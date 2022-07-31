Wet Leg showcases humor, crowd banter in lyrics at Lollapalooza set

It sounds like Koe Wetzel might have a new song coming SOON. His team just posted a story on Instagram, which had a phone number you can call to hear a teaser of the new music. If the short clip is any indication, the sound falls right in line with the previous single from the new record, “April Showers.” Part of the number featured on the post, “855,” lead some fans to speculate that the new tune might be out […] The post Did Koe Wetzel Just Tease The Name Of His New Album? Shares Phone Number With Clip Of New Music first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 10 MINUTES AGO