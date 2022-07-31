Southwest Harbor man taken by LifeFlight after car crash

www.mdislander.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Ice Cream Day in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Plastic Oceans International to name Blue Hill a ‘BlueCommunity’Dianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Related
mdislander.com
Island police log for week of Aug. 4
Following a traffic stop in Hall Quarry on Sunday, an investigation was conducted in relation to a prior incident. Dusten Phippen, 32, of Tremont, a passenger in the stopped vehicle, fled on foot. Multiple officers set up a perimeter in the area and a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was called in for a track. The driver, Kayla Blanchard, 31, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension. Southwest Harbor Police Department also assisted. A successful K-9 track resulted in Phippen being found in the woods across the road. He was arrested on three criminal arrest warrants and additionally charged with three counts of violating conditions of release, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, and failure to provide correct name, date of birth and address. Phippen and Blanchard were taken to Hancock County Jail.
penbaypilot.com
Two injured in four-vehicle crash that closed Route 17 in Jefferson Aug. 3
JEFFERSON – Washington Fire Department, Union Ambulance, and Waldoboro EMS were a few of the agencies that assisted in a four-vehicle crash on Route 17, in Jefferson, Wednesday evening. Route 17 was closed to traffic from approximately 6:15 p.m. until 10 p.m. According to Lt. Brendan Kane, of the...
WMTW
Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.
foxbangor.com
Residents outraged by vehicle vandals
BANGOR — Residents of a Bangor apartment complex are demanding answers after multiple vehicles were found vandalized this past weekend. Brittany Black said she and her family were away from home when they were contacted to immediately check their cars. Black said after returning home she found her vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrian dies after Hudson car crash, deputies say
HUDSON, Maine — A pedestrian died from their injuries after a Wednesday car crash in Hudson, deputies say. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office told NEWS CENTER Maine the crash took place on Maine State Route 221. The man who died was identified as 65-year-old David York, deputies said. York...
Two Belfast men arrested after searches turn up $200,000 worth of suspected stolen property
BANGOR, Maine — Approximately $200,000 in suspected stolen property was found at a Belfast residence on Monday. The eight-month investigation was conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and the Maine State Police following a series of more than a dozen burglaries in Hancock County, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ellsworth Police Department.
foxbangor.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies
BANGOR– A pedestrian hit by a car in Hudson last week has died from his injuries. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says David York,65, was struck on route 221 in Hudson just after 4:30 pm on July 27. He was taken by life flight to Northern Light Eastern...
foxbangor.com
2 arrested in burglaries across 3 counties
Ellsworth- Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries across three different counties. After an 8 month investigation officers from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police searched the home of Anthony Knights, 56, of Belfast on August 1. Inside the Patterson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbangor.com
New information on Winterport stabbing
WINTERPORT- There is new information about the stabbing that happened in Winterport . It happened at 215 Main Street on July 28.. According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, both people involved are 16 years old. The victim was initially taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical...
Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found
BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):. The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped...
wgan.com
Police locate juvenile who escaped custody in Bangor area
UPDATE: Police say Devyn was located in Bangor Wednesday afternoon. Police in Bangor are searching for a 15-year-old girl who escaped from the custody of another department. Bangor Police said Wednesday the juvenile escaped custody Tuesday evening while in Bangor and is missing. The juvenile, Devyn Austin, is 5′ 3″...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 247 calls for service for the period of July 26 to Aug. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,311 calls for service. Shale L. Maynard, 32, of Jefferson was issued a summons July 28 for Operating under the Influence, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month. The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found. A man was out in the Brownville area on...
wabi.tv
49-year-old inmate serving time in Maine dies
WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from New York who was serving time for trafficking drugs has passed away at the Bolduc Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections says 49-year-old Christopher Wilson’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been notified which...
mdislander.com
Bar Harbor residents rally around newborn
BAR HARBOR — When Bar Harbor residents Derrick Harrison and Sara Levine welcomed their baby into the world, they never expected to spend their first month as parents in and out of hospital rooms while their newborn recovers from open heart surgery. In just two weeks, more than 225...
WMTW
Downeast Maine sheriff blames drugs for rise in local homicides
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — There have been six homicides in Washington County since November and 10 since the start of 2020. The Maine Department of Public Safety says 17 people in Maine have died as a result of homicide in 2022. Washington County Sheriff Barry Curtis is calling the...
mdislander.com
Island Briefs: Frenchboro Festival clarification, benefit concert, open house
Last week’s Islander Adventure on page 4 of Section 2 contained an error about service to Bubble Rock by the Island Explorer. According to Downeast Transportation, “the Bubbles Trailhead has not been served by Island Explorer since 2019.” We apologize for the error. A July 28 story...
mdislander.com
Wooden boats compete in a decades-long tradition
BROOKLIN — The Eggemoggin Reach Regatta is scheduled to get under way Saturday morning – the high point of a weekend of Downeast yacht racing that starts with the Castine Classic Yacht Race to Camden on Thursday followed by the Camden to Brooklin Race on Friday. On Thursday,...
mainepublic.org
Bar Harbor considers two competing options for limiting cruise ships
After years of debate, the town of Bar Harbor is considering competing proposals for limiting cruise ship traffic. One option is a citizens petition on the November ballot that would cap the number of cruise ship passengers entering town to 1,000 each day. After a closed-door discussions over the legality...
WGME
Supporters of convicted Maine child murderer raising funds for new DNA testing
MADAWASKA, Maine (BDN) -- Longtime supporters of convicted child killer Dennis Dechaine say they are encouraged by a judge’s ruling in favor of new DNA testing in his case, and are raising money to pay for the tests. A Knox County jury convicted Dechaine in 1989 for the kidnapping,...
Comments / 0