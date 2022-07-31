Smith County deputy killed in line of duty remembered for big smile, positive attitude

www.inforney.com
Tyler PD Assistant Chief to retire Friday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department has announced that their Assistant Chief, Russell Jacks, will retire from service on Friday, Aug. 5. Assistant Chief Jacks has served with the department since the beginning of his career in August of 1993, nearly 29 years ago. According to the department, during his years of service, […]
‘Never seen a bond this high:’ Suspended Smith County Constable’s lawyer discusses $1 million bond
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has pleaded not guilty, and a trial date has been set for Sept. 19 on his theft of property by a public servant and official oppression cases. Traylor-Harris’s attorney, Andrew Dammann, said usually his clients are given some leniency by the courts, but this time […]
74 Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend Mainly For DWI And Possession
Last Thursday was a tragic day for the Smith County Sheriff's office as Sheriff Larry Smith confirmed that one of his deputies was tragically killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop with another officer. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver. Unfortunately,...
Judge sets trial date for Tyler pastor accused of stealing
East Texas game wardens are reporting extremely low levels, some more than 2-feet lower than normal, on area lakes. These low levels can expose sandbars and underwater obstacles, which can strand or damage boats. There have already been boaters that had to be rescued from similar situations. Shelby Glover, president...
Behind the Badge: Sheriff BJ Fletcher, Harrison County
MARSHALL, Texas - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher as part of KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future...
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
City of Tyler to close several roads Friday for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ funeral procession
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will be closing several streets on Friday for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was killed in the line of duty on July 29. The procession will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Highway then turn left onto Troup Highway at […]
Tyler pastor accused of stealing from elderly, church and nonprofit appears in court
TYLER, Texas — A Smith County judge denied a request to delay the trial date for a longtime Tyler pastor accused of stealing from an elderly couple and stealing from his former church and a local nonprofit, during a Thursday morning court appearance. Rev. Jerome Milton is facing charges...
Bond reduced for Murchison man accused in neglect of children
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Murchison couple accused in the neglect of two children appeared in court Wednesday morning. On March 10, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, both of Murchison, were each indicted by a Henderson County grand jury on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. During Wednesday’s hearing, Daniel Dennis was initially given a bond amount of $500,000 per charge. However after the autopsy and public safety report were reviewed, a motion to reduce bond was granted and the amount was reduced to $150,000 per charge. A motion to suppress hearing was set for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for family violence
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of felony assault family violence. Richard Wilson, 48, was arrested after the Smith County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on August 25, 2020, and prosecutors called witnesses who detailed facts surrounding the assault to the […]
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
TYLER, Texas (News release) - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto...
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Evading Arrest Charge
A 41-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on an evading arrest charge Sunday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:27 p.m. July 31, 2022, on County Road 3341 to check out a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a crash. The vehicle reportedly traveled at a high rate of speed despite having a flat tire, then turned into a County Road 3341 address.
Report: Man in diaper, surgical mask seen running from Tyler backyard
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a residence July 28 at approximately 1:50 p.m. for potential criminal trespassing. According to a police report, the homeowner advised the deputy that when he left his house, he saw a white man run from his backyard through the bushes and into a […]
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. “The...
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
Wood County Grand Jury No-Bills Murder Suspect
A Wood County grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Devin Jevon Harper , who was arrested for fatally shooting Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins. Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense. First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings July 29 – Aug. 2
Deputies on Friday arrested Joshua Wade Carlson, 39, of Whitehouse, on warrants of two counts criminal trespass and one of theft of property between $100 and $750. Carlson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000. Deputies on Saturday arrested Giovanni Gallegos, 17, of Tyler, on charges of...
Upshur County Man Missing
Upshur County deputies are searching for a Laporte man last seen last week. Thirty-year-old Corey Dean Williams was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said they do consider Williams’ disappearance suspicious.
Today marks 15 years since 2 Noonday volunteer firefighters killed in house fire
While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Rusk High School drill team...
