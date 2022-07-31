Police photos show armed man killed by officers was holding kitchen knives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was left in critical condition after a shooting in the New Town area on Friday night. Jacksonville police responded to the 1400 block of Windle Street around 8:15 p.m., where they found a woman with gunshot wounds in her "upper torso and upper extremities". The victim is in her mid-50's, according to officials. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO