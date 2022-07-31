www.upnorthvoice.com
Oscoda senior news: August 2022
The weather is a daily surprise these days. Just remember if it is hot and humid to do your outside activities in the early morning or evening hours to avoid the hottest part of the day and sunshine. The Senior Center is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to...
Camp Grayling Range Report: August 1-7
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
Houghton Lake woman arrested for operating under the influence and child endangerment
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – On Thursday, July 28, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Jennifer June Teachout from Houghton Lake, displayed signs of being under the influence. Sobriety tests were administered, and she was placed under arrest. Teachout’s two children and another person were with her in the vehicle. The children were turned over to their father.
