newstalk941.com
Crossville City Manager Suspended Following Village Inn Closure
Crossville City Manager Greg Wood was suspended for three weeks Tuesday amid concerns of due process over the closure of the Village Inn. The motel on Burnett Street closed last week due to allegations of code infractions. It then reopened shortly after. City Attorney William Ridley recommended the city council to approve an outside investigation based on the actions under Wood’s leadership.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Last Summer Open-Air Market along Rossville Blvd, Fall Markets Announced
The BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority are hosting the last open-air market of the summer on Friday, August 5, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. There will be a live performance by Barefoot Nellie, with food and alcohol available for purchase from Amigos at Peerless Mill. Guests can expect a wide...
WDEF
Democrat Adams Seeks Republican Smedley as Senior Advisor
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — “A government of the people, by the people, for the people — that’s exactly what Hamilton County needs today,” said Matt Adams on the Hamilton County Courthouse steps Tuesday. Adams, a democrat, is seeking Republican Sabrena Smedley as his senior advisor, should...
wutc.org
A Long Road Ahead In The Affordable Housing Crisis
Here in Chattanooga and Hamilton County, the affordable housing crisis hits homeowners, homebuyers and renters all at once. How we arrived here began before the pandemic and soaring inflation - and any solutions that will help, whether in the pipeline or proposals for consideration, will take time to make an impact.
Iconic Powell restaurant closing for business after 7-and-a-half years
POWELL, Tenn. — Families heading to the downtown Powell area, or up to the nearby elementary school, would often stop at a landmark restaurant known for homemade meals inspired by southern cuisine. But they may no longer have the chance to grab their favorite meals. The Front Porch announced...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
WTVC
Democrat Adams says he'd add Republicans to cabinet if elected Hamilton County mayor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Democratic Hamilton County Mayoral candidate Matt Adams held a press conference on Tuesday just days before he faces off against Republican candidate Weston Wamp. During the press conference, Adams said he will be hiring Sabrena Smedley, his opponent's runner up in the Republican primary, to serve...
WTVCFOX
'We definitely need to do better than that' only 23% of Tennesseans getting COVID booster
Covid-19 booster shots are the talk of the town as Hamilton County averages 135 cases of infection per day. President Biden's administration is pushing for booster shots for those who are eligible to put a stop to this surge. Jake Standefer, Pharmacist at Access Pharmacy. says booster vaccines are the...
WTVC
Transportation questions: Tennessee school district looking for bus drivers to fill routes
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Questions linger for Monroe County families. The county and Sweetwater City Schools are in desperate need of school bus drivers and contractors just days before school starts. It might be weeks or months before my kids first day of school. No, I don't have anything...
WATE
Date Night Eateries Around Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — There are so many different places that you can visit while in Chattanooga. For the Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Couple’s Summer PLAYlist, we have come up with some of the top spots to take your date to for the perfect food pairing with your adventurous stay!
thesmokies.com
Tips for riding The Tail of The Dragon, your complete guide
As a child of the 80s, the education of my youth came with a handful of recurring staples from elementary through middle school. Each year – seemingly at random – the teacher would wheel in a rickety cart with a television and a top-loading VCR. The lights would be turned down and a video like “Rikki Tikki Tavi” or a cartoon version of “The Hobbit” would be played.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Tuesday, August 2nd
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On July 31, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., deputies from Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Buchanan Road. When deputies arrived, there was no one in the area. A second call came in from a male claiming to be a victim of the shooting. The victim stated he and his child fled the scene and deputies made contact with them at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground Lake
Nestled in the quaint town of Sweetwater, TN, you’ll find a once in a lifetime experience on America’s largest underground lake – The Lost Sea Adventure. (To see the world’s largest underground lake, add Dragon’s Breath Cave in Namibia to your bucket list). Let me preface this by saying I’m not a huge fan of caverns (“seen one, seen them all” kind of girl right here), but when I heard that Craighead Caverns had a lake you could take a boat ride on, I knew I had to see it. We made a pit stop here on the way to Chattanooga, but it’s also less than 2 hours from the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area if you’re headed to the Smoky Mountains.
wecoradio.com
Cumberland County Gun and Knife Show set for this Saturday and Sunday
The twelfth annual Cumberland County Gun and Knife show will be held this Saturday, August 6th and Sunday, August 7th. It will take place at the Cumberland County Community Complex in Crossville. Hundreds of vendors will be on sight selling new and used firearms, knives and accessories. Also, don’t miss the confiscated weapons auction Saturday at 5 pm CT! You can visit www.gkshow.org for more details on this year’s show or phone 931-250-1981. The show benefits children’s organizations in Cumberland County.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Madisonville, TN USA
I found this hanging outside at the Dollar General I work at. Before I went in for my shift I picked it up and put it in my purse to look at it later on my lunch break. I’m glad it was there that day because I was having a rough week, and I wasn’t feeling my best. However seeing this heart reminded me of why I do what I do: for my family to have what they need because I love them so much. It also reminds me of the loved ones I miss, and the love and support that my boyfriend gives me when I feel like giving up. This little heart is a reminder to me of my favorite word: LOVE, and that it is with me and surrounds me everyday. God bless this community for bringing such positivity into this world =)
chattanoogapulse.com
The First Friday Of The Month Is Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?”. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
Speed humps to be installed in Knoxville neighborhoods
Speed humps will be installed on neighborhood roads and part of the City of Knoxville's 2022 Resurfacing Project.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
WATE
Relax with your significant other at Oddstory Brewing Co.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want some great pizza or an ice cold pint, Oddstory Brewing Co. is serving up deliciousness as they expand to a larger venue. Oddstory Brewing Co. is about coming together and you get that message the moment you walk into their welcoming taproom. With board games on the walls and comfy seating, Oddstory invites you in and wants you to stay awhile. With a large variety of beer selections that will accommodate any taste, there is something for everyone at Oddstory.
WDEF
Kitchen fire in Chattanooga apartment complex displaces residents in 16 units
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at the Rustic Village Apartments in the 500 block of Central Drive. The department got the call a little after 1:30, but one resident News 12 spoke to says he smelled smoke late this morning. According...
