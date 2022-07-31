www.foxcarolina.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Greenwood Winery Wins Best in Show and Double GoldCrystal H. CarlicGreenwood, SC
DDSN Honors Breanna Green as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Dana Stone as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Angel Profit as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Fire Department ends contract with county
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
FOX Carolina
One person killed in Greenville crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Thursday afternoon. Officers said two vehicles were involved in the wreck near Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive around 1 p.m. One fatality was reported in the crash. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on...
FOX Carolina
Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County
Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. Period Project. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. An Upstate nonprofit is trying to help families who...
FOX Carolina
Youth for justice forum
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Mother of Cati Blauvelt speaks after murder suspect bond hearing
Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 8/4
Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Man found guilty for trafficking drugs in Greenwood
A man who failed to appear for this final day of his trial was found guilty of trafficking meth in Greenwood.
FOX Carolina
New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Greenwood man wanted after skipping trial
Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. Period Project. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. An Upstate nonprofit is trying to help families who...
FOX Carolina
Laurens NHC employee accused of assaulting elderly victim
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an employee of the National HealthCare Corporation is facing a criminal charge after an elderly victim was assaulted. Officers were called to investigate the alleged abuse of a 79-year-old person on July 17 at NHC HealthCare on Pinehaven Street Extension.
FOX Carolina
Active shooter training in Greenville Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
FOX Carolina
School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.
Firefighters are battling a structure fire on Sulphur Springs Road in Greenville County. Several animal hospitals, pet boarding facilities and pet groomers in the Greenville and Spartanburg areas are warning animal owners of a canine flu outbreak. Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Crews battle fire in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire in Greenville County on Thursday afternoon. Crews from Duncan Chapel Fire Department and EMS are on the scene of the fire on Sulphur Springs Road near Old Buncombe Road. Roads in the area are blocked off. Stay...
FOX Carolina
SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
FOX Carolina
County employee killed, deputy hospitalized after Spartanburg Co. crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. The crash occurred on Pine Street near Brown Road around 1:20 p.m. According to troopers, a man in a Ford pickup...
FOX Carolina
Coroner called to Spartanburg County deputy-involved crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
FOX Carolina
Deputies give tips on how to prevent mail theft
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is giving tips on how to prevent mail theft from happening to you. Police say mail theft is a constant problem and not an easy crime to solve or prosecute. Here are ways to prevent someone from getting into...
Deputies search for missing man in Spartanburg Co.
Deputies are looking for a man who was last seen in June in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of killing wife and spending years on the run denied bond
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The man who is charged with murder in connection with the death of his former wife, Cati Blauvelt, was denied bond by a judge Thursday morning. John Blauvelt spent years on the run after Cati Blauvelt was found stabbed to death in the cellar of...
Several break-ins reported in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said several break-ins were reported Wednesday in the county. Deputies said they responded to multiple residences around the Highway 252 area. Each break-in appeared to be similar in nature according to deputies. Anyone with information should contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 446-6000.
Comments / 0