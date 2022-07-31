ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it's close to home

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksl.com

Comments / 3

Related
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Utah

There is no doubt that Utah is one of the most beautiful states. However, many beautiful places are still very underrated and not many people explore them. Either because they don't about them at all or simply because they are not aware of how beautiful they really are. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Utah that you should really visit, in case you haven't already. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here's the complete list:
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Increased heat and monsoon moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! Thursday will bring some changes to our weather as moisture starts to surge back into the Beehive State! This is due to a high pressure shifting to the southeast, allowing for more of a southwesterly flow. The moisture will make it first to southern Utah where […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Addressing Utah’s high rape rate

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s rate of violent crime rate is notably lower than the national average, except in one category — rape.  Utah is one of the top ten states with the highest number of rapes per capita. This is just one of the many findings from the Utah State University’s Utah Women and Leadership […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Tooele, UT
State
Washington State
City
Moab, UT
State
Wyoming State
City
Washington, UT
State
Colorado State
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
City
Provo, UT
City
Richfield, UT
ksl.com

Weekly Utah COVID report shows decrease in new cases

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 5,150 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths over the past week. The number of new cases has continued a decrease over the last few weeks, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Service's weekly report. Last week, on July 28, Utah confirmed 5,866 cases; in the week prior, ending July 21, 6,870 new cases were reported. The numbers do not include home tests.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

The best things to do in Utah in August

UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Utah#Millennials#Commuting#The U S Census Bureau#Harvard University#The Census Bureau#The University Of Utah
upr.org

Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah

A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
UTAH STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site

(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sevenslopes.com

Date Night Ideas in Utah

Looking for a way to spend your date night in Utah?. You’ve come to the right place. We have compiled a comprehensive list of fun and exciting date night ideas to help you in your search for the perfect date night (or day) in Utah. There is so much...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

'Substantial' number of missing, killed livestock reported in Utah

TAYLORSVILLE — Utah agricultural leaders say they are noticing an alarming new trend this year. There has been an uptick in missing livestock or livestock killed across the state. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported Tuesday that they have received 77 reports of missing cattle this year, as well as five horses or mules, and one sheep or goat. Of those 83 cases, only seven have been found.
UTAH STATE
Golf Digest

Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is selling his Salt Lake City mansion, which of course comes with a putting green

In June, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder resigned after eight years on the job. His tenure saw the Jazz grow from Western Conference bottom feeder to contender, and he presided over the development of Donovan Mitchell, one of the best young guards in the game. But the writing was on the wall, the tear down was in motion, and Snyder got out while the getting out was good.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic

Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Cooler temperatures with isolated storm potential

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! We are coming off quite a day for the first day of August! Strong storms moved through northern Utah last night on a day where we saw below-average temperatures along the Wasatch Front!  As for Tuesday, we’ll be looking at a relatively cool day in northern Utah […]
UTAH STATE
cachevalleydaily.com

Cattle rustling is on the rise in Utah

TAYLORSVILLLE—Cattle rustling was a big deal in the 1800’s. Early western television shows normally had an episode or two about stealing cattle. And just as cattle stealing was big then it is making it’s way back in rural counties across the Beehive State. Utah Department of Agriculture...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy