Silicon Valley stinks: The science and mystery behind the rare corpse flower bloom

SRVHS team swimming from Alcatraz to San Francisco for a good cause
The San Ramon Valley High School boys’ water polo team is set to swim from Alcatraz Island to San Francisco to support research for a neurological condition known as hydrocephalus. The 18th annual swim for the Team Hydro Foundation, which will take place on Aug. 13, will serve as...
Around Town: Local Union 271 pays it forward through fundraiser for nonprofit
In the latest column, news about a downtown restaurant’s recent fundraiser for bicycles benefiting people in need, a nonprofit breaking ground on a modular housing factory in East Palo Alto and Stanford Children’s Health debuting a new name. PAY IT FORWARD … Palo Alto restaurant Local Union 271,...
City Council faces pushback over Sobrato deal for former Fry's site
When Palo Alto City Council members struck a deal with The Sobrato Organization in June to transform the former site of Fry’s Electronics, they framed it as a win-win situation that creates opportunities for park space and affordable housing in the heart of Ventura. But Terry Holzemer and other...
California taxpayers will subsidize new A’s ballpark
As the 2021-22 state budget was being finalized in June of last year, a $279.5 million appropriation was quietly inserted into the massive spending plan before it was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Funds appropriated in this item shall be for the Port of Oakland for improvements that facilitate enhanced...
DA: Trucking company settles hazardous waste dumping allegations
Old Dominion Freight Line has agreed to pay a civil penalty of a total of $1.36 million to Alameda County and other jurisdictions to settle allegations of illegally dumping hazardous waste. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley announced in a July 27 news release that the trucking company will also...
Livermore puts hold on airport development; staff to create new policy
The Livermore Municipal Airport’s development policy has been temporarily suspended amid plans to create new regulations that will better align development procedures with city requirements and industry standards, according to officials. The Livermore City Council adopted a resolution to suspend the airport’s existing development policy during its July 25...
Little League Intermediate World Series underway in Livermore
The Little League Intermediate World Series kicked off Sunday in Livermore at Max Baer Park. The event continues through Aug. 7. There will be 12 teams total participating with half from the U.S. and half representing international teams. Presented by Little League International, the event returns to full capacity this...
Parkside residents push back on plan to build recycled water fill station in neighborhood
With Pleasanton and the rest of the Tri-Valley heading into what is looking like a long drought season, many residents are once again seeing mandatory limitations on outdoor irrigation. Pleasanton is currently under a Local Drought Emergency and Stage 2 Water Shortage plan, with a 15% water use reduction. That...
Staedler: San Jose should be applauded for shelving vacant home tax
San Jose should be commended for shelving the ridiculous idea of taxing vacant homes. The housing crisis needs serious solutions and wasting staff time on such a frivolous item does not make any sense. San Jose voters passed Measure E on March 3, 2020. It enacted a real property transfer...
Livermore downtown redevelopment debate heats up again
The contentious Eden Housing development planned for downtown Livermore continues to spur debate following the city’s decision to not process a resident-submitted referendum petition to overturn the City Council’s approval of an amended disposition, development and loan agreement (DDLA) for the project. At the City Council’s regular meeting...
Pedestrian dies in suspected drunk-driving crash in Dublin
Dublin police arrested a Livermore man on suspicion of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a pedestrian on Dougherty Road on Sunday night. The collision occurred around 10 p.m. in the 6200 block of Dougherty Road, about a half-mile north of the thoroughfare’s intersection with Interstate 580. Officers arrived to find a woman had been struck by a Chevrolet SUV while walking in the southbound lanes, according to Capt. Nate Schmidt.
