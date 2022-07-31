ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Harbor, ME

Southwest Harbor man taken by LifeFlight after car crash

By Ninah Rein
mdislander.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mdislander.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mdislander.com

Island police log for week of Aug. 4

Following a traffic stop in Hall Quarry on Sunday, an investigation was conducted in relation to a prior incident. Dusten Phippen, 32, of Tremont, a passenger in the stopped vehicle, fled on foot. Multiple officers set up a perimeter in the area and a Hancock County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was called in for a track. The driver, Kayla Blanchard, 31, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension. Southwest Harbor Police Department also assisted. A successful K-9 track resulted in Phippen being found in the woods across the road. He was arrested on three criminal arrest warrants and additionally charged with three counts of violating conditions of release, refusal to submit to arrest or detention, and failure to provide correct name, date of birth and address. Phippen and Blanchard were taken to Hancock County Jail.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Residents outraged by vehicle vandals

BANGOR — Residents of a Bangor apartment complex are demanding answers after multiple vehicles were found vandalized this past weekend. Brittany Black said she and her family were away from home when they were contacted to immediately check their cars. Black said after returning home she found her vehicle...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Southwest Harbor, ME
Bar Harbor, ME
Accidents
Bar Harbor, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Accidents
City
Bar Harbor, ME
City
Eagle Lake, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pedestrian dies after Hudson car crash, deputies say

HUDSON, Maine — A pedestrian died from their injuries after a Wednesday car crash in Hudson, deputies say. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office told NEWS CENTER Maine the crash took place on Maine State Route 221. The man who died was identified as 65-year-old David York, deputies said. York...
HUDSON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Belfast men arrested after searches turn up $200,000 worth of suspected stolen property

BANGOR, Maine — Approximately $200,000 in suspected stolen property was found at a Belfast residence on Monday. The eight-month investigation was conducted by the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, the Ellsworth Police Department, and the Maine State Police following a series of more than a dozen burglaries in Hancock County, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ellsworth Police Department.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies

BANGOR– A pedestrian hit by a car in Hudson last week has died from his injuries. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says David York,65, was struck on route 221 in Hudson just after 4:30 pm on July 27. He was taken by life flight to Northern Light Eastern...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

2 arrested in burglaries across 3 counties

Ellsworth- Two people have been arrested in connection with burglaries across three different counties. After an 8 month investigation officers from the Ellsworth Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the State Police searched the home of Anthony Knights, 56, of Belfast on August 1. Inside the Patterson...
ELLSWORTH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Desert Island#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Lifeflight#Acadia National Park
foxbangor.com

New information on Winterport stabbing

WINTERPORT- There is new information about the stabbing that happened in Winterport . It happened at 215 Main Street on July 28.. According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, both people involved are 16 years old. The victim was initially taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical...
WINTERPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found

BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):. The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped...
BANGOR, ME
wgan.com

Police locate juvenile who escaped custody in Bangor area

UPDATE: Police say Devyn was located in Bangor Wednesday afternoon. Police in Bangor are searching for a 15-year-old girl who escaped from the custody of another department. Bangor Police said Wednesday the juvenile escaped custody Tuesday evening while in Bangor and is missing. The juvenile, Devyn Austin, is 5′ 3″...
BANGOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 247 calls for service for the period of July 26 to Aug. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,311 calls for service. Shale L. Maynard, 32, of Jefferson was issued a summons July 28 for Operating under the Influence, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wabi.tv

Missing smoker from Bangor found in Brownville

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been telling you about a Bangor business owner who had her $12,000 custom made BBQ smoker stolen last month. The owner of Scotch Bonnett, Bethany Gregory, is happy to announce the smoker has been found. A man was out in the Brownville area on...
wabi.tv

49-year-old inmate serving time in Maine dies

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from New York who was serving time for trafficking drugs has passed away at the Bolduc Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections says 49-year-old Christopher Wilson’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been notified which...
WARREN, ME
mdislander.com

Bar Harbor residents rally around newborn

BAR HARBOR — When Bar Harbor residents Derrick Harrison and Sara Levine welcomed their baby into the world, they never expected to spend their first month as parents in and out of hospital rooms while their newborn recovers from open heart surgery. In just two weeks, more than 225...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WMTW

Downeast Maine sheriff blames drugs for rise in local homicides

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — There have been six homicides in Washington County since November and 10 since the start of 2020. The Maine Department of Public Safety says 17 people in Maine have died as a result of homicide in 2022. Washington County Sheriff Barry Curtis is calling the...
mdislander.com

Wooden boats compete in a decades-long tradition

BROOKLIN — The Eggemoggin Reach Regatta is scheduled to get under way Saturday morning – the high point of a weekend of Downeast yacht racing that starts with the Castine Classic Yacht Race to Camden on Thursday followed by the Camden to Brooklin Race on Friday. On Thursday,...
BROOKLIN, ME
mainepublic.org

Bar Harbor considers two competing options for limiting cruise ships

After years of debate, the town of Bar Harbor is considering competing proposals for limiting cruise ship traffic. One option is a citizens petition on the November ballot that would cap the number of cruise ship passengers entering town to 1,000 each day. After a closed-door discussions over the legality...
BAR HARBOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy