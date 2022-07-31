Local organizations help University of Texas students move out

cbsaustin.com
CBS Austin
CBS Austin and Telemundo Austin's August Community Partner: Skillpoint Alliance
Last year, CBS Austin and Telemundo Austin launched our Community Partner Program, where each month we highlight a local organization and the services they provide to our community. This month we've teamed up with Skillpoint Alliance which offers free workforce development training programs to underserved or underemployed members of the Austin community. CEO Kevin Brackmeyer shares more about their life-changing career training.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Volunteers across Texas help battle Big Sky Fire
GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas — "It’s like a tinder box,” Willow City Volunteer Fire Chief Stanley Rabke said. Rabke says containing the Big Sky Fire has been a 24-plus-hours battle. "Not fun, let me tell you that,” Rabke said. “It's been unbelievable the amount of fire we had...
Terry Black's BBQ buys land in Lockhart, 'the barbecue capital of Texas'
The owners will be competing against their own uncle.
These 3 Texas Cities Ranked Some Of The Most Educated In The US
The Austin area has become a buzzing hub where young professionals, huge companies like Google, and celebrities have increasingly relocated over the past decade. The state capital, as well as two of its surrounding suburbs, Round Rock and Georgetown, ranked No. 10 in a study by WalletHub published on July 18 to find the United States' most and least educated cities in 2022.
Texas man kayaks nearly 300 miles from Austin to Gulf
Kyle resident Dylan Mumma kayaked nearly 300 miles from east Austin to Matagorda Bay in the Gulf of Mexico.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
CBS Austin
Drive Away for Education Raffle: Get Your Tickets Before It Ends!
Every Texas student should have all the tools they need for school, and we as a community can support them by simply purchasing a ticket for the Drive Away for Education Truck Raffle. Thankfully, there is still time left to do your part and today Danielle Gunter explains how this program sets students up for success as they head back to class.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
Central Texas caves feeling the heat amid rapid development
There are more than 3,000 caves in Central Texas, and they are dealing with the heat just like the rest of us. In what will likely turn out to be the hottest summer on record, the caves are seeing an increase in visitors and a slow down in growth.
CBS Austin
Improvements to Williamson County Expo Center in Taylor celebrated with ribbon cutting
AUSTIN, Texas — A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Wednesday to celebrate the improvements completed at the Williamson County Expo Center in Taylor. The arena, located at 5350 Bill Pickett Trail, was widened to 125 feet by 300 feet to better serve event holders and enhance overall safety by adding more space. Box seating was also added to increase the seating capacity from about 250 seats to 3,250 seats. The design was done by Parkhill.
thetexastasty.com
Evangeline Café In Austin – A Complete Review
Evangeline Café is the epitome of cozy, home-cooked, good food. This traditional Cajun restaurant, which opened in 2003, is owned and run by Curtis Clarke, a chef with over 30 years of experience straight from one of the Cajun capitals, Lake Charles, LA. Evangeline Café’s reviews and awards speak...
inforney.com
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
KXAN
Cities across Texas experience hottest July ever
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It should come as no surprise to most of us, that July 2022 went down in the record books as the hottest July ever here in Austin. This unrelenting heat has been the trademark of the summer. We have been tallying up the days of triple-digit heat, keeping track of the many temperature records we’ve broken, and counting down the days until the first cold front hits or even the first good rain.
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX
Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
Multiple homes evacuated due to wildland fire in Wimberley
The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
Fire burns 96 acres in Bastrop County
Crews with Bastrop County Emergency Services District 1 from Red Rock began fighting the fire off Margarita Drive on Monday morning. That is just northwest of Texas 21 in far western Bastrop County near the Travis and Caldwell County lines.
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
CBS Austin
Free-Swim! Nonprofit Tankproof's Life-Saving Swim Lessons for Kids
Providing youth in under-served communities education and essentials to navigate life’s currents, Tankproof offers free, accessible swimming lessons and food security to kids and families who need it most. Co-founders and CEO’s Thurman and Torrence Thomas of musical duo, THEBROSFRESH, dive in with more. Follow us on Instagram...
Goat rancher looking for help after saving more than 50 goats from Smoke Rider Fire
HENLY, Texas — When Keith Miller got the call his nanny goats were in danger of the Smoke Rider Fire, he was more than an hour away. Miller has owned goats for seven years, joking that he bought his first one – named Maggie – as a gift for his wife.
