Page 2: H-F saw losses, trauma in July

Chicago man charged in Bishop Ford Expressway shooting on Pace bus
Officials said Pace bus shooting stemmed from fight onboard.
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
Father dies after family killed in wrong-way crash on I-90
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police say an eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois. Police announced Wednesday that 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died. They say he was driving a van carrying his 31-year-old wife, Lauren, and five children […]
Chicago woman who documented divorce on TikTok fatally shot by ex-husband: police
Sania Khan, 29, was found dead in her Chicago apartment July 18. Police believe her ex-husband, Raheel Ahmed, killed her in a murder-suicide.
4 charged with stealing phones at Lollapalooza in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people from out of state face charges for allegedly stealing phones during Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend. According to CWB Chicago, on Friday, a man told officers at the music festival that his phone was stolen by three people in the crowd. The victim then took...
H-F nestled in Chicago’s green playground
When was the last time you were completely lost in the woods? Enveloped by trees and the sounds of birds? The amazing thing is how easy it is to do in Cook County, the seat of the world’s next MegaCity –you guessed it, Chicago, the next global metropolitan area to cross the 10 million mark for population.
Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.
Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
7 dead, including 5 children, in fiery wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County
RILEY, Ill. (CBS) – A mother and her four kids – as well as another teenager in the car with them – were all killed over the weekend in a crash on Interstate 90 in a rural area of McHenry County.Their father was still fighting for his life Monday.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, family and friends of the young mother – 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz – gathered Monday afternoon in Oriole Park, at 5500 N. Olcott Ave. on the Far Northwest Side of Chicago. They embraced in mourning before releasing balloons into the air.Dobosz, 31, was a mom of four, a...
21-year-old man stabbed on CTA Red Line train near Roosevelt station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 21-year-old man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near the Roosevelt station. Police said the man was stabbed, in the 1100 block of South State Street around 10:45 p.m., after the offender made derogatory remarks to the victim.There was a physical altercation before the offender ran off. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition. Police are investigating.
Suspect tried to rob, undo pants of CTA rider, police say
Chicago police are seeking a suspect accused of trying to rob and undo the pants of a female CTA rider. Authorities released two surveillance images.
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns
In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.
Three women wanted for robbing 3 Chicago Walgreens within 90 minutes
CHICAGO - Three women are wanted for robbing three Chicago Walgreens stores in 90 minutes on a recent afternoon. Chicago police said that the women robbed a Walgreens in Old Irving Park, then one in Portage Park, and then one in Union Ridge:. 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue in...
Victims forced into own home, trip to ATM by man in ski mask on North Side
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a suspect after three people were forced into their house at gunpoint and then to an ATM for a robbery. On July 23 just after midnight, police said the victims were on a public way in the 4600 block of North Campbell Avenue when man in a ski mask […]
3 arrested after SWAT standoff on South Side
CHICAGO — Two men and a woman were arrested on the South Side early Tuesday following a six hour SWAT standoff. Just after 7:30 p.m., Posen police were dispatched to a Thorton’s gas station in the 14800 block of South Western on the report of men pointing guns at each other in two different vehicles. When officers arrived, police said the vehicles fled in different directions.
Teen whose violent arrest in Oak Lawn went viral officially charged in incident
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A 17-year-old boy whose arrest in the south suburbs last week went viral on social media was released from the hospital Monday and immediately taken into custody by the Oak Lawn Police Department. On July 27, 2022, Hadi Abuatelah of Palos Hills was in a vehicle...
Man cuts, robs woman in Uptown after asking if she needed help
CHICAGO - A woman was cut and robbed Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. The 25-year-old was standing outside her parked car around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Leland Avenue when a male walked up and asked if she needed any help before pulling out a knife and cutting her, police said.
Man, 35, shot to death in Joliet parking lot
There is no threat to the community remains, police added.
