Bond set at $500,000 for man accused of killing a Houston pastor in a road rage incident

Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for himAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom HandyHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
15- and 17-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide at home in Spring, HCSO says
Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.
Click2Houston.com
Trial for man accused of killing HPD sergeant on North Freeway postponed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
HOUSTON – The trial for the man accused of killing Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios during a road rage incident on the North Freeway is on hold for two weeks. According to defense attorneys and prosecutors in the case, the trial is postponed until Aug. 22 due to a positive COVID-19 test among one of the jurors.
Daily Beast
Uber Driver Accused of Killing Pastor in Road-Rage Shooting
An Uber driver has been charged with fatally shooting a Houston pastor during a road-rage incident in June. According to KHOU, a witness identified the car that left the scene of the crime and police stopped it on June 29. The driver, Deshawn Longmire, reportedly told police that his phone records and Uber app would show that he was not near the shooting site at the time of the slaying—but, in fact, they confirmed he was. The victim, Ronald Mouton, preached at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and had 10 grandchildren. “I was talking with his wife this morning and said, ‘We have to pray for the person who killed my husband,’” Mouton’s friend, Bishop James Dixon, told the TV station. “That is the kind of heart this family has.”
2 dead, 2 in custody after shooting and carjacking at gas station in southeast Houston
Police said there was a transaction between two cars before the shooting. At one point, a bunch of cash was scattered, and the shooter grabbed it before taking off.
19-year-old found dead inside Pearland home after reports of gunshots in area, police say
Neighbors told ABC13 they heard what sounded like six gunshots go off. The 19-year-old was living with his grandparents, who happen to be out of town, authorities said.
Man shot in the head during argument at north Houston apt. complex over subleasing room, HPD says
According to police, the victim was shot in the head by a gunman who wanted to sublease a room before an argument spurred.
Houston man arrested in Victoria accused of improper photography
VCSO: Jim Kirby Elliott VICTORIA, Texas – 25 News Now has confirmed a man from Houston was arrested Saturday around 3 p.m. He bonded out of the Victoria County Jail the same day. 25 News Now has confirmed the suspect Jim Elliott, 65, is charged with invasive visual recording. The incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 29, 2022....
Click2Houston.com
Uber driver charged with murder in death of well-known Houston pastor following apparent road rage incident on Gulf Freeway, docs say
HOUSTON – An Uber driver has been arrested in the June death of Houston pastor Rev. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Mouton was shot and killed during a possible road rage incident on the Gulf Freeway at Gould Road on June 24. According to...
Driver killed, passenger injured in North Freeway crash, Harris Co. deputies say
Officials said the driver of the red Mercedes who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown out of the car after losing control and rear-ending the Jeep.
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
fox26houston.com
Driver killed after losing control of car, flipping over in north Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities say a driver was killed after losing control of their car in north Harris County overnight Sunday. It happened a little before 2:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Fwy. That's where investigators say a jeep was traveling in the fourth lane of the freeway when a red Mercedes, also in the same lane, was speeding.
Click2Houston.com
Man wanted in connection with 30 burglaries of vehicles arrested after sending deputies on chase in Spring, Pct. 4 says
A man, who was wanted for his alleged involvement in 30 car burglaries, has been arrested after leading deputies on a brief chase in Spring, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office says. Deputies say they noticed a stolen vehicle in the 7300 block of Louetta which caused...
Former NFL player Kevin Ware indicted for murder of girlfriend, tampering with evidence
Kevin Ware was indicted Thursday for murder and tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski.
18-year-old woman is missing under suspicious circumstances
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find 18-year-old Alexandra Pineda, who is missing. Pineda is five feet one inch tall. She was last seen wearing two types of clothing, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket. The second description of Pineda is that she was wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.
Court documents reveal social media played massive part in large catalytic converter ring bust
The two brothers, 18 and 19, are among six people accused in a theft ring believed to have netted $11.6 million in stolen parts.
After DA's office raises red flags about Houston's gun buyback program, mayor says no 'ghost guns' next time
HOUSTON — The City of Houston is calling this weekend’s gun buyback event a success with 845 guns collected off the streets. However, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg isn't a fan of the idea. She's warning city leaders against using the buyback program again with no questions...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA
9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 🐊 3-foot alligator spotted blocking front door of NE Harris County home
An alligator was spotted blocking the front door of a north Harris County home Friday evening. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the gator, who appeared to be three feet in size, was spotted on London Tower Lane. Photos from Pct. 4′s Facebook page...
Double shooting with AK-47 on Aldine Westfield leaves two men dead in north Houston
Two men are dead following a shootout in the 10200 Block of Aldine Westfield at Parker Rd. in north Houston. The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on July 27, 2022, in front of Coop Elementary School.
