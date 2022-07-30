University of West Georgia professor fired, charged with murdering student

www.wtoc.com
Georgia man’s murder unsolved since 1995
GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for answers in a cold case murder from 1995. According to GBI officials, Derrick Wang, age 55, was shot and killed on July 7, 1995, in Chamblee, Georgia. Officials said Wang was killed at his work place, Chamblee Meats and Supplies, located at 5634-A New […]
Carrollton community shocked after 18-year-old shot to death, former UWG professor arrested
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Anna Jones' former teacher, Stephanie Hodges, said she still hasn't processed the death of her former student. "I just cried. I cried all day. And I tried to get to church this morning. I had to leave as it is just really hard," she told 11Alive's Karys Belger Sunday.
fox5atlanta.com
University of West Georgia professor fatally shot freshman student, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. - The University of West Georgia community in a state of shock after police announced that one of its professors killed one of its students. Police say 47-year-old Richard Sigman shot 18-year-old Anna Jones at a parking deck near Adamson Square around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Friends rushed Jones...
Former University of West Georgia professor accused of murder in 18-year-old's death
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A former University of West Georgia professor is behind bars, accused of publicly shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman leaving a small community grieving. Anna Jones was killed overnight Saturday. Carrollton Police Department investigators said Richard Sigman, 47, was taken into custody after officers were called...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
Troup County officer arrested for bringing narcotics in jail on ‘several occasions’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A detention officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly bringing narcotics into the Troup County Jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Steven Crowder, 23, brought in narcotics for more than one inmate on several occasions in exchange for...
University professor facing charges after shooting 18-year-old girl in parking deck, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning. Police said at 12:27 a.m., they were called out to Tanner Medical Center about a person suffering a gunshot wound. Callers...
accesswdun.com
Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia
Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
Missing 60-year-old woman last seen at Grady Hospital
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jacqueline Rolle, 60, was last seen at Grady Hospital on June 17. Officials say she has not made contact with family...
15-year-old charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots at Ga. skate park
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police arrested a 15-year-old who they say fired shots at another group at a Coweta County skate park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to CJ Smith Skate Park located at 5 Glenn Street Saturday night for a...
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
6 rescued from Chattahoochee after woman holds branch with 1 hand, inner tubes with the other
ATLANTA — Six people are safe after being rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta police say they responded to Chochise Dr. SE after someone who worked at a nearby school called 911 and said five or six people needed rescuing in the water. Officers found them...
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
wtoc.com
Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 canceled, gun law may be to blame
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music Midtown 2022 has been canceled. The festival issued a statement on social media stating the festival had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond [its] control.” It was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18. Artists confirmed with CBS46 that they were told by...
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy makes lemonade stand to help pay for medical bills
LOCUST GROVE, Ga, - There's only so much you can do when life gives you lemons. Eleven-year-old Teddy Counihan of Locust Grove, Georgia has had his fair share. Last October, his mother died. This year, the day after Mother's Day, he was hit by a car while riding his bike around the neighborhood.
'Music Midtown' Festival Cancels Event Amid Georgia Gun Ruling
State law prevents some entities from banning firearms on public land, presenting potential headaches for music festivals, which traditionally do so for safety.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Obtains Guilty Plea and 25 Year Sentence
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that Christopher Weldon has pleaded guilty to one count each of human trafficking and statutory rape. A Clayton County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on July 25, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in custody. Weldon will also be listed on the sex offender registry. The victim was present in court and provided a victim impact statement.
