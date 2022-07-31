ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Smith County deputy killed in line of duty remembered for big smile, positive attitude

By Priya Leal pleal@tylerpaper.com
inForney.com
inForney.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.inforney.com

Comments / 4

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler PD Assistant Chief to retire Friday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department has announced that their Assistant Chief, Russell Jacks, will retire from service on Friday, Aug. 5. Assistant Chief Jacks has served with the department since the beginning of his career in August of 1993, nearly 29 years ago. According to the department, during his years of service, […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Never seen a bond this high:’ Suspended Smith County Constable’s lawyer discusses $1 million bond

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has pleaded not guilty, and a trial date has been set for Sept. 19 on his theft of property by a public servant and official oppression cases. Traylor-Harris’s attorney, Andrew Dammann, said usually his clients are given some leniency by the courts, but this time […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Judge sets trial date for Tyler pastor accused of stealing

East Texas game wardens are reporting extremely low levels, some more than 2-feet lower than normal, on area lakes. These low levels can expose sandbars and underwater obstacles, which can strand or damage boats. There have already been boaters that had to be rescued from similar situations. Shelby Glover, president...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, TX
County
Smith County, TX
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Sheriff BJ Fletcher, Harrison County

MARSHALL, Texas - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher as part of KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard

There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
KLTV

Bond reduced for Murchison man accused in neglect of children

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Murchison couple accused in the neglect of two children appeared in court Wednesday morning. On March 10, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, both of Murchison, were each indicted by a Henderson County grand jury on two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. During Wednesday’s hearing, Daniel Dennis was initially given a bond amount of $500,000 per charge. However after the autopsy and public safety report were reviewed, a motion to reduce bond was granted and the amount was reduced to $150,000 per charge. A motion to suppress hearing was set for Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
MURCHISON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for family violence

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of felony assault family violence. Richard Wilson, 48, was arrested after the Smith County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on August 25, 2020, and prosecutors called witnesses who detailed facts surrounding the assault to the […]
KLTV

City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession

TYLER, Texas (News release) - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Evading Arrest Charge

A 41-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on an evading arrest charge Sunday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:27 p.m. July 31, 2022, on County Road 3341 to check out a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a crash. The vehicle reportedly traveled at a high rate of speed despite having a flat tire, then turned into a County Road 3341 address.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Line Of Duty#Positive Attitude#Smith County Sheriff#Friendly Baptist Church
ktoy1047.com

Arrest made in trail ride shooting

20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
MINDEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

Wood County Grand Jury No-Bills Murder Suspect

A Wood County grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Devin Jevon Harper , who was arrested for fatally shooting Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins. Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense. First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings July 29 – Aug. 2

Deputies on Friday arrested Joshua Wade Carlson, 39, of Whitehouse, on warrants of two counts criminal trespass and one of theft of property between $100 and $750. Carlson remained Tuesday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000. Deputies on Saturday arrested Giovanni Gallegos, 17, of Tyler, on charges of...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Upshur County Man Missing

Upshur County deputies are searching for a Laporte man last seen last week. Thirty-year-old Corey Dean Williams was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said they do consider Williams’ disappearance suspicious.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy