Doogee S98 hands-on: A stylish rugged handset suited for the office, industrial hall, and beyond

Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 full specs leak shatters predictions as Ryzen 9 7950X outspeeds Ryzen 9 5950X by up to +32%
Full specifications for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X have purportedly leaked, revealing incredible clock rate upgrades over their Ryzen 5000 counterparts. The other main difference to be noted is the increase in TDP, although there are slightly higher L2 caches coming to Ryzen 7000 as well. As can be seen in the comparison table below, base clock rates for Zen 4 Raphael are 1-1.1 GHz higher than those for Zen 3 Vermeer, while there are 700-800 MHz buffs to look forward to in regard to boost clock rates.
August 2022 HarmonyOS 2.1 update introduces new features for Huawei Watch 3
Huawei has released a new update for the Watch 3, which it most recently updated last month in Europe. While Huawei introduced HarmonyOS 2.1.0.237 outside its home market in July, it has now released HarmonyOS 2.1.0.239 to Watch 3 models in China. Predictably, Huawei has bundled several bug fixes in its latest build, plus a few new features.
OnePlus 10T leaks in unboxing video with 160 W power adapter, first-party case and size comparisons
The launch of the OnePlus 10T is just a day away. However, an unboxing video has already landed on YouTube. Showcasing the device's features, lack of wireless charging and its 160 W power adapter, the video also compares the OnePlus 10T against other recent smartphones like the Nothing Phone (1), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The same video highlights OnePlus' first-party cases for the OnePlus 10T too.
Apple AirTags: 4 undeniable ways the mainstream tracker destroys the competition
Released back in 2014, the once popular item tracker called Tile sat largely unrivaled until Apple debuted AirTags in 2021. Stealing much of Tile’s market share among owners of Apple devices within the last year, AirTags offer a number of notable first-party features and expanded functionality compared to Tile trackers.
Apple prepares Android users for iPhone 14 switch with detailed video
It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new 'Max' model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple's first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.
Xiaomi 12T battery specs revealed by new leak
The upcoming Xiaomi 12T Pro was the subject of multiple leaks over the past few weeks. Its younger sibling, the Xiaomi 12T, also had its innards revealed recently. It was slated to feature a 1.5K OLED screen, a 108 MP camera sensor and a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra. Twitter leaker Yogesh Brar has now shed light on some additional specs of the smartphone.
Realme announces an Android 13 closed beta program for the GT 2 Pro
5G Android Smartphone Software Phablet Touchscreen. Realme is now inviting applications to a new program open to users of the GT 2 Pro, the brand's first 2022 flagship smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The device is currently on version 3.0 of its OEM's software, based on Android 12. However, some units in active use will be able to get more up to date than that soon.
Google Pixel 7 Ultra rears its head again with a 2K display and a Sony IMX787 camera as leaker maintains ongoing Pixel Fold production
Digital Chat Station has provided details about two unreleased Google Pixel flagship smartphones via Weibo. Allegedly, Foxconn is producing the pair at one of its Chinese factories, although it seems that neither are the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. While Digital Chat Station mentions that one of the two smartphones is Google's long-awaited Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad, the 'Pixel flagship' is something entirely different.
Google Pixel 6a excels in early camera and display tests
The Pixel 6a has now received its first round of reviews, with Google having started shipping the handset last week. While some reviews have criticised the Pixel 6a in some areas, DxOMark considers the mid-range smartphone almost as good as the Pixel 6 in important aspects. In short, the Pixel 6a not only delivers excellent camera performance for its price, but it also delivers impressive display quality.
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Watch5 series pricing denotes price jumps across the board
Samsung is geared to release a slew of mobile devices next week at Unpacked. The company will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and its new premium watches at said event, and a new leak has now revealed pricing details of those products in Europe. As shared by...
Samsung's inventive cases for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 leak
A retailer has revealed numerous cases for the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung's next flagship smartphones. Both due on August 10, the pair should also feature Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets, up from the Snapdragon 888 powering the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. Incidentally, Galaxus also briefly listed screen protectors for this year's Galaxy Z devices, which remain viewable via Google Cache.
LG releases its latest CineBeam premium projectors to the US market
Accessory Audio Software Smart Home Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) LG has now officially unleashed its latest CineBeam projectors through its United States channels. They include the HU915QE, now joined by a HU915QB variant. This, however, is where LG's pricing choices get a little weird. The HU915QB has...
Porsche Design Conference Speaker launches with 12-hour lifetime
The Porsche Design Conference Speaker PDS30 has been launched. The portable hybrid device is designed for the office and home, combining a conference speaker and Bluetooth 5.2 speaker. Four microphones are built into the gadget, providing 360° voice coverage with a 3 m (~10 ft) voice to microphone distance, ensuring everyone in the room can be heard clearly.
Optoma ZH507: Laser projector launches in Europe offering 5,500 lumens of peak brightness
Optoma has started offering the ZH507 in Europe, a laser projector that outputs at 1080p (1,920 x 1,080). According to the company, the DLP projector also delivers up to 5,500 lumens of peak brightness and a 300,000:1 contrast ratio. Primarily developed for professional use cases, the Optoma ZH507's laser light source should last up to 30,000 hours before it needs changing.
Teclast P30 Air launches with Android 12, a metal build and LTE support
Teclast has expanded its tablets range with the P30 Air, a budget offering that features a 10.1-inch display. According to Teclast, the P30 Air's display operates at 1,920 x 1,200 pixels with a 60 Hz refresh rate, 300 cd/m² of peak brightness and a 120 Hz touch sampling rate. Supposedly, the large display sits within a 7.8 mm-thick and a 420 g chassis cast out of an undisclosed metal.
OnePlus 10T announced with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 150 W fast charging, 16 GB RAM and an affordable price tag
For reasons unknown, OnePlus had to cancel the OnePlus 10T (OnePlus Ace Pro) launch event in China. However, the global launch event has proceeded as per schedule. The OnePlus 10T is now official with top-of-the-line hardware and a surprisingly affordable price tag. Most of its specifications were revealed by the company and a torrent of leaks, so there wasn't much of a surprise left for OnePlus fans.
15 W Syncwire 2-in-1 Mag360 wireless charging stand now on sale for $39 USD
There is a plethora of wireless chargers out there now that smartphones supporting the feature are becoming common. Some are basic and inexpensive while others can charge multiple devices at a time at higher rates. Syncwire recently sent us its basic Mag360 2-in-1 wireless charging stand for our honest impressions.
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro receive new camera feature from their cheaper sibling
Google has brought the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro up to feature parity with the Pixel 6a, its new mid-range smartphone that it started shipping last week. At Google I/O 2022, Google showcased a new Magic Eraser feature, functionality that was exclusive to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro before the Pixel 6a arrived. While Google did not provide much information, Mishaal Rahman later highlighted Magic Eraser's Camouflage feature on Twitter.
Samsung UFS 4.0, the OEM's next-gen storage module for mobile devices, is officially in mass production
Accessory Android AI Business iPhone Launch Smartphone Phablet Storage Tablet. Samsung Semiconductor has chosen the 2022 Flash Memory Summit, held in the Santa Clara Convention Center in California this year, as its stage to set its latest products out, some of which are touted as industry-leading. They include the PM1743 and PM1653 SSDs, the industry's first of their kinds to support PCIe 5.0 and 24G SAS (an interface rated for up to 22.5Gb/s single-lane bandwidths) respectively.
