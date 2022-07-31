Doogee S98 hands-on: A stylish rugged handset suited for the office, industrial hall, and beyond

Full specifications for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X have purportedly leaked, revealing incredible clock rate upgrades over their Ryzen 5000 counterparts. The other main difference to be noted is the increase in TDP, although there are slightly higher L2 caches coming to Ryzen 7000 as well. As can be seen in the comparison table below, base clock rates for Zen 4 Raphael are 1-1.1 GHz higher than those for Zen 3 Vermeer, while there are 700-800 MHz buffs to look forward to in regard to boost clock rates.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 HOURS AGO