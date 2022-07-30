ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

University of West Georgia professor fired, charged with murdering student

By Jamarlo Phillips, Miles Montgomery, Jasmina Alston
wtoc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtoc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Georgia man’s murder unsolved since 1995

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for answers in a cold case murder from 1995. According to GBI officials, Derrick Wang, age 55, was shot and killed on July 7, 1995, in Chamblee, Georgia. Officials said Wang was killed at his work place, Chamblee Meats and Supplies, located at 5634-A New […]
CHAMBLEE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrollton, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Carrollton, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia

Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
ALPHARETTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cbs46 News#Tanner Medical Center
wtoc.com

Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 canceled, gun law may be to blame

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music Midtown 2022 has been canceled. The festival issued a statement on social media stating the festival had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond [its] control.” It was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18. Artists confirmed with CBS46 that they were told by...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS 46

Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia boy makes lemonade stand to help pay for medical bills

LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - There's only so much you can do when life gives you lemons. Eleven-year-old Teddy Counihan of Locust Grove, Georgia has had his fair share. Last October, his mother died. This year, the day after Mother's Day, he was hit by a car while riding his bike around the neighborhood.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Obtains Guilty Plea and 25 Year Sentence

Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that Christopher Weldon has pleaded guilty to one count each of human trafficking and statutory rape. A Clayton County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on July 25, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in custody. Weldon will also be listed on the sex offender registry. The victim was present in court and provided a victim impact statement.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy