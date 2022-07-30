ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bond set at $500,000 for man accused of killing a Houston pastor in a road rage incident

WFAA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

Uber Driver Accused of Killing Pastor in Road-Rage Shooting

An Uber driver has been charged with fatally shooting a Houston pastor during a road-rage incident in June. According to KHOU, a witness identified the car that left the scene of the crime and police stopped it on June 29. The driver, Deshawn Longmire, reportedly told police that his phone records and Uber app would show that he was not near the shooting site at the time of the slaying—but, in fact, they confirmed he was. The victim, Ronald Mouton, preached at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and had 10 grandchildren. “I was talking with his wife this morning and said, ‘We have to pray for the person who killed my husband,’” Mouton’s friend, Bishop James Dixon, told the TV station. “That is the kind of heart this family has.”
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Dixon
San Angelo LIVE!

Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston

HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Shooting#Pastor#Murder#Violent Crime#Hpd#Homicide Division#Khou 11 News
Covering Katy

18-year-old woman is missing under suspicious circumstances

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help find 18-year-old Alexandra Pineda, who is missing. Pineda is five feet one inch tall. She was last seen wearing two types of clothing, including blue pajama pants with polar bears and a black jacket. The second description of Pineda is that she was wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweat pants.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Facebook
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MANHUNT IN THE WOODLANDS AREA

9 PM-About 6 pm Montgomery County Deputies stopped a vehicle in traffic in The Woodlands. The driver fled on foot. K-9 units and deputies have been searching the area of the Village of Panther Creek. He is not believed to be a threat.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy