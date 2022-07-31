Marshall County Police found illegal substances after a search warrant

www.953mnc.com
Related
WANE-TV
Police find pipe bomb during South Bend arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Police discovered a pipe bomb in a South Bend home Wednesday after arresting two adult males on several charges at 52000 Hollyhock Road. Indiana State Police and the St. Joseph County Police Department were working together to find a suspect wanted for a felony arrest, which led them to the house.
95.3 MNC
Corrected information from Elkhart County Sheriff regarding crash that claimed lives of Rep. Walorski, three others
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has released corrected information regarding the crash that claimed the lives of 2nd District Representative Jackie Walorski, two of her aides and a woman from Nappanee:. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has obtained updated information into the vehicle crash that occurred on August 3,...
Washington Examiner
Man arrested after hacking into Walmart employee with machete: Police
An Indiana man was arrested Tuesday after he lured a Walmart employee to him outside the store and hacked into him with a machete, authorities said. The incident occurred at an Elkhart, Indiana, Walmart, where police responded to a reported knife attack around 8:30 a.m., according to a report. Lincoln...
95.3 MNC
South Bend man charged in robbery and shooting death
A South Bend man has been charged in a robbery and death. It happened on February 26 at 2:36 a.m., when police were called to the intersection of West Monroe Street and South Lafayette Boulevard. That’s where they found 38-year-old Anthony Long, unconscious in his car, with a gunshot wound....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County Sheriffs Deputy struck by vehicle during traffic stop in Goshen
An Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputy was struck by a vehicle while working a traffic stop. The collision happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the 19000 block of Kercher Road. Investigators say the deputy was outside of his vehicle when he was struck. The officer’s injuries...
abc57.com
Police identify suspect in machete attack at Walmart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police have identified the suspect who allegedly attacked a Walmart employee in the parking lot of the Walmart on C.R. 6 Tuesday morning. Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lincoln Leuchtner. Leuchtner was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday.
abc57.com
Police identify bicyclist killed by train
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The identity of the bicyclist who was killed by a train Wednesday morning has been released. Goshen Police and fire responded to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:27 a.m. and discovered 62-year-old Clifford Gilbert III deceased. Police said Gilbert was riding his bicycle eastbound on Lincoln...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Heroin, fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine were found in a vehicle he was driving, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a black, 2012 Dodge pickup truck in the area of Pioneer Drive and U.S. 30.
95.3 MNC
Arrest made after man was stabbed at Taco Bell in South Bend
An arrest was made made after a man was stabbed at the Taco Bell on LaSalle Avenue in downtown South Bend. It happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The victim was an employee at the restaurant. Police say the suspect, 34-year-old Chavis Box, stabbed the worker after...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after fatal crash in Goshen
A man was arrested after a fatal crash in Goshen. It happened on June 10, when officers were called to the intersection of Pike Street and 3rd Street on reports of a three vehicle crash. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Two others died from...
95.3 MNC
One person injured in South Bend shooting
One person was injured in an apparent shooting in South Bend. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to the 600 block of North Johnson Street, on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived, but didn’t find a victim. Then, they were told that a man was at Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Man charged in murder of Anthony Long
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man been charged for his role in the robbery and death of 38-year-old Anthony Long in February, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. The prosecutor's office filed charges against 32-year-old Cecil Huston on June 10. On August 2, U.S. Marshals apprehended...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police hiring dispatch
Indiana State Police are hiring. They’re accepting applications for Regional Dispatcher at the Toll Road. The dispatch center cover the Toll Road, the Bremen District, Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko Counties. They say that dispatchers will receive, record, and dispatch information to police personnel, other law enforcement agencies...
abc57.com
18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
hometownnewsnow.com
Officers Commended for Saving Life
(La Porte, IN) - Two La Porte City Police officers were honored at this week's Board of Public Works and Safety Meeting. Triston Kajer and Taylor Atkinson were recognized for their efforts in handling a suicidal man in a public parking lot back on June 11. Police Chief Paul Brettin...
Teen driver dead after falling branch causes crash
One teenager is dead after his car was hit by a falling tree branch, causing his car to careen off the road and into a tree. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon.
95.3 MNC
Elkhart woman pleaded guilty to house fire that killed two people
An Elkhart woman admitted to setting a home on fire, killing a man and child, last year. It happened in May, when a house fire on Oakland Avenue took the lives of 51-year-old Dennis Witte and 8-year-old Nyshaun Finch. The woman, 48-year-old Genessa Jones, was arrested five months after the...
95.3 MNC
Calls for change in wake of officer-involved shooting in South Bend
Some community members are calling for change after the officer-involved shooting death of Dante Kittrell in South Bend. The man, said to be suffering from a mental health crisis, was shot by police after he pointed a gun at officers, Friday, on Sheridan Street. Josh Morgan with the South Bend...
Comments / 0