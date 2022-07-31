Police photos show armed man killed by officers was holding kitchen knives

www.firstcoastnews.com
Drive-thru lane chaos: Fleming Island woman charged with battery on firefighter/EMTDon JohnsonFleming Island, FL
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten PathL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglectZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
JSO and U.S. Marshals make arrest in Bowden Road double murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in the case of a double murder. Action News Jax first reported the double homicide on June 21. On Monday, June 20, 2022, at around 9:30 p.m., officers with JSO responded to the intersection...
Man killed in Northside area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
Arrest made in connection with June double murder of man, woman in 20s, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting a month and a half ago on the city’s Southside that left two people dead, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. According to JSO, the double shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. June 20 in...
Kids being questioned after witnessing shooting death in Jacksonville home
Jacksonville, Fl — An active investigation is underway following the shooting death of a man inside a home in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore area. Jacksonville police swarmed the neighborhood off Braddock Road late on Wednesday night. An unidentified man was found inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He...
Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder
Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
Man tried to rob Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for help identifying a man they said is wanted for attempted robbery of the Bank of America on Blanding Boulevard at Wells Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the bank Wednesday at 4:43...
Investigation underway after police say person found with gunshot wound near Imeson Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound near Imeson Park on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed. JSO also reported that a subject is in custody. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
Police: Shooting victim found in the Imeson Park area of Jacksonville after reports of suspicious person
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A gunshot victim was discovered Wednesday after police responded to reports of a suspicious person in the Imeson Park area of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The victim is currently in surgery at a nearby hospital. Office responded to multiple 911 calls from the 1300...
Deputies are looking for suspect in Springfield shooting
The shooting happened near 19th and Main Streets. The victim was shot several times.
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Jacksonville man who defrauded several victims
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An arrest warrant has been issued for Glen Northrup after investigators found he had been stealing money from unsuspecting victims. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Economic Unit concluded that Northrup had been depositing money from work orders he never completed. JSO has issued an arrest warrant...
$5,000 reward posted for information on Baker County double homicide
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. A $5000 reward has been posted for information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of David “Daniel” Sigers (54) and James Michael “Bo”Thomas (49), Baker County Sherriff's Office said.
Police: Woman in serious condition after New Town area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was left in critical condition after a shooting in the New Town area on Friday night. Jacksonville police responded to the 1400 block of Windle Street around 8:15 p.m., where they found a woman with gunshot wounds in her "upper torso and upper extremities". The victim is in her mid-50's, according to officials. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
JSO: Man found dead in submerged car near UF Health's Downtown Campus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been found dead inside a submerged transit van in a pond right outside UF Health's Downtown Jacksonville Campus Tuesday, police say. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 4:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to a call of a submerged vehicle inside a pond just north of the 2100 block of North Jefferson Street.
JSO: Victim in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Springfield area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a victim was shot multiple times at the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street. Detectives said that at approximately 5 a.m., the victim was taken to a hospital by a witness. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.
Woman in critical condition after late night shooting in New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a shooting at 1400 Windle Street on Tuesday night. Officers found a woman described to be in her mid-50′s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the woman to a hospital...
Man shot in leg on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near 8400 Helen Drive North. Police say that around 8 p.m. on Monday, they located a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
4 shoplifters arrested outside Dillard’s at Orange Park Mall
Four suspects were arrested after shoplifting 22 items from Dillard’s in Orange Park Mall on Wednesday. At approximately 1:05 p.m., deputies were called from Orange Park Mall, 1910 Wells Road, to respond to Dillard’s department store in reference to a shoplifting in progress.
It's been 12 days since the fatal police chase near Jacksonville Zoo. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Twelve days after a deadly police chase shut down the area surrounding the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, forcing visitors to shelter inside the zoo for hours, the only living suspect has still not been formally charged.
Three arrested in Columbia County after alleged robbery turned pursuit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested after a robbery turned pursuit in Columbia County Tuesday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection section of S.R.247 and C.R.240 for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
