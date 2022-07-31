Bocce ball tournament returns to The Undo's Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

wtov9.com
Related
WTOV 9
More than 1,000 Ohio schools to see safety upgrades through grant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Tuesday safety upgrades for more than 1,000 schools across Ohio will be assisted through the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program. DeWine said nearly $47 million will be used in 81 counties, funding up to $50,000 per request. The grants will...
WTOV 9
Conversations in Columbus: Ohio leaders share thoughts on Roe v. Wade
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One topic that has dominated our politics for a number of weeks has been the fallout over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. NEWS9 sat down with Ohio's Attorney General Dave Yost and Lt. Governor John Husted as part of our Conversations in Columbus series to get their thoughts on the highest court in the land’s recent decision.
WTOV 9
Unopposed incumbents a sign of a job well done, political fatigue, or something else?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Election results are almost completely in from the special primary election. A few races were drama-free because the candidates were running unopposed. For example, there was no sweating it out in the cases of Ohio Representatives Don Jones (R, District 65) and Ron Ferguson (R-District 96) on Tuesday night.
WTOV 9
Conversations in Columbus: Ohio AG, like others, wants resolution on Crossridge Landfill
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Crossridge Landfill site is filled with controversy in Jefferson County, as an ongoing legal battle continues. What does Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, whose office is involved in the case, have to say about where it all stands today?. "After we talked, we had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOV 9
Ohio officials hope something can be learned from this year's election chaos
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At the start of 2022, the Ohio Secretary of State's office and the 88 county board of elections offices across Ohio expected to hold two elections, but that changed in June. Months of back-and-forth lawsuits and arguments over political district maps forced the special primary election to be held Tuesday.
WTOV 9
It's another Special Primary Election Day in Ohio
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It's Election Day in Ohio. It’s the second of two special primary elections in the state, brought on by the disagreement between the redistricting commission and a small majority on the Ohio Supreme Court as far as what constitutional maps look like, according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
WTOV 9
Justice flabbergasted by legislators' inability to pass his tax cut proposal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice reacted Tuesday after the state's legislators did not pass his proposal to cut the state's personal income tax. The special session was called last week and included five days of debate that ended with both houses leaving with no change to the tax.
Comments / 0