Sabrina Ullman: Scattered showers, storms today.

Hundreds gathered at the Hermantown Governmental Services building on Tuesday evening as part of National Night Out. “I’m here to support my sister. She is one of the Hermantown police officers, and we brought the whole family, and we’re just here to enjoy and have a good time,” said attendee Megan Gottschald. “I’m looking forward to spending some time with people in the Hermantown community and enjoying some good food.”

HERMANTOWN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO