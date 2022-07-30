Two CUs’ New Branch Projects Being Led by La Macchia Group

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida has gone below $4 for the first time since early March. The average price Monday was $3.92 a gallon, down 16 cents from a week earlier and 68 cents from a month ago, according to the AAA auto club. It was also down 97 cents from a record high set in mid-June.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO