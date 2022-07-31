Algonquin tennis player Ella Doughty ranks in Girls' 18 singles bracket in week ending July 15

spotonillinois.com
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
Oak Park tennis player Maeve Marzec ranks in Girls' 14 singles bracket in week ending July 15
Shares in Ingredion Inc. (INGR:NYQ) rose on Wall Street in July. The lowest share price reached in month was $85.2 compared to a high of $90.98. Ingredion Inc. employs 12,000 people and has reported $493,000,000 USD in income. Despite a tumultuous year with the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Bonus points: how many did junior tennis player Santoshi Yadagiri earn in Girls' 18 bracket by week ending July 2?
Plainfield tennis player Santoshi Yadagiri earned two bonus points in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 2. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for "significant wins" in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
How many points did Noelle Lanton from Elgin win in Girls' 18 singles USTA competitions by the week ending July 22?
The median sale price of a home sold in the second quarter of 2022 in Elgin in Kane County rose by $25,000 while total sales increased by 2.9 percent, according to BlockShopper.com. From April through June, there were 359 homes sold, with a median sale price of $260,000 - a 10.6 percent...
Illinois Basketball: Illini could have a legendary Chicago frontcourt in 2024
There is a legit shot the Illinois basketball team puts together a top-five class for 2024. Throughout time, the Illini have pulled in some great recruiting classes. The class of 2002 was the best recruiting class I have ever seen on paper and on the basketball court. It is going...
Southeast Aurora host to inaugural Fresh Start Market
The Just Food Initiative of the Fox Valley will be host to its inaugural Fresh Start Community Market from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, in the parking lot of St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 1855 E. Fifth Avenue, in Aurora. With an emphasis on clean and green food, as well...
First high-end home to sell in pandemic flips for $2 million more DEK
1901 N Howe Street, Chicago (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Zillow) A Lincoln Park property that was the first multimillion-dollar home to sell in Chicago during the pandemic has changed hands again - for a $2 million premium. The sale of the seven-bedroom...
Aurora National Night out 2022
Aurora Officer Flores of the Aurora Police Department presents rubber wrist bracelets at Aurora National Night Out This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
How many Winnebago County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?
In Winnebago County, 93 percent of black third grade students failed the 2021 state math exam. This means 93 percent of black third graders are not proficient at math, which is considered a core skill for later success in life. These students struggle with quickly adding and subtracting,... ★ FURTHER...
Man stabbed while riding CTA Red Line train in Dearborn Park
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was stabbed while riding a CTA Red Line train in Dearborn Park. Police said the man was on the train in the 1100 block of S. State Street around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, when an unidentified man approached him and made derogatory remarks. The man then stabbed...
Festivalgoers worry about potential super-spread after Lollapalooza's lack of COVID-19 safety protocols
It's been more than two years since COVID-19 hit, canceling countless music festivals in the country, including Coachella, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival and Chicago's own Lollapalooza. Held in Grant Park, Lollapalooza hosts an estimated 400,000 each July, and this year, it had the green...
Illinois State Police Make Arrest for Unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) Zone 1 Agents arrested Anthony Bland, a 33-year old male of Chicago, IL for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 2 Felony) and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony).... ★ FURTHER...
Elgin plans $6M expansion of Hemmens Center
Rendering of the Hemmens Cultural Center (City of Elgin, Getty) Elgin plans to spend $5.8 million to expand a performing arts center, modernizing a building constructed in the 1960s. Geneva, Illinois-based Allen + Pepa Architects aimd to add a 9,500-square-foot, two-story addition...
Belvidere Community Unit School District 100 Board of Education Business Services Committee met July 5
Here is the agenda provided by the committee: A. Business Services Committee 1. Strategic Energy Management (SEM) Program 2. Enterprise Fleet Program 3. Resolution for Hazardous... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:38. 17:18. 17:18. How many junior tennis players from Sterling are ranked in Boys' 16 category in...
Carol Mitten will not move forward as Evanston's next city manager
Carol Mitten will not be Evanston's next city manager, the city announced Tuesday. Mitten and City Council decided after further conversations that she was not the right fit for Evanston's city manager position. City Council is in discussions with Interim City Manager Luke Stowe...
City of Genoa City Council met July 20
Here is the agenda provided by the council: I. CALL TO ORDER & ROLL CALL II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE III. GUEST SPEAKERS A) DEKALB COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES FROM THE JULY 6, 2022 CITY COUNCIL MEETING AND JULY 6, 2022 SPECIAL... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
COVID Exposure Guidelines: What Chicago's Top Doc Wants You to Know About Isolation or Quarantine
If you were exposed to COVID or test positive as the new BA.5 variant continues its spread across the U.S. and the globe, what do you need to do and has that guidance changed? Questions particularly surfaced after President Joe Biden tested negative following his infection and began...
What Can You Take to Help With a Sore Throat From COVID? Here's What Top Doc Says
As new omicron subvariant variants continue to spread, bringing mild COVID symptoms to some who get infected, sore throats are among the common pains associated with infections. So what can you do to help yourself from home? Chicago's top doctor addressed questions surrounding over-the-counter...
