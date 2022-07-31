ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers' Derek Law pitched a wild and historic bad inning to forget against the Blue Jays

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNFF0_0gzCfjUS00

At 41-61 just before the trade deadline, the Tigers have had a tough year all around. But on Saturday, they had the Blue Jays (-1.5) up against the wall on the road.

Between Toronto’s core of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (and all of his hilarious antics), George Springer, and Bo Bichette — the trio combined for just two hits against Tigers pitching all afternoon. As a team, the Jays only had four hits. You would think, under those circumstances, that Detroit would prove capable of holding onto their 3-1 lead through almost six innings for the win.

Ah, but there’s the rub. When he came into the game, relief pitcher Derek Law went on to have one of the worst innings in MLB history.

No hyperbole in that statement whatsoever:

Oh my goodness. A homer, error, hit batter, and a wild pitch in one (!) inning? You almost have to try to pitch that terribly for the wrong kind of MLB history. (Though, Law definitely wasn’t doing that).

And so, as Law entered to protect a 3-1 lead, he left the mound with the Blue Jays up 5-3 — the final score of the ball game. You know what? I can certainly see why the Tigers have lost over 60 games before the end of July now.

MLB fans had lots of thoughts about Law's infamous inning

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Gallo gave the saddest interview about his time in New York before Dodgers trade

You really have to feel sorry for Joey Gallo. Throughout his entire career, he’s been the same player. He’s a guy who will not hit for average (like, at all), he’ll strike out a ton *but* he will hit dingers. The Yankees knew that when they traded for Gallo from the Rangers last season, hoping the lefty Gallo would feast on the short porch to right field at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Springer
Person
Derek Law
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Gordie Howe
The Spun

Dolphins Have Released Former Patriots Veteran Player

The Miami Dolphins have continued to stay in the news throughout the day on Tuesday. A few hours after a few of their future draft picks were officially docked for tampering, they announced that they have waived former Patriots defensive tackle, Adam Butler. Butler played in all 17 games for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Pitch#Tigers#The Blue Jays
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox designate Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment

The Jackie Bradley Jr. era in Boston is over -- this time likely for good. The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been designated for assignment, The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams reported Thursday. That means Bradley is off the 40-man roster, and the Red Sox have seven days to trade the 32-year-old or place him on irrevocable waivers.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

NFL's preseason Hall of Fame game delayed due to weather

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The start of the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night was delayed due to severe weather in the area. Fans were told to seek shelter when storms moved through the area ahead of the start of the NFL preseason opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game, originally scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m., began after a 40-minute delay. ___
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Bengals rookie Dax Hill covering Ja'Marr Chase in practice

The Cincinnati Bengals were adamant after drafting safety Dax Hill in the first round that he’d get to play all over the secondary. Not only has that been the case at Bengals training camp so far, Hill’s getting a trial by fire of sorts — both by filling in for the absent Jessie Bates during the franchise tag standoff and being asked to line up against the likes of Ja’Marr Chase all over the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy