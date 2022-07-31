More Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro colours surface in comprehensive leak

www.notebookcheck.net
Related
notebookcheck.net
Rogbid King Android smartwatch arrives with dual cameras and face unlock feature
The Rogbid King smartwatch has been launched and is shipping globally from China. The gadget has a 1.75-in IPS screen with a 320 x 385 px resolution. The wearable runs on Android 9.1, has a nano-SIM card slot, and supports 4G. The device has dual cameras, with a 5 MP front-facing camera and an 8 MP side camera. The camera enables features such as 0.1-second face unlock and video calling.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 full specs leak shatters predictions as Ryzen 9 7950X outspeeds Ryzen 9 5950X by up to +32%
Full specifications for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X have purportedly leaked, revealing incredible clock rate upgrades over their Ryzen 5000 counterparts. The other main difference to be noted is the increase in TDP, although there are slightly higher L2 caches coming to Ryzen 7000 as well. As can be seen in the comparison table below, base clock rates for Zen 4 Raphael are 1-1.1 GHz higher than those for Zen 3 Vermeer, while there are 700-800 MHz buffs to look forward to in regard to boost clock rates.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 10T leaks in unboxing video with 160 W power adapter, first-party case and size comparisons
The launch of the OnePlus 10T is just a day away. However, an unboxing video has already landed on YouTube. Showcasing the device's features, lack of wireless charging and its 160 W power adapter, the video also compares the OnePlus 10T against other recent smartphones like the Nothing Phone (1), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The same video highlights OnePlus' first-party cases for the OnePlus 10T too.
notebookcheck.net
August 2022 HarmonyOS 2.1 update introduces new features for Huawei Watch 3
Huawei has released a new update for the Watch 3, which it most recently updated last month in Europe. While Huawei introduced HarmonyOS 2.1.0.237 outside its home market in July, it has now released HarmonyOS 2.1.0.239 to Watch 3 models in China. Predictably, Huawei has bundled several bug fixes in its latest build, plus a few new features.
RELATED PEOPLE
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro: Official image leaks as ANC, IPX7 and long battery life touted for €229 earbuds
WinFuture has leaked numerous details about the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, European and US pricing of which has already leaked. According to the website, it has also obtained an official product image, embedded above. Based on earlier leaks, Samsung will present the earbuds in three colours, which WinFuture claims Samsung has called Bora Purple, Zenith Grey and Zenith White.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Watch5 series pricing denotes price jumps across the board
Samsung is geared to release a slew of mobile devices next week at Unpacked. The company will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and its new premium watches at said event, and a new leak has now revealed pricing details of those products in Europe. As shared by...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Ultra rears its head again with a 2K display and a Sony IMX787 camera as leaker maintains ongoing Pixel Fold production
Digital Chat Station has provided details about two unreleased Google Pixel flagship smartphones via Weibo. Allegedly, Foxconn is producing the pair at one of its Chinese factories, although it seems that neither are the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. While Digital Chat Station mentions that one of the two smartphones is Google's long-awaited Pixel Fold or Pixel Notepad, the 'Pixel flagship' is something entirely different.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T battery specs revealed by new leak
The upcoming Xiaomi 12T Pro was the subject of multiple leaks over the past few weeks. Its younger sibling, the Xiaomi 12T, also had its innards revealed recently. It was slated to feature a 1.5K OLED screen, a 108 MP camera sensor and a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra. Twitter leaker Yogesh Brar has now shed light on some additional specs of the smartphone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 13 as its latest and most "evolved" version of Android
OnePlus has just formally introduced OxygenOS 13 (or OOS 13), the next upcoming version of its software skin based on Android 13. As such, it is rated to support some of the latest features direct from Google, enhanced privacy protection and Nearby Share included. However, some fans might be inclined to see influences from other sources in the new builds.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 6a excels in early camera and display tests
The Pixel 6a has now received its first round of reviews, with Google having started shipping the handset last week. While some reviews have criticised the Pixel 6a in some areas, DxOMark considers the mid-range smartphone almost as good as the Pixel 6 in important aspects. In short, the Pixel 6a not only delivers excellent camera performance for its price, but it also delivers impressive display quality.
notebookcheck.net
LG releases its latest CineBeam premium projectors to the US market
Accessory Audio Software Smart Home Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) LG has now officially unleashed its latest CineBeam projectors through its United States channels. They include the HU915QE, now joined by a HU915QB variant. This, however, is where LG's pricing choices get a little weird. The HU915QB has...
notebookcheck.net
Realme announces an Android 13 closed beta program for the GT 2 Pro
5G Android Smartphone Software Phablet Touchscreen. Realme is now inviting applications to a new program open to users of the GT 2 Pro, the brand's first 2022 flagship smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The device is currently on version 3.0 of its OEM's software, based on Android 12. However, some units in active use will be able to get more up to date than that soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Samsung's inventive cases for the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 leak
A retailer has revealed numerous cases for the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, Samsung's next flagship smartphones. Both due on August 10, the pair should also feature Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets, up from the Snapdragon 888 powering the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3. Incidentally, Galaxus also briefly listed screen protectors for this year's Galaxy Z devices, which remain viewable via Google Cache.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge (2022) press renders leak for September-bound smartphone
@OnLeaks claims to have obtained official press renders for the Motorola Edge 2022, just under a year after the company announced the Edge (2021). Presumably arriving later this month or in early September, the Edge (2022) builds on its predecessor's design while adopting the look of modern Moto G smartphones.
notebookcheck.net
Apple AirTags: 4 undeniable ways the mainstream tracker destroys the competition
Released back in 2014, the once popular item tracker called Tile sat largely unrivaled until Apple debuted AirTags in 2021. Stealing much of Tile’s market share among owners of Apple devices within the last year, AirTags offer a number of notable first-party features and expanded functionality compared to Tile trackers.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
EncroPi: USB stick based on the RP2040 with a display arrives as a secure SD card reader
SB Components has presented the EncroPi on Kickstarter, which is based on the RP2040. Introduced last year, the RP2040 is a microcontroller with dual ARM Cortex-M0+ cores and 264 kB of embedded SRAM. Also equipped with GPIO and USB 1.1 connectivity, plus support for SPI flash. According to SB Components, it has managed to utilise the RP2040 for a USB key that can read, store and encrypt data.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Pad: Early details of Xiaomi's budget tablet outed as it receives global certification
Android Chinese Tech Tablet Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Rumors over the past few weeks have strongly touted the existence and upcoming launch of Xiaomi's first Redmi-branded tablet, the Redmi Pad. The tablet now looks to have made its first appearance, revealing some early details in the process. The Redmi Pad...
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Watch 3 to launch this month with a new design and latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset
Oppo has confirmed that it has graced the upcoming Watch 3 with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, one of two flagship smartwatch chipsets that Qualcomm unveiled last month. Based on a 4 nm node, the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 promises to deliver superior performance and improved battery life compared to the outgoing Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Wear 4100+ platforms. It is worth noting that the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 shares its CPU cores with its predecessor, but the node shift should give it the edge over its predecessor. Also, the chipset utilises a significantly more powerful GPU than the Snapdragon Wear 4100.
notebookcheck.net
Optoma ZH507: Laser projector launches in Europe offering 5,500 lumens of peak brightness
Optoma has started offering the ZH507 in Europe, a laser projector that outputs at 1080p (1,920 x 1,080). According to the company, the DLP projector also delivers up to 5,500 lumens of peak brightness and a 300,000:1 contrast ratio. Primarily developed for professional use cases, the Optoma ZH507's laser light source should last up to 30,000 hours before it needs changing.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked high-resolution promotional images show Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless in detail
Earlier this week, a Canadian retailer listed the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless in two colours, confirming details and pricing for headphones that Sennheiser teased in May. While the retailer has since de-listed both SKUs, @_snoopytech_ has now shared promotional images of the headphones that Canada Computers & Electronics did not publish. Fundamentally, Sennheiser has moved away from the retro look the Momentum 3 Wireless, which combined sheepskin leather earpads and stainless steel sliders.
Comments / 0