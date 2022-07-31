ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page 2: H-F saw losses, trauma in July

By Eric Crump
fox32chicago.com

4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago

CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
CHICAGO, IL
hfchronicle.com

H-F nestled in Chicago’s green playground

When was the last time you were completely lost in the woods? Enveloped by trees and the sounds of birds? The amazing thing is how easy it is to do in Cook County, the seat of the world’s next MegaCity –you guessed it, Chicago, the next global metropolitan area to cross the 10 million mark for population.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

7 dead, including 5 children, in fiery wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County

RILEY, Ill. (CBS) – A mother and her four kids – as well as another teenager in the car with them – were all killed over the weekend in a crash on Interstate 90 in a rural area of McHenry County.Their father was still fighting for his life Monday.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, family and friends of the young mother – 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz – gathered Monday afternoon in Oriole Park, at 5500 N. Olcott Ave. on the Far Northwest Side of Chicago. They embraced in mourning before releasing balloons into the air.Dobosz, 31, was a mom of four, a...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

21-year-old man stabbed on CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 21-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near the Roosevelt station. Police said the man was stabbed, in the 1100 block of South State Street around 10:45 p.m., after the offender made  derogatory remarks to the victim.There was a physical altercation before the offender ran off. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up

Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side

CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help

CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

