Sunderland’s Remaining Transfer Business - Who Would You Sign?

Daniel Iversen – 25 (Loan/potential permanent) The Danish goalkeeper has enjoyed successful loan spells at Rotherham and Preston North End in the last few seasons. Iversen was first linked to Sunderland at the start of the window, and whilst chatter around his departure from Leicester City has died down, media reports suggest that he’ll be allowed to leave once the future of Kasper Schmeichel is resolved.
Scottish Gossip: Boyle, Hibs, Kirk, Rangers, Hearts, Davenport

Hibernian hope to re-sign winger Martin Boyle from Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly. (Sun) Charlton winger Charlie Kirk has emerged as a Hibs transfer target. (Record) Connor Goldson believes the current Rangers squad is the strongest he has been part of. (Express) Injured duo Ryan Kent and John Souttar have not...
Report: Leicester reject Newcastle's £50M bid for Maddison

Newcastle United have come up short in their latest bid to sign James Maddison from Leicester City. Leicester knocked back Newcastle's second bid for Maddison - worth £45 million, plus £5 million in add-ons, according to The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg. The club is standing firm on its £60-million valuation for the midfielder, Steinberg adds.
James Henry: Oxford United midfielder signs new two-year contract

Oxford United midfielder James Henry has signed a new two-year contract. The 33-year-old, who first joined the U's from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2017, has scored 54 goals in 214 games for the League One club. He missed much of the second half of last season after suffering...
Greg Taylor: Cambridge defender delighted to be back after long injury lay-off

Cambridge United defender Greg Taylor has promised to grab any opportunity "with both hands" after making his comeback after a year on the sidelines. The 32-year-old centre-back broke his ankle against Plymouth in August 2021. But he returned to the starting line-up on Tuesday as the U's beat Championship club...
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 16: Nottingham Forest

Guardian writers’ predicted position 15th (NB: this is not necessarily Will Unwin’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) Last season’s position 4th (Championship) Odds to win the league (via Oddschecker) 1,000-1 Prospects. The owners have big ambitions, especially after shelling out heftily on players...
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea reach Carney Chukwuemeka agreement as Newcastle denied in James Maddison bid

With Chelsea closing in on two new signings as talks progress for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, the Blues have announced a shock agreement with Aston Villa for the transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka. The 18-year-old England youth international will undergo a medical ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge after Chelsea agreed a reported fee of around £20 million for the midfielder, who turned down contract offers from Aston Villa and had one year remaining on his deal. Meanwhile, Leicester have told Newcastle they want at least £60m for James Maddison, according to Football...
