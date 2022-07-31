AskFlagler School Board Candidate Interview: Courtney VandeBunte

The Clara Point apartment complex, owned by Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, is receiving scrutiny for living conditions several in the area have described as unacceptably harsh. The story captured local news in Columbia County, Georgia, where the apartments are located, last week. It’s the latest in a string of bad publicity for Mullins, who’s currently fighting for re-election to a second term.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO