Indiana electric-vehicle infrastructure plan open for public comment

Dorothy Daniels
4d ago
Gets too HOT , power outages and in the winter , ice build up on electric lines Power outages. So , tell me again Exactly how is this a good idea?
Daniel Smith
4d ago
so I heard to replace the battery is $25,000. so who are these charging stations being made for. I'm sure the average blue collar worker can't afford to buy these cars.
RUBQ
4d ago
Don't want them. The average person can't afford an EV or the maintenance fix when something goes wrong. Would not want a EV in the winter time. Especially for young drivers.
95.3 MNC
The process for finding someone to finish Walorski’s term could take some time
After the tragic crash on Wednesday that took the life of Jackie Walorski and three other people, Indiana’s 2nd District seat is now vacant. So how exactly does the process go to find someone to finish her term? Indiana law and the U.S. Constitution state that a special election be held to fill the seat. That seat is also up for grabs again in the November election. Governor Holcomb will have to call for the special election, and that process has not yet begun.
95.3 MNC
Indiana hotels back to pre-pandemic business
Indiana hotels are back to pre-pandemic business, according to a new study reported by Inside Indiana Business. Patrick Tamm, CEO of the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, the group that completed the study, says things are ahead of schedule, as Indiana wasn’t forecasted to return to this point until 2024.
WLFI.com
Debate surrounds $225 taxpayer refunds
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indiana Senate committee switched focus to a bill that would send taxpayer refunds to Hoosiers. The halls of the Statehouse were filled with chants from pro-choice and pro-life demonstrators Tuesday, but it's much quieter without the state's controversial abortion bill on the schedule Wednesday.
Indiana Republicans still split on tax rebate proposal
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican lawmakers remained far from agreement Wednesday on whether to go along with the governor’s proposal to give each taxpayer a $225 rebate from the state’s surging budget surplus. The Republican-dominated House and Senate have advanced vastly different plans during the special legislative session for using $1 billion or more of the state’s record $6.1 billion in cash reserves, with the Senate version nixing the refund payments in favor of paying down future teacher pension obligations. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has described the payments as inflation relief, but GOP Senate leaders have raised concerns about further fueling inflation with the rebate and worries about inflation pushing up the cost of planned state construction projects. Republican Rep. Sharon Negele of Attica, the House plan’s sponsor, said Wednesday she believed residents prefer a direct rebate and was hopeful of reaching a compromise in the coming days.
95.3 MNC
Indiana establishes new tax credit for filmmakers
The State of Indiana will soon begin investing in growing its creative industry, offering a new Film and Media Tax Credit for television, film, music or digital media productions. This credit was established in the 2022 legislative session through Senate Enrolled Act 361. Filmmakers believe this will help “build a...
95.3 MNC
Powerful storm disrupts power to Indiana Michigan Power customers
A powerful storm that swept across Lake Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, disrupted power to nearly 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers, causing heavy damage and numerous outages in southwest Michigan. As the storm continued across northern Indiana into early. evening it diminished in strength, causing fewer outages in the...
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying Thursday that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger that crossed a state highway's centerline and caused the head-on collision. Walorski and two members...
Your News Local
Indiana ranks number one for infrastructure in 2022 Top States for Business
INDIANA – Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global...
95.3 MNC
Lt. Governor Crouch Remembers Jackie Walorski
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch presented the annual AgriVision awards during the Celebration of Agriculture at the Indiana State Fair Thursday. But for the LG, thoughts of Rep. Jackie Walorski were omnipresent after many years working closely with her. “I served with her in the in the House of Representatives and...
wkzo.com
Most millage requests, renewals and proposals approved by voters across Southwest MI
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Voters across eight Southwest Michigan Counties turned out to make their voices heard on a wide variety of millage requests, renewals, and service proposals that were on the ballot. Unofficial results as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, indicate a strong majority of actions won the approval of voters.
Fox 59
Indiana Department of Education’s Latest Efforts to Fix Teacher Shortage
You’re probably aware of the teacher shortage in Indiana right now. Many school districts have already welcomed students back to class while others start next week, with teacher positions that still need to be filled. So, what is being done to fix the problem?. Senior Director of Educator Talent,...
WLFI.com
Indiana abortion, taxpayer refund bills move past House committees
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Another day of heated testimony wrapped up Tuesday on a controversial abortion bill. Demonstrators on both sides of the issue made their voices heard during about eight hours of testimony on the chamber floor of the Indiana House of Representatives. The Courts and Criminal Code...
95.3 MNC
Rep. Jackie Walorski Killed in Elkhart County Car Crash
Rep. Jackie Walorksi, Indiana’s 2nd District congresswoman representing northcentral Indiana, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Rep. Walorksi and two of her staffers, Zachery Potts, 27, from Mishawaka, and Emma Thomson, 28 of Washington, D.C., were driving on State Road 19 south of State Road 119 when their SUV was struck by a car driven by Edith Schumker, 56, of Nappanee. All four were killed in the crash.
Businesses can’t afford electric vehicle chargers – that could threaten Indiana EV adoption
Businesses like gas stations and other retail stores may not be able to afford paying up to $200,000 per electric vehicle charger.
95.3 MNC
Gen Con threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over abortion ban bill
One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
WTHI
Duke Energy pushes for the second rate increase of the summer; here's how much more they want
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy has requested approval for a rate increase. The company requested a 7.2 percent increase. If the Indiana Utility Regulatory commission approves it, average customers w see about $12 added to their monthly bills. You may remember Duke Energy recently raised rates by 16...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police hiring dispatch
Indiana State Police are hiring. They’re accepting applications for Regional Dispatcher at the Toll Road. The dispatch center cover the Toll Road, the Bremen District, Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko Counties. They say that dispatchers will receive, record, and dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies...
What you need to know when filing a homeowners claim in Indiana
INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) has some tips to help in the event your home is damaged or destroyed by a covered disaster. A press release says homeowners insurance includes a type of property insurance that pays for losses and damages to your home if it is damaged or destroyed by […]
95.3 MNC
Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest Winners Announced
The winners of the 2022 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest were announced by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture during a ceremony at the Indiana State Fair on Thursday. The winning photos were chosen from hundreds of entries in the following four categories: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces...
