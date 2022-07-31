ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Carolina

Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County

Teen hurt in drive-by shooting in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old’s homicide

New details released in Greenville County 12-year-old's homicide

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday the Greenville County Coroner's Office released new details in the investigation into a 12-year-old girl's death. Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. The coroner confirmed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Mother of Cati Blauvelt speaks after murder suspect bond hearing

Mother of Cati Blauvelt speaks after murder suspect bond hearing
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested following investigation into deadly shooting in Greenwood

Man arrested following investigation into deadly shooting in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested following an investigation into an early morning shooting in June, according to the Greenwood Police Department. Police say 23-year-old Quintavious Devonta Johnson was arrested on Thursday, August 4 and will have an arraignment on Friday. A call came in at about...
GREENWOOD, SC
#Shooting#Greenville Police
FOX Carolina

Fire Department ends contract with county

Fire Department ends contract with county
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One person killed in Greenville crash

One person killed in Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Thursday afternoon. Officers said two vehicles were involved in the wreck near Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive around 1 p.m. One fatality was reported in the crash. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 8/4

On the Town: 8/4
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood man wanted after skipping trial

Greenwood man wanted after skipping trial
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate man dies after crash in Spartanburg, coroner says

Upstate man dies after crash in Spartanburg, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate man died Thursday at a hospital after being involved in a car crash according to the Spartanburg County coroner. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the single-car crash happened near the intersection of Tweed Street and Breeze Street in Spartanburg. He said Terry Lee Ferguson, 62,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Active shooter training in Greenville Co.

Active shooter training in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner called to Spartanburg County deputy-involved crash

Coroner called to Spartanburg County deputy-involved crash
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.

School supply giveaway in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire in Greenville County

Crews responding to fire in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Youth for justice forum

Youth for justice forum
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing person in Greenville County

Deputies searching for missing person in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for 64-year-old Dennis Ray Finch, a missing man from Taylors, SC. Deputies said Finch was last seen on Sunday night. They added that he drives a Chevy Impala and may be traveling in the Georgia/Tennessee region.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County

SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff asked SLED's forensic unit...

