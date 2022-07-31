WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Outriggers off Alki

westseattleblog.com
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE ART: Pigeon Point street mural to be repainted
Thanks to Kate for the tip, via a question about a big circle in the intersection of 21st and Genesee on Pigeon Point – too big to signal a future traffic mural, as she described it. SDOT tells us they’re planning to repaint the mural that community members painted in that intersection in 2015 (WSB coverage here), with “durable, long-lasting paint.” SDOT says they “got in contact with the original artist and have been working with her to design a refreshed version of the artwork that can be installed with more durable paint that will last for years to come.” Here’s that design:
westseattleblog.com
SEAFAIR: Blue Angels arrive in Seattle
1:10 PM: Thanks to Kevin for the photo (and Gill for the tip by phone) – the Blue Angels are back in Seattle. A few reminders: They’re based at Boeing Field but near the terminal, NOT in the publicly viewable areas of years past, because of the bigger new jets and the equipment required for them … They’ll be practicing Thursday (added: times)
q13fox.com
Seafair 2022: Blue Angels schedule, and more
SEATTLE - After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Seafair will be back in full force this weekend with new shows from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. According to event organizers, the Boeing Seafair Air Show is a weekend for fans to see military jets and civilian stunt planes perform spectacular aerobatics. As many Seattle locals know, the sky is not the limit. Various hydroplanes, including H1 Unlimited Hydros with engines capable of reaching speeds up to 200 mph on the water, will be racing around Lake Washington from Friday, Aug 5 to Sunday, Aug 7.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Here’s what’s up
(Squirrel photographed at Camp Long by James Hiersche) Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. WADING POOLS OPEN: The city says wading pools will open, since a sunny, warm afternoon is forecast. In West Seattle today, the pools scheduled to be open are Delridge (noon-5:30 pm) and Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm). (Also, Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm.)
cn2.com
Climbing Mount Rainier for Camp Cherokee
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There are several people who are taking Camp Cherokee to New Heights. The popular YMCA summer camp, which was built in 1937, is showing some of its age, so seven people will be climbing Seattle, Washington’s Mount Rainier at the end of August to raise funds and awareness for Camp Cherokee’s First Capital Campaign.
seattlemet.com
10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington
Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Seattle’s chief librarian at High Point Library
4:05 PM: That’s Seattle’s chief librarian Tom Fay, and he’s at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) for a conversation with whoever shows up. It’s the first in a series of “Community Conversations” around the city with the Seattle Public Library‘s new chief. You have until 5 pm to stop in and speak up. You can also answer an online survey to share your thoughts about SPL’s future.
westseattleblog.com
Last day to vote, return of Night Out, more for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Photographed at Alki by David Hutchinson) Here’s your daily reminder of what’s up for the rest of today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. LAST DAY TO VOTE! Just six races on the primary ballot, so voting won’t take long. Get your ballot in the mail ASAP so that it’ll be postmarked today, or drop it in a King County Elections dropbox by 8 pm. Our reminder from Sunday has all the info.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: West Seattle low bridge reopens after ‘mechanical issues’; here’s what caused today’s trouble
10:42 AM: SDOT has just acknowledged the “mechanical issues” that have kept the West Seattle low bridge closed to surface traffic for more than half an hour. Above is the latest webcam image. Updates to come. 10:56 AM: Metro has officially rerouted buses, according to alerts just sent....
Eater
An Eastern Washington Cowboy Opens a Steakhouse in Woodinville
Dan Thiessen grew up on a ranch in Asotin, a town with a population of around 1000 in Eastern Southeastern Washington. He went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and run fine-dining restaurants around the U.S. and in Switzerland. But now, he’s returning to his ranching roots with Walla Walla Steak Co. and Crossbuck Brewing, businesses he helped found in 2018.
seattlemedium.com
Heat Wave Deadly In Seattle
The heatwave over the last week has caused tragedy. And, Seattle residents can say that they lived through the record-breaking hot stretch of 2022.The Seattle-area heat wave killed at least three. The heat also sent hundreds to the ER. Two men in Seattle are believed to have succumbed to the heat, and a third man died on Saturday after his body overheated. Seattle heat wave broke a record for consecutive 90-degree days.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Summer Meltdown music festival returns at new Snohomish venue
SNOHOMISH, Wash., August 2, 2022 – After a pandemic-induced two-year break, the Summer Meltdown music festival returned for its 20th year, July 28 through July 31, at a brand-new venue – on private property near Snohomish’s gorgeous Sky Meadows Park. The 150-acre plot of land, lined with...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Wednesday
Today’s forecast says we’ll have sun by afternoon again, high in the 70s. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates – always subject to change. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Yes, that was rain
Tiffany August 1, 2022 (4:56 pm) ((Doing happy rain dance)) onion August 1, 2022 (6:04 pm) Mere chance that I glanced at my weather app and was able to bring in my cushions and sneakers minutes before the event. Geesh!. sbre August 1, 2022 (6:06 pm) My neighbors got a...
Potato problems for Dick’s Drive-In with end of harvest ‘not producing fries up to standards’
SEATTLE — If you’re stopping by Dick’s Drive-In this week, your fries might taste a bit different than usual. The restaurant chain says they’re at the end of their season on Washington potatoes, which are now producing fries that they say are not up to their normal standards.
westseattleblog.com
PARTY! Spend part of your Labor Day weekend in C & P Coffee’s garden for a good cause
C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) is throwing a garden party Labor Day weekend and you’re invited! The occasion: To raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank (which helps people stay housed as well as fed) – C & P co-proprietor Cameron Moores says they’re hoping to make it an annual fundraiser, but the pandemic got in the way the past two years. The “We (Heart) West Seattle” party is exactly one month from today – 3 pm to 6 pm Sunday, September 4th – but tickets are available now. $45 gets you a sandwich from food truck Now Make Me A Sandwich plus a drink. Live music too! You can go here to get your ticket(s).
My Clallam County
Why have these butterflies appeared in swarms this summer? We find out
PORT ANGELES – One of North America’s most recognizable butterflies is having a banner year this summer, appearing at local gardens and flowerpots in huge numbers right now. The large, bright yellow and black wings of the Western Tiger Swallowtail are hard to miss, often compared to the...
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Seattle Fire rescue response for car in ravine
Jay freeborne August 3, 2022 (11:34 am) I can hear the helicopters up here on the hill above Ravine. WSB August 3, 2022 (11:45 am) If there was a helicopter, may have been TV – none involved in the response. Aerial would have been the only way to get pics of this due to the inaccessibility of the scene.
Mercer Island teacher gets to fly with the Blue Angels ahead of Seafair air show
SEATTLE — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels came roaring back into Seattle and are preparing for their performance at Seafair this weekend. The Blue Angels have been missed since their last appearance in 2019. This year, they're returning with a new tow - a whole fleet actually. The Blue...
