71st annual W.E Cole Cotton States Amateur wraps up at Bayou Desiard

Louisiana Tech kicks off first fall practice under Sonny Cumbie
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech first fall practice under first year head coach Sonny Cumbie is in the books. With their season opener against Missouri on the horizon, getting the first practice jitters was a big help for the Bulldogs.
Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trey Holly is a special player, the Union Parish star is 875 yards away from breaking the states all-time rushing record. In this weeks edition of Aaron’s Aces we honor one of the states top running backs and why he decided to play for his senior year.
Louisiana Tech quarterback competition heats up as fall camp kicks off
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As the Bulldogs fall camp begins, the number one story is the quarterback competition between Matthew Downing and Parker McNeil. Luckily for Tech, both players have experience under head coach Cumbie’s offense with their time at TCU (Downing) and Texas Tech (McNeil). Only time will tell on who will take the field against Missouri on September 1st as the lead signal caller.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder teases run for Lt. Governor in West Monroe
West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - In a speech at the Ouachita Green Awards Luncheon, Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder teased a run for lieutenant governor. “In the past, speakers haven’t made those trips and seen the actual needs of those communities,” Schexnayder told KNOE. “My goal was to go out and set a path to be able to see what communities needed and how I could help as a Speaker of the House.”
Zoo Buddy: Armadillos!
The El Dorado, Arkansas community is banding together to support education to help grow their future through many avenues.
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes.
West Monroe marina’s progress giving hope to businesses
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Business owners in West Monroe’s Antique Alley are excited about the completion of phase one for the marina on the Ouachita River. Karen Laban, owner of The Spice and Tea Exchange says area association members are hoping to see their businesses boom. “Merchants and...
West Monroe man dies in Ouachita Parish crash
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, just after 8 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 north of Louisiana Highway 557. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 67-year-old William F. Guraedy of West Monroe, La. The investigation revealed that Guraedy’s 2007 GMC […]
3 Concordia Parish escapees could be in Winn, Livingston parishes
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Three non-violent offenders are wanted after walking away from Concordia Parish Corrections Facility on Aug. 1, 2022, in Ferriday. Officials said three pre-trial inmates walked away from the facility around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. It is not determined how these inmates breached the facility. A full investigation is underway to locate them. They are all believed to be in their home parishes.
Hwy. 165 bridge expected to complete in November, shuttle available as project finishes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pedestrian bridge that sits on U.S. Highway 165 and Renwick Street in Monroe is far from completion, according to the Office of Mayor Friday Ellis. However, the City of Monroe is continuing to take steps toward completing the project. The start of the project began...
7 people inside West Monroe home targeted by arson, affidavit says
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man is accused of trying to set an occupied home on fire. Just after midnight on Aug. 2, West Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, in a neighborhood near Hasley Cemetery. One victim...
Be cautious at school drop-offs, don’t unbuckle kids before you stop
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - ArkLaMiss students are preparing to return to school and that means more traffic in school zones. There are some tips to remember as families start heading back. CJ Beck, Captain with the West Monroe Police Dept., says that people need to watch as they are commuting.
Beating victim cleared as Louisiana trooper awaits trial
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana has dropped its case against a Black man whose severe beating before his arrest in 2019 led to criminal charges and lawsuits against a state trooper. A traffic violation and charges of resisting an officer had been hanging over Aaron Bowman for two years....
Four UP men arrested in Ruston
Four Farmerville residents were arrested early Saturday morning in Ruston. One of them, Dorien Henderson, has been charged with attempted second degree murder. Ruston Police officers were called out to Emerald Trace apartments in reference to a shooting at 5 a.m. Saturday. The victim advised police that the suspects were...
MPD: Shooting on Peach Street leaves one dead, three injured
Monroe, LA – Monroe Police Department officials said the fatal shooting occurred around 1:09 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2000 block of Peach Street. Monroe Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they discovered that more than one suspect...
West Monroe man behind bars; attempts to set house on fire with people inside, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Cedar Street in reference to an investigation. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who mentioned they were asleep when they were awakened by the […]
Reward offered for suspects in overnight shooting that wounded 3, killed 1
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened on July 30, 2022. Officials say they responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street in Monroe shortly after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The initial investigation shows that more than one suspect...
Fight between father and son leads to gunshots; argument was allegedly about son’s girlfriend
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office obeserved 62-year-old Tommy Ray Moss traveling on Leckie Road. Due to deputies knowing Moss possessed warrants for Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery, they initiated a traffic stop on Moss’ vehicle. According to […]
Late night shooting claims the life of Louisiana man; alleged suspect wanted for Second-Degree Murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD/KLFY) — Police are searching for a Louisiana man wanted for murder. Monroe Police responded to a shooting late Tuesday night. When they arrived on the scene, the found the victim, Milton Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith later died at a local hospital. During the...
