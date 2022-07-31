Honolulu Little League punches their ticket to West Regional Tournament

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Annual Hawaii State Senior Softball Tournament hails kupuna from across the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kupuna from across the state are competing in the 46th annual Hawaii State Senior Softball Tournament. At Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, the tournament features teams from different islands broken into multiple divisions. The statewide league strives to keep seniors active. “Coming here just fun...
Former UH DC Kaumeyer hoping to revive Waianae football
Former University of Hawaii football defensive coordinator Thom Kaumeyer is the new head coach at Waianae.
Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Halfway through week two of fall training camp for the Rainbow Warriors football team and the offense is looking fast as they begin installing a high flying explosive attack. Under new offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker, the UH offense looks to be an exciting, fast-paced scheme with multiple...
What's Trending: Earth records shortest day ever; Shark species seen walking
Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland. Business News: Maui home prices.
Business News: Maui home prices
Tua unhappy that news of his private wedding was made public. Hawaii youth baseball teams impress on the mainland.
mypearlcity.com
PEARL CITY CHARGERS FOOTBALL TO HIT THE GRIDIRON ON KAUAI
The PEARL CITY CHARGERS will travel to Kauai this Saturday, August 6 to take on the Kauai Red Raiders at Vidinha Stadium in a tough pre-season match-up. The Chargers will return home to take on Damien of the ILH on Saturday, August 13 at Edwin Bino Neves Stadium. The Chargers...
Fake jewelry scams on the rise in Hawaii
The suspects all seem to have a sob story, according to officials.
LIST: Top 10 loco moco spots on Oahu
While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork and Spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the breakfast classic: an island loco moco.
Teen boxer suspended from league after brutal beating of another student
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An up-and-coming teen boxer from Waianae has been kicked out of a sports league after a video posted on social media appears to show him and others brutally beating another student. The video, which HNN is not showing due to the ages of those involved, reportedly shows...
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
50-yard boundary in place to protect monk seal pup and mom in wake of recent attack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The DLNR announced Wednesday it will be enforcing a 50-yard cordon around Hawaiian monk seal Rocky and her pup at Kaimana Beach. Starting Thursday morning, state conservation officers will block off the area to keep people away at the busy beach. Officials said the government operation is...
'Queen of Haleiwa' and 'Walos Queen' are seen tearing up some waves
Entertainment News: Jason Momoa plays water boy and the Rock tries something new. Jason Momoa had gifts
Kalihi’s Rainbow Drive-In location to host grand reopening
Rainbow Drive-In located in Kalihi will be having their grand re-opening on Monday, Aug. 15.
Hawaii reports 3,689 COVID cases, 21 new deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,503 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 468 on the Big Island, 146 on Kauai, two on […]
Blues on the Bay! – Kaneohe Bay Air Show
Enhance Your Experience with LIMITED VIP-TOP BRASS CHALET TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE. Offering exclusive entry into the Top-Brass VIP Chalet, covered and spacious seating, private catering, a hosted bar, unlimited beverages, designated restrooms, giveaways and the best views and sounds of the show. $200 VIP tickets are still available with shading seating, exclusive VIP area, spacious viewing, dedicated portable restrooms, hand washing stations, high-quality qudio and music, games, giveaways, and preferred parking pass (available at discounted price). Free Preferred Parking Pass Included with Every VIP Top Brass Chalet Package Purchased (4 Tickets)at https://kbayairshow.com/#ticket-details.
Scene of murder investigation up for sale at Hawaii Loa Ridge
The Hawaii Loa Ridge home that was the scene of a murder is now for sale, the family of Gary Ruby said selling the home was not up for debate as they all try to move forward from the tragedy.
UH professors in fatal car crash on family vacation
University of Hawaii earth science professors along with their two sons were involved in a serious accident while on a family vacation in New Mexico. The community came together for support.
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
As housing prices soar, Honolulu becomes the third most expensive place to rent in the country
Rainbow Warriors offense looks to let it fly throughout fall training camp. Halfway through week two of fall training camp for the Rainbow Warriors football team and the offense is looking fast as they begin installing a high flying explosive attack. The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it...
Momoa surprises passengers aboard HA LAX flight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard Sunday’s Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX to Honolulu got more than complimentary lunch–a familiar, and famous, face behind the flight attendant cart. “Aloha Kakahiaka. Good morning guests, this is Jason Momoa.” Momoa, star of Aquaman and a beloved Hawaii native, handed out bottles of Mananalu water on the flight, as […]
