Phillies extend win streak to 4 with 2-1 win over Pirates

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 Thursday night. “It’s nice to swing the bat and not hurt,” said Lowe, who returned in mid-July from a back injury. “I didn’t realize how debilitating it had been until the pain wasn’t there any more.” Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break. “Randy and Brandon are two guys that, when they get going, they can do a lot of damage in a hurry, and that’s what we saw tonight,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I was going to give (Arozarena) the day off tomorrow, but I think he just hit himself back into the lineup.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 MINUTES AGO