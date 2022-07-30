ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paolo Banchero drops 50 points alongside Chet Holmgren in CrawsOver Pro-Am

By Cody Taylor
 5 days ago
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero returned to his hometown on Saturday and put on a show, dropping 50 points in the annual CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle, Washington.

Banchero teamed with Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren in the contest, and the two led the Sonics to a win over Ball is Life on the campus of Seattle Pacific University. Holmgren added 34 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The No. 1 pick had everything working in the exhibition game, which was live-streamed on NBA.com. He penetrated to the basket with ease and threw down a number of highlight-reel dunks, including a couple of rim-shaking slams that drew the crowd to its feet.

The contest marked the second straight year Banchero appeared in the game, which was started by NBA legend Jamal Crawford. They have a longstanding friendship dating to when Banchero was a freshman in high school and often keep in touch.

Much like Banchero, Holmgren had several emphatic dunks but also mixed some mid-range shots. He flashed his Dirk Nowitzki-like fadeaway several times, drawing chatter from the packed house. Holmgren also feasted on the competition on defense, swatting several shots.

Banchero and Holmgren were the two stars on their team. Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels had a game-high 52 points and 11 rebounds for the Ball is Life team. The trio of NBA players treated those fans on hand to a show.

The annual pro-am in Seattle has special meaning to the fans in the Pacific Northwest, and they witnessed a spectacle on Saturday with some of the top up-and-coming players in the league.

