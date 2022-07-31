2023 QB Raheim Jeter Decommits From West Virginia

The WVU men’s soccer team placed No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll. The ranking is the highest in program history. This ranking comes after the team went 12-3-6 last season and reached the NCAA Quarterfinals for the first time since 1981. They finished with the No. 8 ranking in the United Soccer Coaches’ poll, their highest finish in program history.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO