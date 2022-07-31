Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it's close to home

www.ksl.com
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah
There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
'There is so much wisdom in this room': Utah celebrates 130 centenarians
WEST JORDAN — The year Salt Lake City native James Broadwater was born, President Warren G. Harding installed the first radio in the White House, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, work began on the original Yankee Stadium, and the Ottoman Empire collapsed. That was 1922. On April 12 of...
Increased heat and monsoon moisture
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
Addressing Utah’s high rape rate
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s rate of violent crime rate is notably lower than the national average, except in one category — rape. Utah is one of the top ten states with the highest number of rapes per capita. This is just one of the many findings from the Utah State University’s Utah Women and Leadership […]
Like the rain? Another monsoonal 'moisture surge' is headed toward Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoonal moisture raised dewpoint levels to about 65 degrees along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday, causing National Weather Service meteorologists to make an unusual weather comparison: the East Coast's hot, humid summers. "It's not often you can use the word 'muggy' in reference to Utah...
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
Weekly Utah COVID report shows decrease in new cases
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 5,150 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths over the past week. The number of new cases has continued a decrease over the last few weeks, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Service's weekly report. Last week, on July 28, Utah confirmed 5,866 cases; in the week prior, ending July 21, 6,870 new cases were reported. The numbers do not include home tests.
The best things to do in Utah in August
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
upr.org
Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah
A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
Salt Lake hopes new police substation will be a home run, but will it knock crime out of Ballpark?
SALT LAKE CITY — Police spent about a year searching for the right location for a new substation aimed at combatting the rising crime in the Ballpark neighborhood, according to Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. As the search continued, it became increasingly clear that there is no...
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site
(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
Explaining why Utah's gas prices are still high
Many drivers have watched as gas prices begin to fall across the country, but hover well above the national average in Utah.
sevenslopes.com
Date Night Ideas in Utah
Looking for a way to spend your date night in Utah?. You’ve come to the right place. We have compiled a comprehensive list of fun and exciting date night ideas to help you in your search for the perfect date night (or day) in Utah. There is so much...
'Substantial' number of missing, killed livestock reported in Utah
TAYLORSVILLE — Utah agricultural leaders say they are noticing an alarming new trend this year. There has been an uptick in missing livestock or livestock killed across the state. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported Tuesday that they have received 77 reports of missing cattle this year, as well as five horses or mules, and one sheep or goat. Of those 83 cases, only seven have been found.
Report: Glen Canyon Dam plumbing problems could cause 'massive bottleneck' on Colorado River
SALT LAKE CITY — A report released Wednesday suggests declining flows on the Colorado River are not only putting power generation at the Glen Canyon Dam at risk, but impacting the ability to deliver water to Nevada, California, Arizona and Mexico, otherwise known as the lower basin. Compiled by...
Golf Digest
Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green
In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
deseret.com
Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic
Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
Cooler temperatures with isolated storm potential
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! We are coming off quite a day for the first day of August! Strong storms moved through northern Utah last night on a day where we saw below-average temperatures along the Wasatch Front! As for Tuesday, we’ll be looking at a relatively cool day in northern Utah […]
cachevalleydaily.com
Cattle rustling is on the rise in Utah
TAYLORSVILLLE—Cattle rustling was a big deal in the 1800’s. Early western television shows normally had an episode or two about stealing cattle. And just as cattle stealing was big then it is making it’s way back in rural counties across the Beehive State. Utah Department of Agriculture...
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
