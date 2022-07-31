AskFlagler School Board Candidate Interview: Courtney VandeBunte

askflagler.com
Mullins-Owned Apartment Complex Called ‘Unfit for Human Occupation’
The Clara Point apartment complex, owned by Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, is receiving scrutiny for living conditions several in the area have described as unacceptably harsh. The story captured local news in Columbia County, Georgia, where the apartments are located, last week. It’s the latest in a string of bad publicity for Mullins, who’s currently fighting for re-election to a second term.
Utility Worker Arrested on Molestation Charges
PALM COAST – A utility worker for the city of Palm Coast was arrested on heinous charges this past week. The Flagler Sheriff’s Office arrested a confessed child molester, acting on a delayed sex offense complaint from early July. The FCSO received complaints from children at a group home, tipping them off to their suspect.
