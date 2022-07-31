2023 QB Raheim Jeter Decommits From West Virginia

wvsportsnow.com
J.T. Daniels Will Be in the Running for Heisman
WVU received a huge sigh of relief on April 13th when J.T. Daniels decided to transfer to Morgantown. The former five-star prospect has had an injury riddled career. Well, that is about to change. Daniels, the former USC Trojan and Georgia Bulldog, will be in the Heisman conversation once we...
2025 PF Alier Maluk Earns Offer From WVU, Will Visit Campus on Aug. 20
Just hours after a visit to Pitt, top 2025 prospect Alier Maluk received an offer from West Virginia on Tuesday evening. Maluk also will visit WVU for an unofficial visit on Aug. 20, he told George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now. “Aug. 20 is my date,” he said. “Looking forward...
Jared Kortsen Hired as WVU Basketball Video Coordinator
West Virginia men’s basketball announced on Tuesday that they’re hiring Jared Kortsen as the new video coordinator for the program. Kortsen has spent the past the past three seasons as a graduate manager. Kortsen replaces Ryan McIntyre, who served the role since July 2019. “Thank you for the...
Watch: WVU Co-DC/DB Coach ShaDon Brown Breaks Down New Additions to Defense
West Virginia co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown spoke to the media, including WVSN, during football camp on August 4, 2022. Brown broke down his early thoughts on the new additions to the defense.
WVU DC Jordan Lesley Praises Transfer Lee Kpogba
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley offered a lot of praise for Lee Kpogba, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College, that figures to be one of the leaders on the defense this season as the team’s Mike linebacker. ”I think it took Lee about a day to when...
WVU Men’s Soccer Ranked No. 6 in Preseason Coaches’ Poll
The WVU men’s soccer team placed No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll. The ranking is the highest in program history. This ranking comes after the team went 12-3-6 last season and reached the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time since 1981. They finished with the No. 8 ranking in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll, their highest finish in program history.
WVU Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule
West Virginia’s women’s basketball team released their non-conference schedule on Tuesday. This will be the first set of games in new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s tenure. “Our young ladies have been working hard on and off the court throughout the course of this summer,” Plitzuweit said. “Now,...
One of Salem's, former WVIAC's Top Football Players and Pittsburgh Steeler, Jack Deloplaine, Passes at 68
Jack Deloplaine, a member of the Salem University Athletic Hall of Fame and arguably the greatest football player in the school's history, has passed away at the age of 68. Nicknamed "Hydroplane," the 1988 Hall of Fame inductee of the now defunct football program, recently celebrated his 68th birthday in April, according to Steelersnow.com.
Between The Eers: Should WVU Stay in the Big 12?
A little conference realignment talk for today's show.
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Return of the Brawl T-Shirts Featuring Dante Stills Now Available
Get your gear for the Brawl.
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
West Virginia submits charging station plan; Wheeling to be a host
The West Virginia Department of Transportation has released its preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations and submitted it to the federal government.
Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
Prevention Resource Officers across West Virginia get prepared in active shooter training
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — As mass shootings continue to grip our nation, many institutions are preparing for the ‘unthinkable,’ and our school systems are no exception. That’s why Prevention Resource Officers from across the state do training every year. “We want to be proper and prepared in case something happens.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio […]
West Virginia Governor appoints local attorney as judge for Second Family Court Circuit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice […]
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
