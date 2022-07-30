Two CUs’ New Branch Projects Being Led by La Macchia Group

www.cutoday.info
Related
One family gains homeownership in Richmond thanks to Habitat for Humanity
One family is a step closer to closing the Black homeownership gap thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
Demolition underway for new Midlothian Library
The new building will be at the same site as the old one at 521 Coalfield Rd., but it will be about 10,000 square feet bigger.
Bolt scoots out of Richmond
Bolt Mobility, the first licensed scooter company to roll into the Richmond area in 2019, informed the city on June 7 that it was ceasing local operations.
New waterfront restaurant could be coming to Swift Creek Reservoir
Chesterfield residents may soon have a new dining spot with waterfront views, after a rezoning case won approval from the Board of Supervisors last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
Henrico residents, businesses pick up the pieces following water main break
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A major headache of a situation in Henrico county persists after a water main break flooded several businesses and homes in the Lakeside and Laurel area Monday. Many residents and businesses are picking up the pieces, even over 24 hours later. Disaster response crews with...
WRIC TV
Scammer sends text to Richmond man claiming to be Bank of America
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond resident almost fell victim to a scam targeting his credit card information and social security when someone contacted him posing as Bank of America. While he was able to avoid trouble, others lose their money or identity in scams every year. Everette Spindle...
NBC12
Contractor in Henrico hits water main impacting service
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Department of Public Utilities is working to address a water main break impacting water service in the Lakeside and Laurel areas. DPU says the break happened around 2:30 p.m. on Oakview Avenue after a contractor hit a 12-inch main. They are currently working to isolate the break and restore service.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Two new restaurants coming to Milton
Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richmond announces gun buyback event with gift card incentive
Richmond residents will get a chance to exchange their firearms for cash this month, as the city prepares for a gun buyback program aimed at reducing gun violence.
getthecoast.com
Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off
Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
utv44.com
Change in vacation habits placing strain on Gulf Coast traffic
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Traditionally, tourists have booked week long stays down at the Gulf Coast. Gulf Shores public information officer Grant Brown say’s this is no longer the case. "It seems to have really spread out, it’s spread out in intensity because we have more people...
WALA-TV FOX10
SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site
PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Crestview that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wuwf.org
Average gas prices in Florida dip below $4 a gallon and the cheapest gas is in Fort Walton Beach
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida has gone below $4 for the first time since early March. The average price Monday was $3.92 a gallon, down 16 cents from a week earlier and 68 cents from a month ago, according to the AAA auto club. It was also down 97 cents from a record high set in mid-June.
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
navarrenewspaper.com
CONSTRUCTION ACCIDENT IN PACE
A fatal accident happened at a construction site in Pace this morning. According to Santa Rosa County Public information office Sarah Whitfield , the call came in at 8:39 AM this morning. Early reports are that a construction accident involving an excavator and unidentified male in his mid 50s .
apr.org
What are the next steps in Mobile's I-10 bridge project?
Planners along the Gulf coast want to move ahead with a nearly $3 billion bridge across Mobile Bay. The nuts and bolts work of the much delayed I-10 bridge project now takes center stage following last week’s yes vote by the Municipal Planning Boards in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, but there are still hurdles to cross.
niceville.com
Eglin’s newest wing has a new leader
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The newest wing at Eglin Air Force Base has new leadership. The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing welcomed its new commander, Col Joshua Koslov, during a change of command ceremony here on July 28. Col. William Young passed the guidon to the wing’s new...
virginiatraveltips.com
Weekend in Richmond Itinerary: 2-3 Days in Virginia’s Capital City
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The capital of Virginia is one of the best places to visit if you’re looking for a trip that’s full of culture and history! This guide details how to spend an epic weekend in Richmond (and this Richmond itinerary even has a map)!
petersburg-va.org
City of Petersburg, VA Tax Delinquent Sale of Real Estate
Fifteen (15) parcels will be offered to the highest bidder (10 improved parcels and 5 vacant lots). The online auction is from July 25, 2022 @ 8:00pm EDT to August 25, 2022 @ 11am EDT.
Comments / 0