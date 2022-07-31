Heads Up: Flood Advisory Issued for Tuscaloosa County, Alabama

tuscaloosathread.com
Highway 43 Closed by Wreck Near Lake Tuscaloosa Thursday Afternoon
U.S. Highway 43 is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle wreck near Lake Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the State Troopers in West Alabama, said the collision took place around 1:15 p.m. and involved two vehicles. As of 2:15, both lanes of Highway 43 are...
Air Conditioning Out at 13-Story Senior Living Center in Tuscaloosa, Repair Expected Soon
Workers are racing to repair the air-conditioning unit at a 13-story apartment complex for senior citizens in Tuscaloosa Thursday. Stan Pate, the businessman who owns Clara Verner Apartments on Old Hackberry Lane off Jack Warner Parkway, confirmed to the Thread that the chiller pump cooling the building failed late Wednesday night, cutting off air conditioning inside.
Woman Struck by Car on Jack Warner Parkway in Tuscaloosa Thursday
Police and other emergency responders were called to an intersection near the University of Alabama campus after a woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle there Thursday evening. Details are still scarce, but a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed several calls came in to dispatch around 7 p.m....
Nick’s Kids Foundation Donates $1M To Tuscaloosa
At this year's annual Nick's Kids luncheon, Nick and Terry Saban, along with the Nick's Kids foundation, presented the city of Tuscaloosa with a massive million dollar donation. The donation is meant to go toward the newly proposed Saban Discovery Center which was approved to move into the design phase...
Northport Mayor Collecting Items for Victims of Kentucky Deadly Floods
Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon announced his plans to assist the victims of a deadly flood resulting from days of heavy rain happening in Kentucky. Herndon was on Townsquare Media's 95.3 The Bear's Steve and DC Morning Show Monday morning where he discussed a donation drive that will be held on Monday and Tuesday to gather various items, such as school and medical supplies, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, canned foods, pet supplies among other things being collected to assist with the efforts in Kentucky.
Search Underway for Missing Tuscaloosa Woman Thursday
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating a missing woman. According to a Thursday afternoon Facebook post, TCSO is looking for Cayla Michelle Garner, who is described as a white female, standing at 5-feet, 7-inches and weighing 155 pounds. The post said Garner may be occupying a...
Kangaroo Reportedly on the Loose in North Tuscaloosa County
Public safety officials are keeping their eyes peeled for a kangaroo that may be on the loose in northern Tuscaloosa County. Reports of the rouge marsupial first started coming in Monday morning on social media, where users said they saw a kangaroo on the loose near a volunteer fire department along Highway 171.
Tuscaloosa City Council To Start Discussions About Adding 9 Holes at Ol’ Colony
The Tuscaloosa City Council will begin preliminary discussions about extensive expansions at Ol' Colony Golf Course that could eventually see nine new holes added to the space. Brion Hardin, a construction specialist who sits on the board of the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, will lead a presentation to...
Tuscaloosa Man Among Dozen Indicted in East Alabama Meth Ring
A 66-count indictment out of East Alabama's Calhoun County revealed 12 people, including a Tuscaloosa man, have been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Alabama, the defendants were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana between June 2021 and June 2022. Each of the defendants was also charged with at least one count of using a telephone to facilitate a drug-trafficking crime.
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs Design Phases for Saban Center, Event Venue
The City of Tuscaloosa voted to move forward with design phase services for the Saban Center and a separate, large-scale event center during Tuesday night's city council meeting. According to a resolution from the city council, the City of Tuscaloosa is partnering with Nick and Terry Saban and several organizations...
Tuscaloosa Named One Of The Worst College Football Cities In 2022
I don't usually fall for this crap from "trolls" online. This time, I guess I did. This fool has tons and tons of followers on social media. His stuff has been featured on ESPN and the SEC Network, just to name a few. I gotta respond this time. So, college...
Berry Woman Killed, Three Injured in Highway 43 Crash Thursday
A Thursday afternoon crash on Highway 43 in Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a Berry woman and left three others injured. According to Corporal Reginal King with the Alabama State Troopers, the crash happened at 1:08 p.m. near mile marker 212, 11 miles north of Northport. King said Tiffiney...
Tuscaloosa’s Education Leaders Highlight Importance of First-Day Attendance
Classes for Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa County schools will be back in session next Wednesday, August 10th, and district leaders want students present on the first day back. A spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa City School system said student attendance on the first day of school has dropped significantly since the...
Stan Pate Says Dollar Tree on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Will Stay Standing
The Dollar Tree discount variety store on Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard will remain standing next to the now-demolished McFarland Mall, the landlord for the property has told the Thread. Stan Pate, a developer in the Tuscaloosa area who owns the property on which the former mall and Dollar Tree sit, recently...
Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close
A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Crimson Tide Fall Camp Preview: Offense
The Alabama Crimson Tide officially begins fall camp on Thursday, August 4. In a two-part series, Mason Woods and Kendell Hollowell will take a deep dive into both sides of the ball and discuss important storylines to follow, players that will generate a lot of buzz and a breakdown of each position group. We’ll start on the offensive side of the ball.
LOOK: Alabama Opens Practice For Saban’s 16th Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide hit the practice field for the first time in the fall of 2022. Nick Saban opens his 16th season in search of his seventh national championship in his Alabama tenure. The Tide welcomes back two of college football's most special players in Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young and Nagurski Award winning edge defender Will Anderson.
31 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Sam Shade
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is just 31 days away, so let's look at a former Crimson Tide defender who has made quite a name for himself after football in the coaching world, Sam Shade.
13 Restaurant and Retail Developments New to Tuscaloosa in 2022
More than a dozen new and improved restaurant and retail options have sprung up in 2022, bringing new places to eat, shop and socialize in Tuscaloosa and Northport. Here are 13 restaurants and retail stores that joined the Druid City area since the start of new year. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and...
Future Uncertain for Two Tuscaloosa Restaurants Owned by Same Company
Two Tuscaloosa restaurants owned by the same parent company were closed this week and it's unclear if either will ever reopen their doors. Readers of the Thread submitted a tip this weekend that something seemed amiss at the Peach Pit, a "true scratch kitchen" that opened in Midtown Village across from the now-closed Iguana Grill in 2019.
