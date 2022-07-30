Silicon Valley stinks: The science and mystery behind the rare corpse flower bloom

Dublin police arrested a Livermore man on suspicion of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a pedestrian on Dougherty Road on Sunday night. The collision occurred around 10 p.m. in the 6200 block of Dougherty Road, about a half-mile north of the thoroughfare’s intersection with Interstate 580. Officers arrived to find a woman had been struck by a Chevrolet SUV while walking in the southbound lanes, according to Capt. Nate Schmidt.

DUBLIN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO