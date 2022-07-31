ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana electric-vehicle infrastructure plan open for public comment

By 95.3 MNC
95.3 MNC
 5 days ago
Comments / 11

Dorothy Daniels
4d ago

Gets too HOT , power outages and in the winter , ice build up on electric lines Power outages. So , tell me again Exactly how is this a good idea?

Daniel Smith
4d ago

so I heard to replace the battery is $25,000. so who are these charging stations being made for. I'm sure the average blue collar worker can't afford to buy these cars.

RUBQ
4d ago

Don't want them. The average person can't afford an EV or the maintenance fix when something goes wrong. Would not want a EV in the winter time. Especially for young drivers.

95.3 MNC

The process for finding someone to finish Walorski’s term could take some time

After the tragic crash on Wednesday that took the life of Jackie Walorski and three other people, Indiana’s 2nd District seat is now vacant. So how exactly does the process go to find someone to finish her term? Indiana law and the U.S. Constitution state that a special election be held to fill the seat. That seat is also up for grabs again in the November election. Governor Holcomb will have to call for the special election, and that process has not yet begun.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana hotels back to pre-pandemic business

Indiana hotels are back to pre-pandemic business, according to a new study reported by Inside Indiana Business. Patrick Tamm, CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, the group that completed the study, says things are ahead of schedule, as Indiana wasn’t forecasted to return to this point until 2024.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Debate surrounds $225 taxpayer refunds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indiana Senate committee switched focus to a bill that would send taxpayer refunds to Hoosiers. The halls of the Statehouse were filled with chants from pro-choice and pro-life demonstrators Tuesday, but it's much quieter without the state's controversial abortion bill on the schedule Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Indiana Republicans still split on tax rebate proposal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican lawmakers remained far from agreement Wednesday on whether to go along with the governor’s proposal to give each taxpayer a $225 rebate from the state’s surging budget surplus. The Republican-dominated House and Senate have advanced vastly different plans during the special legislative session for using $1 billion or more of the state’s record $6.1 billion in cash reserves, with the Senate version nixing the refund payments in favor of paying down future teacher pension obligations. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has described the payments as inflation relief, but GOP Senate leaders have raised concerns about further fueling inflation with the rebate and worries about inflation pushing up the cost of planned state construction projects. Republican Rep. Sharon Negele of Attica, the House plan’s sponsor, said Wednesday she believed residents prefer a direct rebate and was hopeful of reaching a compromise in the coming days.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana establishes new tax credit for filmmakers

The State of Indiana will soon begin investing in growing its creative industry, offering a new Film and Media Tax Credit for television, film, music or digital media productions. This credit was established in the 2022 legislative session through Senate Enrolled Act 361. Filmmakers believe this will help “build a...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Powerful storm disrupts power to Indiana Michigan Power customers

A powerful storm that swept across Lake Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, disrupted power to nearly 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers, causing heavy damage and numerous outages in southwest Michigan. As the storm continued across northern Indiana into early. evening it diminished in strength, causing fewer outages in the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Lt. Governor Crouch Remembers Jackie Walorski

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch presented the annual AgriVision awards during the Celebration of Agriculture at the Indiana State Fair Thursday. But for the LG, thoughts of Rep. Jackie Walorski were omnipresent after many years working closely with her. “I served with her in the in the House of Representatives and...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Indiana abortion, taxpayer refund bills move past House committees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Another day of heated testimony wrapped up Tuesday on a controversial abortion bill. Demonstrators on both sides of the issue made their voices heard during about eight hours of testimony on the chamber floor of the Indiana House of Representatives. The Courts and Criminal Code...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Rep. Jackie Walorski Killed in Elkhart County Car Crash

Rep. Jackie Walorksi, Indiana’s 2nd District congresswoman representing northcentral Indiana, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Rep. Walorksi and two of her staffers, Zachery Potts, 27, from Mishawaka, and Emma Thomson, 28 of Washington, D.C., were driving on State Road 19 south of State Road 119 when their SUV was struck by a car driven by Edith Schumker, 56, of Nappanee. All four were killed in the crash.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana State Police hiring dispatch

Indiana State Police are hiring. They’re accepting applications for Regional Dispatcher at the Toll Road. The dispatch center cover the Toll Road, the Bremen District, Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko Counties. They say that dispatchers will receive, record, and dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What you need to know when filing a homeowners claim in Indiana

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) has some tips to help in the event your home is damaged or destroyed by a covered disaster. A press release says homeowners insurance includes a type of property insurance that pays for losses and damages to your home if it is damaged or destroyed by […]
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest Winners Announced

The winners of the 2022 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest were announced by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture during a ceremony at the Indiana State Fair on Thursday. The winning photos were chosen from hundreds of entries in the following four categories: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces...
INDIANA STATE

