk: Turnout in 2022 primary was ‘off the charts’

Despite turnout far heavier than even many general elections, Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew said voting went smoothly during the Tuesday, Aug. 2 primary. Not long after the polls closed Tuesday night, Shew said he estimated turnout may well have reached around 40,000 ballots cast, roughly half of the county’s 81,117 registered voters. Nearly half of them were advance ballots cast in-person or mailed ahead of Aug. 2.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Vinland Fair returns this weekend with 3 days of old-fashioned fun

Even though the Douglas County Fair ended last weekend, it’s still fair time in southern Douglas County, as the annual Vinland Fair will be returning this weekend. The Vinland Fair will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the southern Douglas County hamlet of Vinland, and it’s a smaller and more old-fashioned event than the big county fair. It was founded by the local Grange organization in 1907 and has only been canceled once — in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And Vinland Fair board member Julie Craig said the formula has always been the same: letting visitors make their own fun through hands-on contests and games.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Community Blood Center drive set for next week at local church

A Lawrence church will host a blood drive benefiting the region’s local blood supplier next week. The drive will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house at 3655 W. 10th St. in Lawrence next Thursday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 6 p.m. It will benefit the Community Blood Center, which is the primary provider of blood donations to more than 70 hospitals and medical centers in the greater Kansas City region, including LMH Health.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

John Turcotte

John ‘Jack’ Lawrence Turcotte, age 71, of Topeka, Kansas, went to be home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 30th, 2022 after a long battle with heart failure. Jack was born in Burlington, Vermont on March 17th, 1951 to John Caldwell Turcotte and Virginia (Chase)...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence woman charged with 9 counts of identity theft; she’s accused of stealing from coworkers at dentist’s office

A Lawrence woman has been charged with multiple counts of identity theft after police alleged that she charged thousands of dollars to 18 people’s bank accounts. Billie Jean Peterson, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at around 1:20 p.m. at Lawrence police headquarters, 5100 Overland Drive. On Wednesday, she was formally charged in Douglas County District Court with nine counts of identity theft, according to court documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

All signs pointed to Kansas for 4-star combo guard Chris Johnson

Long before new Kansas basketball commitment Chris Johnson could drive, former Texas Longhorns star T.J. Ford would pick him up and take him to whatever gym he needed to go to. The two are from the same neighborhood in the Houston area, and Ford, who has long been a basketball...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Shelby McCoy

Services for Shelby Len McCoy, 52, Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He died July 31, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

William Sneed

William Wayne Sneed, 67, of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Bill will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Christ The King Catholic Church. Cremation will follow and private inurnment will take place at a later date.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels: Starting can ‘show more people what I’m able to do’

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels said that being named the starting quarterback by coach Lance Leipold won’t affect his preparation throughout preseason training camp. Leipold said Tuesday morning, after the Jayhawks completed their first practice, that he expects Daniels to be the starting quarterback for the season opener against Tennessee Tech at home on Sept. 2.
LAWRENCE, KS

