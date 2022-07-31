ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies extend win streak to 4 with 2-1 win over Pirates

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 5 days ago
www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Lowe, Arozarena power Tampa Bay to 6-2 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 Thursday night. “It’s nice to swing the bat and not hurt,” said Lowe, who returned in mid-July from a back injury. “I didn’t realize how debilitating it had been until the pain wasn’t there any more.” Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break. “Randy and Brandon are two guys that, when they get going, they can do a lot of damage in a hurry, and that’s what we saw tonight,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “I was going to give (Arozarena) the day off tomorrow, but I think he just hit himself back into the lineup.”
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Miguel Cabrera says he's uncertain about playing in 2023

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera says he may end his likely Hall of Fame career at the end of this season. The 39-year-old Detroit Tigers star mused on the subject Thursday amid a slump through the dog days of summer. Cabrera joined the 3,000-hit/500-homer club earlier in the season, and was hitting .308 as recently as July 8. Plagued by lower-body problems that have been a constant issue in recent seasons, he was hitting .132 with three extra-base hits in his last 20 games entering Thursday’s action. “You’ve got to understand your body, I understand mine and my place on this team,” he said before the Tigers hosted the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. “I’ve got to talk to my agent, the GM, I’ve got to talk to everybody to see the plan for next year.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy