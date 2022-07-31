NJPW Music City Mayhem Results – July 30, 2022

www.pwmania.com
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
PWMania
Backstage News on How Long Ronda Rousey Will Be Gone from WWE TV
After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank in early July, WWE scheduled a rematch between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey submitted Morgan with her shoulders trapped to the ground just before the referee counted to three, bringing the match to a controversial finish. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the referee after the referee awarded Morgan the victory.
PWMania
New Champions Crowned on WWE NXT 2.0
The new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions are Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Chance and Carter won the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to win the vacant belts on Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 episode’s commercial-free premiere. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley from The Diamond Mine, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, and Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon were the other teams competing.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Says AEW is Not Competition to WWE
Eric Bischoff recently spoke on Out of Character with Ryan Satin for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Bischoff rejected the idea that the variety of viewing options on multiple media platforms has resulted in declining wrestling ratings for both AEW and WWE. Additionally, Bischoff said that he doesn’t see AEW as a rival to WWE:
PWMania
Lex Luger Talks A&E Biography, State of Wrestling Following Vince McMahon’s Retirement, More
In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, Scott Mitchell spoke with WWE Legend Lex Luger. Luger opens up about his upcoming “Biography: WWE Legends” on A&E, his accomplishments in his illustrious career, the current state of professional wrestling, and more. How did the WWE Legends Biography on A&E come...
PWMania
Another Title Match Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0, Updated Line-up
A third title match for this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 has been confirmed. Carmelo Hayes, the NXT North American Champion, celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday and announced that the celebration will continue with an Open Challenge for the championship on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. “Gonna continue to...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Last Minute Plans for Bayley’s New Faction
Iyo Sky (Io Shirai), Bayley, and Dakota Kai made a statement this past Saturday at SummerSlam by introducing the new faction. This brought them back to WWE television. As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon, who was still in charge of creative, was approached about creating this group a good amount of time before Kai’s debut.
PWMania
Butch Talks Backstage Reaction to Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Triple H as Head of Creative
WWE Star Butch recently spoke with DigitalSpy.com for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Butch commented on the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon’s retirement:. “To be honest, up till now, it all feels strangely normal. Even the day when we were at SmackDown and we got...
PWMania
Certain WWE Stars Worried About Losing Their Spots With Triple H in Charge of Creative
With Triple H now leading WWE’s creative department, both talent and fans are very optimistic. That might not apply to everyone, though. After not getting as much use as some would have hoped under Vince McMahon, wrestlers like Ciampa are about to receive a major push. Under Triple H’s direction, some wrestlers won’t be pushed as much as they were under Vince.
PWMania
John Cena Legacy Championship Belts Now Available At WWE Shop For $1,000
Although #CenaMonth is officially in the rear-view mirror, WWE is still pushing some merchandise tied into the milestone 20-year anniversary of the Dr. of Thuganomics. WWE Shop is advertising the sale of a special John Cena Legacy Championship title belt. The title comes with an exclusive rally towel and sweatband set, with the total package going for $1,000.
PWMania
New Title Match Set For This Saturday’s AEW Battle Of The Belts III Special Event
A new championship match appears set for the third installment of the AEW Battle Of The Belts series. During the AEW Dynamite on TBS show from Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday night, a post-match segment took place after the opening bout of the evening that seemed to confirm a new championship contest for the upcoming event.
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – August 2, 2022
WWE NXT Results – August 2, 2022. NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match. Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz. Tatum Paxley & Kayden Carter begin the action & they lock...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Ratings and Viewership for 8/3/22
The ratings for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite are out. The show had 938,000 viewers, which is fewer than the 976,000 viewers it had last week. The show received a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 age group, which is lower than the 0.33 from the previous week, Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reports.
PWMania
Former AEW Star Says He Has One Complaint About Working With Tony Khan
Former AEW star Jack Evans recently spoke on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Evans gave his thoughts on working with AEW President Tony Khan. “I really liked it. It was a great experience. Tony was a great...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Segment Confirmed for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced that Interim Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley will cut a promo on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Moxley will address his impending championship defence against either Chris Jericho or Wheeler Yuta on the Quake by the Lake show next week. Last week, AEW scheduled Jericho vs. Moxley, however on Rampage, Jericho declared that he would risk his title opportunity in order to defeat Yuta.
PWMania
Main Events Confirmed For Next Wednesday’s AEW Quake By The Lake Special Event
The card for the annual AEW Quake By The Lake special event continued to take shape on Wednesday night. During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Chris Jericho defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event, solidifying his spot as the challenger in the scheduled Interim AEW Championship main event against Jon Moxley at next week’s AEW special-themed edition of Dynamite on TBS.
PWMania
El Hijo Del Santo and Ultimo Dragon Added to Departure 2022, Updated Line-up
The following press release was sent to PWMania.com:. Tokyo, JAPAN— Due to the last-minute additions of El Hijo del Santo & Ultimo Dragon to this Friday’s card at Korakuen Hall event, the DEPARTURE 2022 card has been revised. DEPARTURE 2022. ★ August 5th (Friday) Start: 18:30 JST. Doors:...
PWMania
Backstage News on Optimism Across WWE With Triple H in Charge of Creative
Following Monday’s post-SummerSlam episode of WWE RAW, there was reportedly a lot of optimism across the company. According to a new report from Fightful Select, wrestlers across all WWE brands have expressed fresh hope, with Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H leading the writing team. One NXT talent noted that Dakota Kai being brought back to be part of Bayley’s new faction was a great sign and makes them hopeful for their future.
PWMania
Athena Opens Up About Signing With AEW Following Her WWE Release
AEW Star Athena (Ember Moon) recently made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Athena opened up about signing with AEW after being let go by WWE due to budget cuts. “When I left the other company (WWE), I didn’t know if...
PWMania
Jimmy Hart Reveals Which WWE Star He Would Like to Manage
WWE Legend Jimmy Hart recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Hart was asked which WWE star he thinks he could help by managing them. The “Mouth of the South” chose Dominik Mysterio. “You know who I think I can...
