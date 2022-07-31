Tigers' Derek Law pitched a wild and historic bad inning to forget against the Blue Jays

At 41-61 just before the trade deadline, the Tigers have had a tough year all around. But on Saturday, they had the Blue Jays (-1.5) up against the wall on the road.

Between Toronto’s core of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (and all of his hilarious antics), George Springer, and Bo Bichette — the trio combined for just two hits against Tigers pitching all afternoon. As a team, the Jays only had four hits. You would think, under those circumstances, that Detroit would prove capable of holding onto their 3-1 lead through almost six innings for the win.

Ah, but there’s the rub. When he came into the game, relief pitcher Derek Law went on to have one of the worst innings in MLB history.

No hyperbole in that statement whatsoever:

Oh my goodness. A homer, error, hit batter, and a wild pitch in one (!) inning? You almost have to try to pitch that terribly for the wrong kind of MLB history. (Though, Law definitely wasn’t doing that).

And so, as Law entered to protect a 3-1 lead, he left the mound with the Blue Jays up 5-3 — the final score of the ball game. You know what? I can certainly see why the Tigers have lost over 60 games before the end of July now.

MLB fans had lots of thoughts about Law's infamous inning