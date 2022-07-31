ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, SC

FOX Carolina

Fire Department ends contract with county

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One person killed in Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Thursday afternoon. Officers said two vehicles were involved in the wreck near Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive around 1 p.m. One fatality was reported in the crash. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County

Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Youth for justice forum

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Mother of Cati Blauvelt speaks after murder suspect bond hearing

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 8/4

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner’s Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl’s death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood man wanted after skipping trial

GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens NHC employee accused of assaulting elderly victim

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an employee of the National HealthCare Corporation is facing a criminal charge after an elderly victim was assaulted. Officers were called to investigate the alleged abuse of a 79-year-old person on July 17 at NHC HealthCare on Pinehaven Street Extension.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Active shooter training in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews battle fire in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire in Greenville County on Thursday afternoon. Crews from Duncan Chapel Fire Department and EMS are on the scene of the fire on Sulphur Springs Road near Old Buncombe Road. Roads in the area are blocked off. Stay...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
FOX Carolina

Coroner called to Spartanburg County deputy-involved crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies give tips on how to prevent mail theft

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is giving tips on how to prevent mail theft from happening to you. Police say mail theft is a constant problem and not an easy crime to solve or prosecute. Here are ways to prevent someone from getting into...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Several break-ins reported in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said several break-ins were reported Wednesday in the county. Deputies said they responded to multiple residences around the Highway 252 area. Each break-in appeared to be similar in nature according to deputies. Anyone with information should contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 446-6000.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC

