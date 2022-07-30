www.bbc.com
Sunderland’s Remaining Transfer Business - Who Would You Sign?
Daniel Iversen – 25 (Loan/potential permanent) The Danish goalkeeper has enjoyed successful loan spells at Rotherham and Preston North End in the last few seasons. Iversen was first linked to Sunderland at the start of the window, and whilst chatter around his departure from Leicester City has died down, media reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to leave once the future of Kasper Schmeichel is resolved.
Scottish Gossip: Boyle, Hibs, Kirk, Rangers, Hearts, Davenport
Hibernian hope to re-sign winger Martin Boyle from Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly. (Sun) Charlton winger Charlie Kirk has emerged as a Hibs transfer target. (Record) Connor Goldson believes the current Rangers squad is the strongest he has been part of. (Express) Injured duo Ryan Kent and John Souttar have not...
Dean Lewington: MK Dons skipper says he will know when the time is right to retire
MK Dons full-back Dean Lewington says he will "know when the time is right" to bring his career to an end. The 38-year-old began his 21st season in the English Football League in Saturday's defeat by Cambridge United. He has now played 769 league games - just two short of...
Report: Leicester reject Newcastle's £50M bid for Maddison
Newcastle United have come up short in their latest bid to sign James Maddison from Leicester City. Leicester knocked back Newcastle's second bid for Maddison - worth £45 million, plus £5 million in add-ons, according to The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg. The club is standing firm on its £60-million valuation for the midfielder, Steinberg adds.
Thomas Frank Reveals Why They "Can't Replace" Christian Eriksen At Brentford After Manchester United Transfer
Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes it will be “impossible” for Brentford to replace someone of the quality of Christian Eriksen after the Danish superstar’s move to Manchester United. The 30-year-old midfielder chose Manchester United and signed a three-year-deal with them despite having an extension offer from Brentford...
Roy Keane Predicts Who Will Challenge Liverpool And Man City This Season – It’s Not Manchester United
Roy Keane has picked out one team who he thinks will push Liverpool and Manchester City hard this season, and he does not think his former club Manchester United have what it takes to do so. Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the league last season as they fought the title...
James Henry: Oxford United midfielder signs new two-year contract
Oxford United midfielder James Henry has signed a new two-year contract. The 33-year-old, who first joined the U's from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2017, has scored 54 goals in 214 games for the League One club. He missed much of the second half of last season after suffering...
Greg Taylor: Cambridge defender delighted to be back after long injury lay-off
Cambridge United defender Greg Taylor has promised to grab any opportunity "with both hands" after making his comeback after a year on the sidelines. The 32-year-old centre-back broke his ankle against Plymouth in August 2021. But he returned to the starting line-up on Tuesday as the U's beat Championship club...
Report: Manchester City’s James McAtee Set to Complete Season Long to Sheffield United
Manchester City youngster James McAtee could be set to complete a move to the Championship side Sheffield United on loan, according to reports in the Daily Mail and BBC Manchester.
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 16: Nottingham Forest
Guardian writers’ predicted position 15th (NB: this is not necessarily Will Unwin’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) Last season’s position 4th (Championship) Odds to win the league (via Oddschecker) 1,000-1 Prospects. The owners have big ambitions, especially after shelling out heftily on players...
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea reach Carney Chukwuemeka agreement as Newcastle denied in James Maddison bid
With Chelsea closing in on two new signings as talks progress for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, the Blues have announced a shock agreement with Aston Villa for the transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka. The 18-year-old England youth international will undergo a medical ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge after Chelsea agreed a reported fee of around £20 million for the midfielder, who turned down contract offers from Aston Villa and had one year remaining on his deal. Meanwhile, Leicester have told Newcastle they want at least £60m for James Maddison, according to Football...
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 15: Newcastle
Great things are expected on Tyneside but Eddie Howe spent the club’s new riches well in January and has made more astute signings
Watch Arsenal wonderkid Joel Ideho score stunning goal from half-way line in pre-season win against St Albans City
ARSENAL starlet Joel Ideho channelled his inner-David Beckham to score from the half-way line in the 1-0 pre-season win against St Albans for the club's Under-21s. The 19-year-old fired in the only goal of the game at Clarence Park on Monday night from close to 50 yards out in the 72nd minute.
