ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flossmoor, IL

7.31.2022 | What You Need to Know Today

By Eric Crump
hfchronicle.com
 4 days ago
www.hfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hfchronicle.com

8.3.22 | What You Need to Know Today

POLKA RIGHT INSIDE - Due to forecasted extreme heat and thunderstorms, today's Polka Dots & Picnic Lunch has been moved inside the Irwin Center. TALK NEWS AT THE MARKET - Stop by the H-F Chronicle booth at the Wednesday Farmers Market tonight in Homewood. We'll be there to chat about local news, and hear your feedback and ideas. The market is 5 to 9 p.m. in Martin Square.
HOMEWOOD, IL
hfchronicle.com

8.2.22 | What You Need to Know Today

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT - Both Homewood and Flossmoor host National Night Out events from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight. National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes strong relationships between police and community. Homewood's activities are in Irwin Park, and Flossmoor's are at Parker Junior High. SPONSOR FLOSSMOOR...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
hfchronicle.com

Flossmoor cancels National Night Out event

The Village of Flossmoor canceled its National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2. In an online message to residents, organizers said the event was canceled out of "concern among law enforcement." "The village places a high priority on providing safe, family-friendly events that bring us together as a community...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
hfchronicle.com

H-F nestled in Chicago’s green playground

When was the last time you were completely lost in the woods? Enveloped by trees and the sounds of birds? The amazing thing is how easy it is to do in Cook County, the seat of the world’s next MegaCity –you guessed it, Chicago, the next global metropolitan area to cross the 10 million mark for population.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flossmoor, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Flossmoor, IL
Education
hfchronicle.com

Kyla Emory serves kids through Bank of America internship

Kyla Emory, a recent graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor High, spent eight weeks this summer working with students in Ford Heights, as well as being mentored on business and leadership strategies as a 2022 Bank of America intern. Emory was one of 300 students participating in the internship program developing leadership experience...
hfchronicle.com

Franciscan Health 20th Classic Golf Outing is Aug. 15

The 20th Franciscan Health Classic will be held on Monday, Aug. 15, at Olympia Fields Country Club. Proceeds from this year’s event will help fund a new Medical Simulation Lab at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields. Laurie Crosby, Franciscan Health Foundation executive director, said the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for well-prepared healthcare professionals, and simulation training has become the standard for continuing medical education.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, IL
hfchronicle.com

Butterfly release, tributes honor memory of slain H-F graduate

Family and friends of the late Alexis Wilson watched as released butterflies fluttered skyward Wednesday evening, July 27, in Irwin Park. The butterflies represented a consoling image for those gathered to remember Alexis who was killed early July 27, 2021, in an encounter with Dolton police. More than a dozen...
DOLTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy