Torre, Adcock, Mazzone inducted into Braves HOF

MLB
Riley on Braves' busy Deadline: 'More championships in our future'
ATLANTA -- If you're wondering how Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos was feeling immediately after the Trade Deadline expired on Tuesday night, here was his response when he was asked when Austin Riley’s contract extension had been completed on Monday. “Until it’s done, it’s not done,” Anthopoulos...
MLB
San Francisco honors a Dodgers legend
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Dodgers-Giants rivalry is one of the most storied in professional sports. It’s a rivalry that has existed over decades, expanding from one coast of the country to the other. Last October, the two fierce rivals met in the postseason for the first time in history,...
MLB
Vin Scully, legendary broadcaster, dies at 94
In the apartment home of a Bronx silk salesman and his red-haired wife, the boy would lie beneath his family’s large, four-legged radio. A young Vin Scully had a pillow to rest his head and a glass of milk and plate of saltine crackers to satiate his stomach. His soul, though, was stirred by the sounds of sport that rode the airwaves into his living room.
NFL・
MLB
Royals send Merrifield to Blue Jays at Deadline
CHICAGO -- Whit Merrifield’s name has swirled in trade rumors for several years now, but the Royals had been reluctant to move on from their ironman stalwart and veteran utilityman. On Tuesday, that changed. In a buzzer-beater at the 5 p.m. CT Trade Deadline, Kansas City dealt Merrifield to...
MLB
Hear Vin Scully’s most legendary calls
There has never been a play-by-play broadcaster like Vin Scully, who passed away on Tuesday at age 94. His legendary voice was a constant companion for baseball fans, and particularly Dodgers fans, for 67 years. From his first game with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950, to his final sign-off on Oct. 2, 2016, the inimitable style with which Scully brought us the game and regaled us with stories and anecdotes is unparalleled.
Rangers win 3-2 over WSox in debuts of 2 former 1st-rounders
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Meibrys Viloria had a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and Texas beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Thursday night, when the Rangers became the first team since 1986 to have two of its first-round picks make their big league debuts as starters in the same game. Left-hander Cole Ragans, who twice had Tommy John surgery after being their first-round pick in 2016, allowed one unearned run over five innings in his debut. Bubba Thompson, the team’s first pick in 2017, was 1 for 3 with a bunt single in his first big...
MLB
Trade back to Phils offers Robertson shot at redemption
ATLANTA -- David Robertson is back with the Phillies, and this time, he joked, he will pitch. He pitched splendidly in Wednesday afternoon’s 3-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park. The Phillies used Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado in the eighth. The pocket of the Braves’ lineup in the ninth put Robertson on the mound, instead of left-hander Brad Hand. Robertson delivered. He struck out Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario swinging and got Marcell Ozuna to pop out to end the game.
MLB
Castellanos has his moment as Phils pick up steam
ATLANTA -- It felt as good as it looked. Nick Castellanos extended his right arm into the air as he rounded first base in the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 3-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park on Wednesday afternoon. His teammates in the visitors’ dugout went nuts. Castellanos smacked a two-out, go-ahead two-run home run to center field to move the Phillies back into the third NL Wild Card spot with a half-game lead over the Cardinals. It was his first home run since June 30.
MLB
Get to know Abrams, Gore and the Nats' newest top prospects
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals are ushering in a new wave of young talent after completing a blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the Padres on Tuesday. Get to know the five young prospects who were acquired to shape the next chapter of the Nats’ foundation.
MLB
'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline
When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
MLB
Irvin embracing 'crazy' new role on A's staff
ANAHEIM -- Once Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino were traded away on Monday, the expectation around baseball, including those inside the A’s clubhouse, was that more moves were sure to come before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. PT Trade Deadline. In preparation for possible additional deals, Cole Irvin boarded the...
MLB
Phils land Thor, Marsh, Robertson in trio of trades
ATLANTA -- Dave Dombrowski wanted to find a starting pitcher before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. He got one with minutes to spare. He got a center fielder and a reliever, too. The Phillies announced Tuesday that they acquired right-hander Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Brandon Marsh in separate...
MLB
Gallo excited for 'fresh start' with Dodgers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Joey Gallo wishes his time in New York would’ve been different. After being a splashy acquisition from the Rangers last July, the two-time All-Star didn’t produce with the Yankees. Gallo led the Majors in strikeouts in '21. This season, he was hitting .159...
MLB
Get to know prospects A's acquired at Deadline
This story was excerpted from Martin Gallegos’ A’s Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. After stockpiling a promising group of young talent through trades during Spring Training, the A’s added to that strong depth with a new batch of promising prospects following Monday’s trade that sent Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino to the Yankees.
MLB
21 years later, Pujols recalls his rookie year
Being a rookie in the Majors can be tough. But everyone has to go through it once. In the most recent episode of the Unwritten podcast, hosted by former rookies Jimmy Rollins and Ron Darling, the pair was joined by a living legend and one-time Rookie of the Year, Albert Pujols, to discuss what it's like to be a first-year player in the Majors.
MLB
Angels deal for prospects, flexibility with flurry at Deadline
ANAHEIM -- It ended up being a busy Trade Deadline for the Angels, who made two deals with the Phillies, acquiring top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez for outfielder Brandon Marsh and right-hander Noah Syndergaard. And then they made a stunner right at the 3 p.m. PT Deadline, unloading closer Raisel Iglesias and his contract to the Braves for pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson.
MLB
deGrom K's six, hits 102 mph in '22 debut
WASHINGTON -- Jacob deGrom delivered the baseball the same. His velocity was the same. His demeanor was the same. His gait, his grin, his pace -- they were all identical to the pitcher the Mets had known in the past. It had been 391 days since deGrom last climbed atop...
MLB
'Hurt' by Monty trade, Taillon struggles vs. Mariners
NEW YORK -- There was some confusion and shock in the Yankees’ clubhouse about an hour before the first pitch of Tuesday’s game, as Jordan Montgomery was hastily informed that a deal had been completed with the Cardinals. The news was so fresh, manager Aaron Boone wasn’t yet sure who else the trade involved.
MLB
A World Series for Phillips in Baltimore? 'Freaking awesome'
ARLINGTON -- Few well-acquainted with baseball don’t already know the infectious personality of Brett Phillips. The new Orioles outfielder, acquired from the Rays in exchange for cash considerations before Tuesday's Trade Deadline, did much to endear himself to Baltimore just in case anyone wasn't already familiar. "I'm here, and...
MLB
Revamped Padres flex in first game with Soto, Bell and Drury
SAN DIEGO -- They packed the place well before first pitch Wednesday night, lines stretching down Trevor Hoffman Way onto Tony Gwynn Drive, droves of brown-clad fans waiting for the gates to open. They came to see Juan Soto. They came to see the other newcomers, too -- Josh Bell...
