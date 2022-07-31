Dodgers Rumors: LA Attempting to ‘Engage’ Angels in Trade for Shohei Ohtani

www.dodgersnation.com
Dodgers: Joe Davis Pays Beautiful Tribute to Vin Scully Mid-Game
What Joe Davis was able to do on Tuesday night was pretty incredible, all things considered. With such a sad and sudden announcement of the passing of Vin Scully, the Dodgers play-by-play man handled it with perfect tact and emotions. He allowed fans to feel the moment while also offering anecdotes to remind us all how lucky we were to know Vin.
Dodgers at Giants: Lineups, Pregame Notes and More for August 2
The Dodgers are coming off their first win at Oracle Park in a 8-2 route on Monday and there fifth win in a row. The Dodgers were on fire all across their lineup and will look to keep the same momentum going as they stretch out their season series against their NL West Rivals.
Dodgers: Watch Blake Treinen Go Above And Beyond to Retrieve Miguel Vargas’ First Hit
The Dodgers have to feel like no matter what rookie they run out there, they’re going to have success. They’ve had 2 different players make their big league debuts this past week, with James Outman crushing over the weekend and Miguel Vargas coming up last night. Vargas was...
Dodgers News: Padres Reportedly Land Juan Soto in Blockbuster Deal
The biggest chip of the trade deadline might have just fallen. The Dodgers were heavily in on Juan Soto along with the Cardinals. Both of those teams stepped up their offers in a big way over the weekend, but it appears that it was not enough to land him. The...
Dodgers: Remembering Vin Scully’s Most Memorable Dodgers Moments And Iconic Calls
There will never be another one like Vin Scully. The Dodgers broadcaster was larger than life, and yet carried himself with the friendliness and compassion of an old friend. Across almost 7 decades of calling games between Brooklyn and Los Angeles, Vin was not just the voice of the Dodgers, but the voice of baseball.
Dodgers News: Watch Recent Call-Up Miguel Vargas Introduce Himself in Dugout
Amidst a flurry of deals from the Dodgers, LA called up Miguel Vargas, one of their top position player prospects, to keep the active roster whole for the second game of the Giants series in San Francisco. Vargas has never played in a big league game for the Dodgers, and...
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Could Return This Weekend
The Dodgers will get their first look at Juan Soto with his new team when the Padres come to town this weekend. It should be a very interesting series for a lot of different reasons, including a pregame ceremony to honor the life and legacy of Vin Scully on Friday night.
Dodgers News: LA Lands Slugger Joey Gallo in Deal With the Yankees
The Dodgers missed out on Juan Soto. That much seems certain at this point. The Nationals’ superstar was dealt to the Padres this morning and despite a hold-up in the trade, it looks like it has gone through officially. Naturally, Andrew Friedman and his front office had to pivto somewhere else.
Dodgers vs Giants: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for August 4
The Dodgers are vying for their second four-game sweep of the arch rival Giants in three weeks. On Wednesday night, the Dodgers bagged a win for Vin in a 3-0 nail bitter thanks to another adventuresome outing from closer Craig Kimbrel. Clayton Kershaw (2.66 ERA in 14 starts) gets the...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Exits With Injury
The Dodgers and Giants are playing the final game of their series this afternoon in the Bay Area. With Los Angeles looking for another 4-game sweep, they sent out Clayton Kershaw to the mound. He got through 4 innings of work before coming out of the game. Kershaw threw some...
Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Pivot to Ian Happ if They Do Not Land Juan Soto
Happy trade deadline day everyone, it’s going to be pretty wild. With the Dodgers in on a few names around the league, there is a high expectation that they make at least one splash. And while many are hoping that splash comes in the form of Juan Soto, there could very well be others.
Dodgers Fans React to LA Trading for Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Joey Gallo
On the last day of the MLB trade deadline, Juan Soto wound up getting traded to the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers did acquire an All-Star caliber outfielder in Joey Gallo, but trading for an outfielder with a .159 average probably wasn’t what the Dodgers faithful were hoping for.
Dodgers News: LA Pays Tribute to Vin, Scully’s Most Memorable Calls, Fans React & More!
When all the news of the day is flooded with stories of one man, you know that person must be regarded highly. That’s just the case as news of Vin Scully’s unfortunate passing is all people were able to talk about yesterday after the world learned of his passing during the Dodgers-Giants game in San Francisco on Tuesday night.
MLB News: Juan Soto Trade Dramatically Alters World Series Odds Landscape
The NL playoff picture just got a whole lot more interesting in the last two days. The San Diego Padres made not one, but two blockbuster trades in the last two days. On Monday, San Diego sent four players to Milwaukee in exchange for four-time All-Star Josh Hader. Then, hours before the 3PM PT trade deadline on Tuesday, the Padres landed Nationals superstar Juan Soto in a trade that sent baseball Twitter into a frenzy.
Dodgers Trade Deadline 2022: A Journal As Moves Happen
This will be our fifth Trade Deadline season where we tracked each move, or even strong rumors, during the day. This will be published early then updated throughout the day with the latest news at the top. To get you started we have an article at Dodgers 2080 about the...
Dodgers: Why Fans Should Feel Good About the Joey Gallo Trade
The Dodgers really just went out and added one name at the trade deadline. It wasn’t Juan Soto or Ian Happ, and it certainly wasn’t an elite arm like Luis Castillo or Frankie Montas. Instead, they made a deal with the Yankees to trade for a guy hitting .159 in 82 games.
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Set to Debut This Afternoon
The Dodgers and Giants will go head-to-head one more time this week, with Clayton Kershaw taking the mound for Los Angeles. After winning the first 3 games of this series, they’ll be looking to sweep the Giants in back-to-back 4-game series. But there will be a new face in...
Dodgers News: Padres Officially Land Juan Soto in Megadeal With the Nationals
The good news is that Dodgers fans can finally start wondering where Juan Soto is going to end up at the deadline. The bad news is that he is coming to the National League West to play for the Padres. The deal was announced today with the trade deadline coming up at 3 PM pacific time. And it’s a massive one.
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Goes Deep Twice in Rehab Assignment
The Dodgers are going to be getting some reinforcements back pretty soon. While there are plenty of arms on the horizon, there are also a few bats working their way back. Chris Taylor and Edwin Rios are both currently out on rehab assignments with the OKC squad. But it’s looking...
Dodgers News: Mitch White Traded to the Blue Jays
The Dodgers continue to make moves this afternoon. With the deadline minutes away, it was announced that Mitch White was on his way out the door. White is being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in a deal that looks to be including minor leaguers only. White has been pretty...
