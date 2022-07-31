Alabama’s Kensey McMahon Closes USA Swimming National Championships with Another Bronze Medal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head rowing coach Glenn Putyrae announced the addition of Kelly Kraiss to his coaching staff this week. Kraiss arrives in Tuscaloosa following a successful season as an assistant coach at Rutgers University, guiding the Scarlet Knights' Second Novice 8+ crew a Big 10 championship, the first conference title in any event in school history, and the Novice 8+ to a third-place finish. Overall, the team finished third at the 2022 Big 10 Championships and subsequently qualified for the NCAA Championships, placing 13th.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO