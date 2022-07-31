Weekly Podcast – THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver

Here is an opportunity to make a property all your own. This 1430 square feet unheated, one-story home sits on approx. 1.5 acres right near Highway 74 and beautiful Lake Waccamaw. Lake Waccamaw dining and shopping are 1.5 miles down the road. The 1930 built home has a nice metal roof and is ready for a new owner. The house is surrounded by fencing. Storage could possibly be available in concrete structure within the fence. The house currently does not have heat or air. 2 plats adjacent, 3.8 acres(MLS100341631)and 3 acres(MLS100341633), consequently, are available separately but if purchased with this parcel could create a possible total 8.5 acres. In addition, there is a separate 7-acre parcel (MLS100341635)with about 42 feet of road frontage available on the other side of 1506 E. Old Highway 74/76. Being only 40 miles to Wilmington or I-95 this property is full of possibilities to enjoy lake community living.

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO