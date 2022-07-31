Elkhart man pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine

www.953mnc.com
22 WSBT
Man sentenced for part of shooting incident at Elkhart bar from August 2020
31-year-old Jordan Norton was sentenced today for part of a shooting incident at an Elkhart bar in August of 2020 that left one man dead, and a woman injured. Back in June, a 4-day jury trial found Norton guilty of battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness for the woman’s injury, but they were hung on the murder charge.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
Washington Examiner
Man arrested after hacking into Walmart employee with machete: Police
An Indiana man was arrested Tuesday after he lured a Walmart employee to him outside the store and hacked into him with a machete, authorities said. The incident occurred at an Elkhart, Indiana, Walmart, where police responded to a reported knife attack around 8:30 a.m., according to a report. Lincoln...
22 WSBT
Man charged in armed robbery, death of Elkhart man
Man charged in armed robbery, death of Elkhart man. A South Bend man faces murder and robbery charges for his alleged role in the death of an Elkhart man in February. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Cecil Huston, 32, today. Yesterday, U.S. Marshals apprehended Huston...
abc57.com
Man charged in murder of Anthony Long
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
inkfreenews.com
Man Arrested For Stealing $1,000 In Merchandise From Walmart
WARSAW — A man was recently arrested on theft charges after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Warsaw Walmart. Brandon M. Taylor, 32, Greencastle, is charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony. On June 25,...
abc57.com
Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
abc57.com
South Bend man arrested on drug, gun charges
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested on drug dealing and gun charges following a search warrant on Queen Street, Indiana State Police announced. At 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Indiana State Police served a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Queen Street in South Bend.
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen
A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
WNDU
Witness tried helping victims in crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski
ELKHART COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a scene that continues to leave many in shock. “It’s something that you never wish for anyone,” a witness told 16 News Now Wednesday night. Four people dead in a fatal car crash including Indiana Representative and South Bend native Jackie...
22 WSBT
Suspect in Taco Bell stabbing in South Bend arrested
South Bend Police have identified the suspect in a stabbing at Taco Bell in downtown South Bend. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 200 block of W. LaSalle Ave. Police found a man matching the suspect’s description on Lincoln Way West not far from...
inkfreenews.com
Kendallville Man To Serve Four Years In Prison On Dealing Conviction
WARSAW — A Kendallville man will serve four years in prison after officers discovered a large amount of methamphetamine in a vehicle. Joshua E. Jellison, 42, 526 E. Diamond St., Kendallville, was charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony. Two additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
abc57.com
Man accused of robbing people he communicated with on dating app
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly stole cell phones from people he met on a dating app, according to the probable cause affidavit. Dayavion Thompson, 19, was charged with four counts of armed robbery. On June 28, the South Bend Police Department began investigating...
abc57.com
Heroin, fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine were found in a vehicle he was driving, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black, 2012 Dodge pickup truck in the area of Pioneer Drive and U.S. 30.
abc57.com
Police investigating stabbing at Taco Bell, employee injured
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at a Taco Bell Tuesday evening. An employee told police that he was stabbed after a confrontation with a man inside the restaurant just before 7 p.m. The suspect, 34-year-old Chavis Box, was located not far from...
abc57.com
Police identify bicyclist killed by train
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County Sheriffs Deputy struck by vehicle during traffic stop in Goshen
An Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputy was struck by a vehicle while working a traffic stop. The collision happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the 19000 block of Kercher Road. Investigators say the deputy was outside of his vehicle when he was struck. The officer’s injuries...
abc57.com
18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
abc57.com
Walmart employee attacked with a machete in store parking lot
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating an attack that happened in the parking lot of the Walmart on County Road 6 Tuesday morning. Police responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a knife attack. Reports say the suspect went into the store, took a machete and...
