Sabrina Ullman: Scattered showers, storms today.

WDIO-TV
Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior
Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: RJ
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Introduction to Dann Saxton
Monday on Good Morning Northland, we introduced you to Dann Saxton, our future Good Morning Northland anchor. Dann is originally from the town of Grenada in Southern Minnesota. He moved to Los Angeles, California where he spent 22 years following dreams of acting and music. Dann says he did a...
WDIO-TV
Summer camp for kids with autism coming up in Duluth next week
Islands of Brilliance is excited to bring a new summer camp experience to Duluth. It’s designed specifically for kids with autism, combining art, design, storytelling, creative technologies, movement, and outdoor activities. Co-founder of Islands, Mark Fairbanks, said, “We’re always looking at ways to integrate our students into different activities...
WDIO-TV
Pop-Up CoLab opens in downtown Duluth
There is a new way to support local business in a one-stop shop. A Pop-Up CoLab opened in downtown Duluth Tuesday. It currently houses eight small businessses that offer everything from cosmetics to clothing to cheesecake. “It means a whole lot to me because where I come from, things like...
WDIO-TV
Badges, Balls & BBQ brings the bats to Wade Stadium
It’s the one night of the year that cops and firefighters are working against eachother… it’s the annual Guns & Hoses softball tournament. But there’s a new spin this year, with a whole new name: Badges, Balls & BBQ. This is the 13th annual tournament, with...
WDIO-TV
Up North: A hidden Duluth legend emerges for second skiing Hall of Fame honor
The U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame regards her as the Johnny Appleseed of skiing. A member of their class of 2014 Jeannie Thoren, now living in Duluth, will earn yet another enshrinement later this month. Last week Thoren, sitting in her East Duluth basement dubbed the “Women’s Ski...
WDIO-TV
You can own a piece of Historic Duluth Central High School
You can get your hands on a piece of Duluth’s history this weekend. Items from the old historic Duluth Central High School will be up for auction. The auction will take place on Saturday, starting at ten o’clock at Nordic Auction. Forrest Evavold, a collector and owner of...
WDIO-TV
National Night Out builds community relationships with law enforcement, fire
Hundreds gathered at the Hermantown Governmental Services building on Tuesday evening as part of National Night Out. “I’m here to support my sister. She is one of the Hermantown police officers, and we brought the whole family, and we’re just here to enjoy and have a good time,” said attendee Megan Gottschald. “I’m looking forward to spending some time with people in the Hermantown community and enjoying some good food.”
WDIO-TV
Duluth Area Family YMCA now offering paid parental leave
The Duluth Area Family YMCA has introduced a Paid Parental Leave policy for its employees. The Y understands the need to support employees as they balance career, childbirth, and family life. An employee will be granted up to six consecutive weeks of paid parental leave in connection with the birth...
