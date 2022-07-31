ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, WI

1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWuHJ_0gzDITvE00

SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River.

Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy

“Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him. Another witness located him at the exit of the tubing area, where he was taken into custody,” Knudson told the newspaper.

According to KSTP, deputies were first called to the Apple River north of the Highway 35 and 64 bridge around 3:45 p.m. local time.

According to the Star Tribune, the victims and suspect were all tubing down the river when the suspect attacked near the town of Somerset, close to the Minnesota border.

“We don’t know yet who was connected to who, who knew each other or what precipitated it,” Knudson told the newspaper, adding, “It’s a tragic day.”

Neither the names of the victims nor the suspect have been released publicly, KSTP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Police: No victim found after shots fired at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America was placed on lockdown late Thursday afternoon after shots were fired at the suburban Minneapolis shopping center, police confirmed. No victim was found, and police are searching for a suspect. The mall, located in Bloomington -- the largest shopping center in North...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WOKV

California crews make fire gains, Washington town evacuated

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Florida death could be 20th in US caused by Takata air bags

DETROIT — (AP) — A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators. Authorities say the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger pickup truck was killed in a crash last month near Pensacola, Florida. The driver's air bag inflator apparently exploded, spewing shrapnel that hit the unidentified driver, a 23-year-old man.
PENSACOLA, FL
WOKV

Will abortion be on more state ballots after Kansas vote?

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Abortion opponents were shocked and abortion rights advocates energized by a decisive statewide vote in heavily Republican Kansas this week in favor of protecting abortion access, yet it's not likely to translate into new abortion votes across the U.S. in the November election.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerset, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WOKV

Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia

HINDMAN, Ky. — (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOKV

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WOKV

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Star Tribune#Kstp#Cox Media Group
WOKV

Louisiana abortion providers file appeal, hope to block ban

BATON ROUGE — (AP) — Abortion-rights advocates hope Louisiana’s near-total ban of the procedure will soon be blocked again, after plaintiffs in an ongoing legal challenge filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court Thursday. Access to abortion in Louisiana has been back-and-forth for weeks, with the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WOKV

Recount confirms that indicted Colorado clerk lost election

DENVER — (AP) — A recount has confirmed that an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud lost the primary election she ran in last month in her attempt to win the post of running the state's elections, officials announced Thursday. The results barely changed, with Mesa...
MESA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOKV

Alex Jones must pay $4.1 million to Sandy Hook parents, jury finds

A jury in Texas found Thursday that Infowars founder Alex Jones must pay the family of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., $4.1 million in compensatory damages for defamation after falsely claiming that the massacre was a hoax. Neil...
NEWTOWN, CT
WOKV

Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
SAVANNAH, GA
WOKV

GOP eyes Nashville seat for flip; Dems vie to face governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tennessee Republicans on Thursday will settle a nine-way primary in a reconfigured congressional district in Nashville they are hoping to flip, while Democrats will choose their nominee for governor in what could be a history-making bid to topple the GOP incumbent. Two of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WOKV

Tennessee polls close for GOP House fight, Dem gov primary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Polls closed Thursday night in a Tennessee primary election that will settle a nine-way Republican fight in a reconfigured Nashville congressional district that the GOP hopes to flip. Democrats will choose a nominee for governor in what could be a history-making bid to topple the GOP incumbent.
NASHVILLE, TN
WOKV

Stacey Abrams says her faith in God guides her pro-choice stance

KENNESAW, Ga. — Stacey Abrams believes politicians shouldn’t interfere with a woman’s decision on whether to get an abortion, and her own religious faith has reinforced her pro-choice views. “Abortion is a medical decision,” Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, told Yahoo News in a sitdown interview Sunday...
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
80K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy