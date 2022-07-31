7.31.2022 | What You Need to Know Today

www.hfchronicle.com
8.3.22 | What You Need to Know Today
POLKA RIGHT INSIDE - Due to forecasted extreme heat and thunderstorms, today's Polka Dots & Picnic Lunch has been moved inside the Irwin Center. TALK NEWS AT THE MARKET - Stop by the H-F Chronicle booth at the Wednesday Farmers Market tonight in Homewood. We'll be there to chat about local news, and hear your feedback and ideas. The market is 5 to 9 p.m. in Martin Square.
8.2.22 | What You Need to Know Today
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT - Both Homewood and Flossmoor host National Night Out events from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight. National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes strong relationships between police and community. Homewood's activities are in Irwin Park, and Flossmoor's are at Parker Junior High. SPONSOR FLOSSMOOR...
Flossmoor cancels National Night Out event
The Village of Flossmoor canceled its National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2. In an online message to residents, organizers said the event was canceled out of "concern among law enforcement." "The village places a high priority on providing safe, family-friendly events that bring us together as a community...
H-F nestled in Chicago’s green playground
When was the last time you were completely lost in the woods? Enveloped by trees and the sounds of birds? The amazing thing is how easy it is to do in Cook County, the seat of the world’s next MegaCity –you guessed it, Chicago, the next global metropolitan area to cross the 10 million mark for population.
Planned Parenthood of Flossmoor sees increase in abortion patients, protesters and clinic escorts
Planned Parenthood in Flossmoor has seen an increase in of out-of-state patients seeking abortions since Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion, was overturned on June 24. Previously, Flossmoor Planned Parenthood had “around 6% of its patients traveling from another state,”...
Kyla Emory serves kids through Bank of America internship
Kyla Emory, a recent graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High, spent eight weeks this summer working with students in Ford Heights, as well as being mentored on business and leadership strategies as a 2022 Bank of America intern. Emory was one of 300 students participating in the internship program developing leadership experience...
Franciscan Health 20th Classic Golf Outing is Aug. 15
The 20th Franciscan Health Classic will be held on Monday, Aug. 15, at Olympia Fields Country Club. Proceeds from this year’s event will help fund a new Medical Simulation Lab at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields. Laurie Crosby, Franciscan Health Foundation executive director, said the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for well-prepared healthcare professionals, and simulation training has become the standard for continuing medical education.
Butterfly release, tributes honor memory of slain H-F graduate
Family and friends of the late Alexis Wilson watched as released butterflies fluttered skyward Wednesday evening, July 27, in Irwin Park. The butterflies represented a consoling image for those gathered to remember Alexis who was killed early July 27, 2021, in an encounter with Dolton police. More than a dozen...
