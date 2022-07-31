Who needs a ’Positive Lounge’ at AIDS2022, anyway?

www.poz.com
The Complete AIDS2022 Coverage from Mark S. King
If you know anything about me, it’s that I’m not a clinician or researcher. I leave those stories to people who are better qualified. Instead, I view conferences like the international AIDS conference in Montreal (AIDS2022) through the lens of a long-term HIV survivor. As someone told me during AIDS2022, the first word in HIV is “human.”
Finding Myself While Losing Others Pt1
It’s incredibly wonderful to be writing again. I’m diving back in for a sense of the serenity and peace it gives me. I get my thoughts out in a process that’s like writing in a journal, but it’s not private and I hope that someone can relate with something I say: maybe that’s a feeling, situation or an experience. I have a lot of stories to tell from the last five years after I did my 31 Days of Awareness, so where do I pickup after my latest blog post? That’s easy, and yet this is the hardest post to write yet because so much holds me back—this topic has been the source of fear and writer’s block. I suppose it’s just time for me to take that jump...
Sharon Lewin Assumes Presidency of International AIDS Society
IAS—the International AIDS Society—welcomed Sharon Lewin (Australia) as the next IAS president and Beatriz Grinsztejn (Brazil) as President-Elect today. IAS leadership also expressed deep gratitude to Adeeba Kamarulzaman (Malaysia) who steps down as IAS President and assumes her role as immediate-past President. Lewin, a world-renowned infectious diseases physician...
