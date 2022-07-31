Firefighter taken to hospital during house fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire in North Buffalo.

The fire occurred at 32 Marion St. in the City of Buffalo on Saturday night. Firefighters on scene tell News 4 that the fire started in the attic and was quickly put out. One firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion and was taken to the hospital.

We will provide more updates as we receive them.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .