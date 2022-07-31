Who needs a ’Positive Lounge’ at AIDS2022, anyway?

It’s incredibly wonderful to be writing again. I’m diving back in for a sense of the serenity and peace it gives me. I get my thoughts out in a process that’s like writing in a journal, but it’s not private and I hope that someone can relate with something I say: maybe that’s a feeling, situation or an experience. I have a lot of stories to tell from the last five years after I did my 31 Days of Awareness, so where do I pickup after my latest blog post? That’s easy, and yet this is the hardest post to write yet because so much holds me back—this topic has been the source of fear and writer’s block. I suppose it’s just time for me to take that jump...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO