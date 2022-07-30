Bond set at $500,000 for man accused of killing a Houston pastor in a road rage incident

An Uber driver has been charged with fatally shooting a Houston pastor during a road-rage incident in June. According to KHOU, a witness identified the car that left the scene of the crime and police stopped it on June 29. The driver, Deshawn Longmire, reportedly told police that his phone records and Uber app would show that he was not near the shooting site at the time of the slaying—but, in fact, they confirmed he was. The victim, Ronald Mouton, preached at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and had 10 grandchildren. “I was talking with his wife this morning and said, ‘We have to pray for the person who killed my husband,’” Mouton’s friend, Bishop James Dixon, told the TV station. “That is the kind of heart this family has.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO