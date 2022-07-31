Weekly Podcast – THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver

columbuscountynews.com
Hills Decision Unpopular with Gunowners
• How do you feel about firearms in businesses? Join the discussion on the Columbus County News Facebook page. Gunowners say they are turning their backs on Hills Grocery stores after the announcement that firearms are no longer welcome in any of the company’s stores. The Whiteville-based retailer began...
Jennifer Louise (Robinson) Jones
Jennifer Louise Robinson Jones, 59, of 930 Sunset Terrace Road, Whiteville, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. A Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 5, at Campground Cemetery, 1309 Highway 701 Bypass North, Whiteville, by Pastor Gregory Hewett of Saint Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Whiteville.
Carolyn G (Grainger) Trivette
Carolyn G. Trivette, 79, of Whiteville passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. She was born in Horry County, SC, the daughter of the late Daniel and Marie Holt Grainger. She was a machine operator in the textile industry. She is survived by two sons, Buddy Hucks and Mickey Hucks, both...
National Night Out at Eastern Substation
Eastern Columbus residents turned out Tuesday for the first-ever National Night Out observance at the sheriff’s office substation. While temperatures still flirted with 100 at 6 p.m., deputies and kids cooled off with a water balloon fight. Several divisions of the Columbus Sheriff’s Office also hosted informational booths. CCSO staff cooked hot dogs and popcorn, and demonstrated a drone used for surveillance and searches.
Myra Kathleen High Britt
Myra Kathleen High Britt, age 64, of Fayetteville, NC (formerly of Whiteville) passed away peacefully Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Angel House in Whiteville. Kathleen was born in Columbus County on September 24, 1959 to Darca Hooks High and the late Allen Hubert High. She...
Delsie (Hemingway) Hancock
Delsie Hemingway Hancock, 91, of 305 Pine Circle Drive, Tabor City, NC, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at McLeod Loris Hospital. Arrangements will be announced soon.
‘Multiple’ Lake EMS Members Involved in San Jose Incident
Several members of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary were involved in the series of events that led to the department losing its contract with the county, according to a statement from Columbus County Commissioners. Commissioners issued a more detailed description today (Wednesday) on the incident involving Chief Shannon Worrell,...
Ella Rebecca (Nobles) Nobles
Ella Rebeca Nobles, age 87 of Cerro Gordo, NC, met her Lord and Saviour on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Ella was born on September 10, 1934, in Columbus County, to the late Acy Nobles and Mae Etta Caulder Nobles. Along with her parents, Ella was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Rob” Nobles, Sr.; her siblings: Joseph Nobles, Minnie Nobles, Emma Jane Powell, Herman Nobles, Sarah Hayes, Willie Howard Nobles, and Lura Hayes.
County Cancels Lake EMS Contract
After a brief executive session Monday, Columbus County commissioners voted to cancel the Lake Waccamaw EMS contract with the county. The motion was suggested by County Manager Eddie Madden and Asst. Manager Nick West, who is in charge of the county’s emergency services. Commissioner Charles McDowell made the motion, which passed six to one. Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd cast the sole opposing vote.
P-EBT Hits $2 Billion
The pandemic brought many changes in North Carolina, including how parents feed their children. The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Program (P-EBT) was created, and now more than $2 billion has been distributed to North Carolina families since 2020. Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) is a food assistance program that has helped families...
Kwaze Xavion Walker
Kwaze Xavion Walker passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Services will be announced soon. Guests are being received at 23691 Andrew Jackson Hwy E. Bolton, NC.
Whiteville Police Host National Night Out
The first-ever Whiteville Police National Night Out event included food, information booths, activities for the kids, and several other first responder organizations. Police Chief Douglas Ipock even took a turn in the dunking booth. Whiteville Fire and Whiteville Rescue Unit personnel showed off some of their equipment, while Donayre Cancer...
$80,000 Lake Waccamaw, NC
Here is an opportunity to make a property all your own. This 1430 square feet unheated, one-story home sits on approx. 1.5 acres right near Highway 74 and beautiful Lake Waccamaw. Lake Waccamaw dining and shopping are 1.5 miles down the road. The 1930 built home has a nice metal roof and is ready for a new owner. The house is surrounded by fencing. Storage could possibly be available in concrete structure within the fence. The house currently does not have heat or air. 2 plats adjacent, 3.8 acres(MLS100341631)and 3 acres(MLS100341633), consequently, are available separately but if purchased with this parcel could create a possible total 8.5 acres. In addition, there is a separate 7-acre parcel (MLS100341635)with about 42 feet of road frontage available on the other side of 1506 E. Old Highway 74/76. Being only 40 miles to Wilmington or I-95 this property is full of possibilities to enjoy lake community living.
Gloria Jean (Kaelber) Cassell
Gloria Jean Kaelber Cassell, age 72 of Clarendon and formerly of Marion, OH, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Gloria was born on August 9, 1949, to the late Harry Kaelber and Daisey Bell McClain Kaelber. Services will be announced later by Worthington...
$189,000 2bd 2ba 1,268 sq ft. Chadbourn NC
Looking for a Farm House with 12 + acres of land and a nice barn/workshop with a shed attached? Well here it is 🙂 This home offers a front and back covered porch. Great to sit and enjoy the morning or afternoon just relaxing. It also has an atrim door leading out to a concrete patio which is a great place for grilling!! The land is 12+ acres and is on both sides of the road. So it has lots of room for pasture! Note: Has a shared drive way and well with single wide next door. However county water is available at this location.Also there is another well and septic on the land across the road.
$164,900 2bd 1ba 968 sq ft. Tabor City NC
Welcome home to this 1950’s bungalow in the quaint and rural town of Tabor City.Two bedrooms and one full bath located in the main living area and then a separate living room, bedroom and full bath located off of the living room (not included in the total square feet). New HVAC installed recently and all duct work was replaced. Range Oven, refrigerator and microwave purchased at the end of 2021. The stand up freezer in the kitchen as well as the washer and dryer remain. There is a 2 bay carport with a storage room located behind the house and a tool shed located in the backyard. This home sits on 3 lots close to downtown Tabor City and located within a 30 minute drive to Myrtle Beach’s unlimited shopping and dining as well as the popular Yogi Bear Campground is located just down the street! Enjoy the muscadine grapes from the backyard vine this September while enjoying the spacious yard. Call today to set up an appointment for your personal showing!
WPD Recovers Truck, Suspect in Minutes
Whiteville Police recovered a stolen truck and trailer – and the alleged thief — within minutes Tuesday (today). Jimmy Allen Lowery was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, fleeing to elude arrest, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, a lane violations and failure to stop for blue light and siren. His bond was set at $21,100. Lowery’s address and age were not available.
