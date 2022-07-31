ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJPW Music City Mayhem Results – July 30, 2022

By Ethan Black
PWMania
 4 days ago
PWMania

Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns

This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on How Long Ronda Rousey Will Be Gone from WWE TV

After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank in early July, WWE scheduled a rematch between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey submitted Morgan with her shoulders trapped to the ground just before the referee counted to three, bringing the match to a controversial finish. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the referee after the referee awarded Morgan the victory.
WWE
PWMania

New Champions Crowned on WWE NXT 2.0

The new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Chance and Carter won the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to win the vacant belts on Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 episode’s commercial-free premiere. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley from The Diamond Mine, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, and Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon were the other teams competing.
WWE
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Says AEW is Not Competition to WWE

Eric Bischoff recently spoke on Out of Character with Ryan Satin for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bischoff rejected the idea that the variety of viewing options on multiple media platforms has resulted in declining wrestling ratings for both AEW and WWE. Additionally, Bischoff said that he doesn’t see AEW as a rival to WWE:
WWE
PWMania

Another Title Match Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0, Updated Line-up

A third title match for this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 has been confirmed. Carmelo Hayes, the NXT North American Champion, celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday and announced that the celebration will continue with an Open Challenge for the championship on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. “Gonna continue to...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on WWE’s Last Minute Plans for Bayley’s New Faction

Iyo Sky (Io Shirai), Bayley, and Dakota Kai made a statement this past Saturday at SummerSlam by introducing the new faction. This brought them back to WWE television. As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon, who was still in charge of creative, was approached about creating this group a good amount of time before Kai’s debut.
WWE
PWMania

Certain WWE Stars Worried About Losing Their Spots With Triple H in Charge of Creative

With Triple H now leading WWE’s creative department, both talent and fans are very optimistic. That might not apply to everyone, though. After not getting as much use as some would have hoped under Vince McMahon, wrestlers like Ciampa are about to receive a major push. Under Triple H’s direction, some wrestlers won’t be pushed as much as they were under Vince.
WWE
PWMania

John Cena Legacy Championship Belts Now Available At WWE Shop For $1,000

Although #CenaMonth is officially in the rear-view mirror, WWE is still pushing some merchandise tied into the milestone 20-year anniversary of the Dr. of Thuganomics. WWE Shop is advertising the sale of a special John Cena Legacy Championship title belt. The title comes with an exclusive rally towel and sweatband set, with the total package going for $1,000.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Results – August 2, 2022

WWE NXT Results – August 2, 2022. NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz. Tatum Paxley & Kayden Carter begin the action & they lock...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership for 8/3/22

The ratings for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite are out. The show had 938,000 viewers, which is fewer than the 976,000 viewers it had last week. The show received a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 age group, which is lower than the 0.33 from the previous week, Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reports.
WWE
PWMania

Former AEW Star Says He Has One Complaint About Working With Tony Khan

Former AEW star Jack Evans recently spoke on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Evans gave his thoughts on working with AEW President Tony Khan. “I really liked it. It was a great experience. Tony was a great...
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley Segment Confirmed for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Interim Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will cut a promo on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Moxley will address his impending championship defence against either Chris Jericho or Wheeler Yuta on the Quake by the Lake show next week. Last week, AEW scheduled Jericho vs. Moxley, however on Rampage, Jericho declared that he would risk his title opportunity in order to defeat Yuta.
COLUMBUS, OH
PWMania

Main Events Confirmed For Next Wednesday’s AEW Quake By The Lake Special Event

The card for the annual AEW Quake By The Lake special event continued to take shape on Wednesday night. During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Chris Jericho defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event, solidifying his spot as the challenger in the scheduled Interim AEW Championship main event against Jon Moxley at next week’s AEW special-themed edition of Dynamite on TBS.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Optimism Across WWE With Triple H in Charge of Creative

Following Monday’s post-SummerSlam episode of WWE RAW, there was reportedly a lot of optimism across the company. According to a new report from Fightful Select, wrestlers across all WWE brands have expressed fresh hope, with Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H leading the writing team. One NXT talent noted that Dakota Kai being brought back to be part of Bayley’s new faction was a great sign and makes them hopeful for their future.
WWE
PWMania

Athena Opens Up About Signing With AEW Following Her WWE Release

AEW Star Athena (Ember Moon) recently made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Athena opened up about signing with AEW after being let go by WWE due to budget cuts. “When I left the other company (WWE), I didn’t know if...
WWE
PWMania

Jimmy Hart Reveals Which WWE Star He Would Like to Manage

WWE Legend Jimmy Hart recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Hart was asked which WWE star he thinks he could help by managing them. The “Mouth of the South” chose Dominik Mysterio. “You know who I think I can...
WWE

