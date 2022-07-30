Long Beach will begin offering newly approved Novavax COVID-19 vaccine next week

calmatters.network
Laist.com
Novavax, The New COVID Vaccine, Will Be Available This Week In LA
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. A more traditional kind of COVID-19...
randomlengthsnews.com
Indoor Masking Strongly Advised to Protect Most Vulnerable Residents
Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC COVID-19 Community Levels framework, Los Angeles County remains at the high community level the week ending July 29. However, there are indications that LA County may very soon be moving to the medium community level. Given the latest trends in cases and hospitalizations, Public Health is not instituting universal indoor masking at this time.
Covid Numbers Plummet In Los Angeles, Daily Case Tally Down Nearly 50% In Past Week
Click here to read the full article. Over the last seven days, the average number of daily new Covid cases in Los Angeles was 5,332, an 11% decrease from one week ago when the average number of daily new cases reported was 6,014. While the 7-day average of cases is a reliable number, it does not indicate the trend in cases, which is decidedly down. Last Monday, the one-day number of daily new cases recorded in Los Angeles was 6,422. Today, just eight days later, the 24-hour tally is just 3,227. That’s very near a 50% drop in one week. Muddying...
5 more West Nile mosquito samples detected in LA County Vector District
Five additional Los Angeles-area mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus — including first-time detections this year in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles and in Glendale, plus three additional detections in Bellflower, Granada Hills and San Marino — the Greater LA County Vector Control District announced Monday.
calmatters.network
Health care wage hike could cause short-term monetary gains, long-term job losses, report says
City officials asked the nonprofit Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation Institute for Applied Economics to write the report as they consider whether to adopt a proposal that would raise the minimum wage for health care workers. The city’s Economic Development Commission discussed the idea Monday afternoon, and today, the...
New COVID vaccine available at L.A. County vaccination sites
Los Angeles County coronavirus vaccination sites will start administering the Novavax vaccine beginning Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health Department announced Friday.
Antelope Valley Press
County may drop out of high COVID level
LOS ANGELES — The number of Coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals declined slightly, Saturday, continuing a stabilizing trend that’s allowed officials to scrap plans to re-impose an indoor mask mandate. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals declined by 19 people to 1,220, according to...
Citizenship is not required for L.A. County jobs anymore as officials approved new motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of non-citizens for Los Angeles County government jobs. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors decided to dispense with the necessity for citizenship in the county. Hilda L. Solis, the chair, and Sheila Kuehl collaborated on the motion.
KTLA.com
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California endures another year of drought, cities and counties across the state have implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing the strain on the state’s water sources. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is asking homeowners to immediately reduce water use by 20 to 30 percent,...
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
Orange County Business Journal
Providence Restructures, Promotes 2 OC Execs
Nonprofit health system Providence, which operates three of Orange County’s six largest hospitals, has undergone a restructuring that includes promotions for two local executives. Erik Wexler, who previously served as president of strategy and operations for Providence’s southern regions and is based out of Providence’s Irvine base, is stepping...
Laist.com
LA Explained: How To Swap Out Your Thirsty Lawn With Drought-Friendly Plants
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Outdoor watering has a bigger impact...
NBC Los Angeles
Renting an Apartment in LA? Here's How Much You Need to Make Per Hour: Report
Californians are well aware of the high price of housing — but a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows how deep the divide truly is between the minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental. The housing coalition, a nonprofit based in Washington,...
newsantaana.com
Councilman Hernandez’ scheme to allow the undocumented to vote in Santa Ana has been shelved
On Friday, a judge in San Francisco struck down a 2016 rule that allowed non-citizen parents to vote in that city’s school board elections, according to LAIST. The State Constitution invalidated the measure. The same thing happened in June in New York City. The question is why did Santa...
spectrumnews1.com
Newport Beach company experiments with four-day workweek
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — When Carrie Freitas first thought of switching her company from a five-day, 40-hour workweek to a four-day, 32-hour workweek, she had some reservations. How will her employees and clients react? How is billing going to work with her clients? Most importantly, how can her company...
deseret.com
These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits
Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
Rowe: Funeral for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Desalination Half-Project
Since the California Coastal Commission denied its coastal development permit on May 12th for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Project, everyone now assumes “Poseidon is Dead in Orange County”. This funeral is to assert it really is dead, and perhaps should never have been alive in the first place. Poseidon started marketing its most-expensive, last-resort, project to Orange County in 1999, 23-years ago. From the beginning to its end, Poseidon was told repeatedly by essentially all wholesale and retail water managers and technical professionals in OC that their desal water was too expensive and not needed, as there are many other cheaper sources of water available to OC. That did not stop Poseidon, however, as it reportedly spent over $100 million trying to sell its desal plant and site, located 5 feet above sea level, about four blocks from the beach. How is that, since they did not build anything? Their basic problems are (1) the delusion their water was needed and (2) their sales job only presented half the project.
lmlamplighter.com
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center Breaks Ground on New Radiation Oncology Treatment Center
Members of Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center’s Administrative Team (from left to right: Gregg Durkee, chief operating officer; Payman Roshan, senior vice president and area manager; JT Lee, MD, area medical director; and Lisa López RN, chief administrative officer) at the groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of a Radiation Oncology Treatment Center at the Kaiser Permanente Bellflower Medical Offices.
Jalopnik
These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen
Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
